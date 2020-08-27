Thursday, August 27, 2020
Home Media Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty,...
Editor's picksMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him ‘schizophrenic’

It is, however, pertinent to note that Barkha Dutt is essentially no different from Rajdeep Sardesai. While she attacks Sardesai today, she herself had conducted an interview with a psychologist who had breached patient confidentiality and claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from depression.

OpIndia Staff
Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him 'schizophrenic'
Barkha Dutt, Rhea Chakraborty, Rajdeep Sardesai
10

Amidst the raging controversy over the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Bollywood actress featured in an interview alongside controversial journalist Rajdeep Sardesai. In the interview, Rhea Chakraborty, who had till today maintained a stoic silence, presented her ‘side of the story’ in the Sushant Singh suicide case.

However, the interview of Rhea Chakraborty with Rajdeep Sardesai did not receive a good response as netizens not only pointed several discrepancies in her statements but also pointed the hypocrisy of ‘journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai for trying to whitewash the allegations against Rhea by carrying out an interview with an accused in the case.

Echoing a similar sentiment as several others, former news anchor Barkha Dutt too took a sly at the veteran ‘journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai for his hypocrisy in attacking other media groups for covering Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case at the expense of other real issues, while he himself jumping on to the bandwagon to speak to Rhea Chakraborty, one of the main accused in the case.

In a series of tweets, taking potshots at Rajdeep Sardesai without naming him, Barkha Dutt said that TV anchors like Rajdeep Sardesai were gloating in day time about discussing ‘real issues’ on their news network and not indulging in carrying out media trials. However, at night they were indulging in a similar act like other news networks by covering the suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput, Barkha Dutt quipped.

- Advertisement -

In a sharp attack, Barkha Dutt referred Rajdeep Sardesai as a ‘wondrous’ schizophrenic.

Tweet by Barkha Dutt

Continuing her attack against Rajdeep Sardesai, Barkha Dutt said she would honestly take the ‘openly, defiantly, brazenly ugh channels’ than the hypocrites like Rajdeep Sardesai. According to Dutt, Rajdeep Sardesai, who often positions himself to be different, was entirely oblivious to his own doublespeak.

Image Source: Barkha Dutt

Essentially, Barkha Dutt was referring to the usual flip-flop by Rajdeep Sardesai, who has been adamantly stating that he would not conduct any media trial or discuss the issue of Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Sardesai has been constantly attacking various other channels for their coverage on the actor’s suicide case.

The supposed journalist, who has been critical of other news networks carrying out day-in-day-out coverage of the Sushant Singh case coverage, has been lamenting about the lack of media coverage over other ‘real issues’.

Here is a series of tweets posted by Rajdeep Sardesai attacking various other news networks for covering the suicide case, who according to Rajdeep is silent on the important real issues that are plaguing the country currently.

Image Source: Rishi Bagree

It is pertinent to note that Rajdeep Sardesai has been very critical of a police investigation into the suspicious death of the actor.

Earlier he had asserted that Sushant’s family should “mourn in peace” and had raised objections when a police investigation was initiated. However, when he was told by IPS officers that it is the law to investigate every unnatural death, he had deflected his assertions.

Ironically, Rajdeep Sardesai, who was all along averse to the idea of covering Sushant Singh Rajput case, seems to have happily agreed to interview Rhea Chakraborty, who is the prime accused in the suicide case of the 34-year-old actor.

Interestingly, Aaj Tak – the Hindi news channel owned by the same India Today group to which Rajdeep Sardesai works, has been relentless in covering the suicide case. Perhaps, Rajdeep Sardesai has turned a blind eye over Aaj Tak’s coverage on the issue. In fact, the continuous coverage of Sushant Singh case by Hindi news channels, especially the likes of Aaj Tak has also received widespread criticism from various social media users.

It is, however, pertinent to note that Barkha Dutt is essentially no different from Rajdeep Sardesai. While she attacks Sardesai today, she herself had conducted an interview with a psychologist who had breached patient confidentiality and claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from depression. This claim has been refuted by his family and everyone close to Sushant Singh Rajput. In his interview with Rhea, Rajdeep Sardesai did exactly the same. He rather clearly insinuated that Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from the bipolar disease when in fact, there is no evidence to that effect.

