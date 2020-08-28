Journalist Navika Kumar hints at quid pro quo, says Rhea Chakraborty’s team had sent her a ‘feeler’, urged to be ‘fair’ to her in exchange for an interview

A day after Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in the suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput was provided with a ‘platform’ by India Today ‘journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai, senior journalist Navika Kumar from Times Now has now made a sensational disclosure saying that someone claiming to be in touch with Rhea Chakraborty’s team had sent a ‘feeler’ seeking an interview in exchange for ‘fair’ coverage.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Times Now editor Navika Kumar revealed that she got a feeler from someone claiming to be in touch with Rhea Chakraborty’s team, who requested them to be ‘fair’ in Rhea’s coverage in return for arranging an interview with Rhea. It is pertinent to note that Times Now has been forefront at carrying out continuous coverage in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

Tweet by Times Now senior journalist Navika Kumar

Navika Kumar’s disclosure comes at the backdrop of a recent interview of Rhea Chakraborty, who after a stoic silence, had decided to give an interview to India Today’s Rajdeep Sardesai. In the interview, Rhea Chakraborty presented her ‘side of the story’ in the Sushant Singh suicide case, which, however, did not receive a good response from the viewers.

Following the controversial interview, netizens had not only pointed several discrepancies in her statements but also pointed the hypocrisy of ‘journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai for trying to whitewash the allegations against Rhea by carrying out an interview with an accused in the case. Navika Kumar in her tweet had also mentioned that “name of the anchor who has now done the interview” was mentioned and the person said that he was also in talks for an interview.

Interestingly, following the interview by Rajdeep Sardesai, several other channels also aired their own interviews with Rhea Chakraborty. Among those who aired the interview were CNN-News18 and NDTV.

Interestingly, while Ravish Kumar had been raving and whining about how channels like Times Now and Republic TV were obsessed over Sushant Singh Rajput, NDTV got obsessed with Rhea Chakraborty, flooding their YouTube channel with her clips. Similarly, Rajdeep Sardesai, who had whined about how the media is covering the Sushant Singh Rajput case instead of “real issues”, had also jumped at the opportunity to interview Rhea Chakraborty after the “deal” that Navika has alluded to.

Perhaps, Navika Kumar in her sensational disclosure was referring to such an agreement between the news network and Rhea’s team where she could be allowed to get away with charges in exchange for a ‘fair’ interview. Navika Kumar also hinted at some kind of a bargain allegedly offered by Rhea’s side in exchange for toning down the coverage by Times Now against Rhea Chakraborty.

Since last few days, Times Now has upped the ante with regards to Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and had put sensational disclosures regarding the alleged Whatsapp chat between Rhea and a purported drug dealer.

Addition to that, on Thursday, Times Now had also accessed reports that suggested that the first set images of the mortal remains of the actor which went viral immediately after Sushant’s death may have been morphed to push the ‘suicide theory’.