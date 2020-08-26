North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un ‘resurrects’ again after reports of him being dead or in coma surface

A day after reports had emerged claiming that the North Korea authoritarian dictator Kim Jong Un was dead or probably in a coma, North Korea has released images of leader Kim Jong-Un as a response to unending speculation over his state of health.

According to the reports by state-controlled Korean Central News Agency, the North Korean dictator was shown chairing a meeting of the politburo of the Workers Party recently.

NEW: Kim Jong Un appears at government meeting after rumor claimed the North Korean leader was seriously ill and in a coma pic.twitter.com/Ul2i45IblY — BNO News (@BNONews) August 26, 2020

Reportedly, on Wednesday Jong-un had gathered the politburo to call for prevention efforts against the coronavirus and to discuss an impending typhoon. The meeting was held to assess some defects in the anti-epidemic work for checking the inroads of the malignant virus, said KCNA in a statement.

According to Reuters, the meeting was held to discuss the state emergency measures on preventing crop damage and casualties from Typhoon Bavi, which is expected to hit the country within days. The heavy rains and flooding have raised concern about food supplies in North Korea.

Reports claimed that North Korean leader was dead

Recently, Roy Calley, an expert who has extensively travelled in North Korea, has claimed that the authoritarian dictator Kim Jong Un is dead. The claims were made amidst the recent reports that the North Korea leader was in a coma.

Calley added that North Korea is increasingly evasive over the health complications suffered by Kim could be because of the major operational changes being made in the country.

It is pertinent to note that just a few weeks ago, reports of North Korean leader’s death had started surfacing after he was not seen in public for a few weeks. Several news organisations and “experts” had then opined that Kim Jong Un was dead and that his sister, the legitimate heir apparent to the throne of North Korea, would soon assume the leadership and announce the death of the leader.