Further, he failed to call out the blatant lies of Rhea when she claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput suffered from claustrophobia, a lie since he had undergone NASA training.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him ‘schizophrenic’

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the controversy over the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty lies about Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘claustrophobia’ in her interview to Rajdeep Sardesai: Here are her claims that don’t add up

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput took Modafinil to treat claustrophobia, which is a stimulant not linked to any phobia
Read more

AIMIM wants NEET/JEE postponed because of COVID, but threatens to offer Namaz on roads if mosques are not opened

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel says the government should open all mosques on September 2 for mass Namaz failing which Muslims will gather on the roads to offer Namaz.

‘Islam is not a religion of Peace’ – Author Robert Spencer talks to OpIndia about the global menace of Jihad

Interviews OpIndia Staff -
Jihad Watch founder Robert Spencer says that Islam believes peace is possible only if non-believers submit to Muslims

The NEET-JEE conundrum: What the students say, the poor communication by the Govt and what it can do to fix it

News Reports K Bhattacharjee -
A dedicated campaign has been launched to demand the further postponement of the NEET and JEE exams.

JEE and NEET debate: Greta Thunberg getting involved suggests there is big money behind destabilizing India

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Why is a big brand like Greta Thunberg picking up the matter of NEET & JEE exam dates in India? How does it impact their bottomline?

Recently Popular

News Reports

Horrifying visuals of a woman crushing and killing a puppy under her feet go viral, netizens demand action

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow resident Pooja Dhillon is accompanied by a man who seems to be giving her suggestions on how to torture and kill the puppy.
Read more
Opinions

JEE and NEET debate: Greta Thunberg getting involved suggests there is big money behind destabilizing India

Abhishek Banerjee -
Why is a big brand like Greta Thunberg picking up the matter of NEET & JEE exam dates in India? How does it impact their bottomline?
Read more
News Reports

Journalist urges people to use Hindu religious book as toilet paper, netizens demand arrest over image of Teej Vrat book kept in toilet

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist with Bolta Hindustan shares image of using Hindu religious book as toilet paper, netizens demand her arrest.
Read more
News Reports

‘4 drops in tea, give it 30-40 mins to kick in’: Drug usage, dealing link emerges from Rhea Chakraborty’s deleted chats, say reports

OpIndia Staff -
A series of deleted WhatsApp messages which were allegedly sent from Rhea Chakraborty's mobile phone revealed usage and dealing of hard drugs.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more

Latest News

Media

Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him ‘schizophrenic’

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the controversy over the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
News Reports

Man from Jammu and Kashmir arrested by CRPF near Parliament building in Delhi due to suspicious movements

OpIndia Staff -
Jammu and Kashmir man nabbed by CRPF in Delhi over suspicious nehavious, two IDs and paper with coded information recovered
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Congress workers meeting turns out to be a flop show, local leaders missing

OpIndia Staff -
Congress workers conference wrapped up in 10 minutes due to absence of leaders and lack of attendees, say reports.
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru Riots: 21 minors arrested by police in connection with stone-pelting and burning down two police stations

OpIndia Staff -
These minors are accused of unleashing violence along with the Muslim mobs at DJ Halli and KG Halli in Bengaluru
Read more
News Reports

SC refuses to grant permission for Muharram procession across the country, says case different from Puri Rath Yatra

OpIndia Staff -
When the petitioner asked if permission to hold the Muharram procession in only Lucknow can be granted, as a large percentage of the Shia community resided there, CJI asked the petitioner to move Allahabad HC.
Read more
News Reports

Two decades later, the IC 814 hijacking comes back to haunt, links to Pulwama attack revealed: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Now, the IC 814 hijacking has come back to haunt India as its connections with the Pulwama terror attack emerge.
Read more
News Reports

Arrested YouTuber Heer Khan was in contact with two Pakistani men, was ‘inspired’ by videos of Jaish chief Masood Azhar: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Islamist Youtuber Heer Khan who was arrested for her offensive, anti-Hindu YouTube videos, had also been a part of the anti-CAA protests
Read more
Crime

Lakhimpur Kheri: Dilshad befriends Dalit girl, rapes and kills when she refuses to change religion and marry him

OpIndia Staff -
Lakhimpur Kheri Police had arrested Dilshad within 24 hours after the girls mutilated body was found dumped near a pond.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty lies about Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘claustrophobia’ in her interview to Rajdeep Sardesai: Here are her claims that don’t add up

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput took Modafinil to treat claustrophobia, which is a stimulant not linked to any phobia
Read more
News Reports

East Delhi Municipal Corporation revokes Councillorship of IB officer Ankit Sharma murder and Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain

Jhankar Mohta -
The EDMC terminted membership of Tahir Hussain under section 33 (2) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,261FansLike
439,313FollowersFollow
312,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com