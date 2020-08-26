Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Home News Reports Pakistani newspaper weaves a 'secular-liberal' wet dream, says Prashant Bhushan should become Congress president...
FeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Pakistani newspaper weaves a ‘secular-liberal’ wet dream, says Prashant Bhushan should become Congress president to guide Rahul Gandhi

In his attempt to weave another 'secular-liberal' wet dream, the article's author elevates both Bhushan and Rahul to imaginary heights of greatness and conveniently forgets that Bhushan is a habitual fake news peddler who does little else than filing dubious PILs in the Supreme Court.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistani news daily bats for Prashant Bhushan leading the Congress party
Prashant Bhushan and Rahul Gandhi, images via Twitter
6

It is not a new phenomenon that Pakistan harbours unmitigated hatred for PM Modi, the first-ever Prime Minister of India, who called out Islamabad’s nuclear bluff, unhesitatingly ordered Surgical Strikes to keep Pakistan’s misadventures in Kashmir in check and has taken strong steps to expose and corner the terrorist harbouring country internationally.

Pakistan has long been behaving more like an opposition party in India, as Congress and the left. On several occasions, it has used their statements to peddle its narrative against India and has even endorsed Congress and the left multiple times.

To this end, an article was published recently in the Pakistani Daily ‘The Dawn’ titled “A tale of misleading names” where the author drew upon the recent political churning in the country, in a hopeless bid to see PM Modi deposed from his office. The author in the article argued that Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who has been convicted in contempt of court case, should join hands with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi to face the Modi juggernaut. 

The Dawn article weaving lofty dreams of Prashant Bhushan and Rahul defeating Modi together

Dawn hails Prashant Bhushan as a man of ‘impeccable integrity’

Along the predictable lines, The Dawn hails Prashant Bhushan as a man who has a “quest” to end the connection between crony capitalists and political class and has spoken for the democratic rights of Kashmiris, Muslims and Dalits. 

- Advertisement -

Comparing Prashant Bhushan to Arundhati Roy, another Pakistan-loving fake news peddler, the article lauded him for refusing tender an apology in the contempt case that he has been convicted in. The mention of the dubious individual Arundhati Roy gives away the motivation with which the article was written by the author in the Pakistani newspaper.

In addition, Bhushan’s history in the Indian politics, his association with the Aam Aadmi Party that “helped” catapult Arvind Kejriwal-led party in the Delhi elections in 2015 and his defiance to offer apology to the Supreme Court judges have been cited as instances by the Pakistan Daily to burnish his ‘political dexterity’ and ‘personal integrity.’ 

In his attempt to weave another ‘secular-liberal’ wet dream, the article’s author elevates both Bhushan and Rahul to imaginary heights of greatness and conveniently forgets that Bhushan is a habitual fake news peddler who does little else than filing dubious PILs in the Supreme Court, many of which end up being dismissed for lack of credibility. And Rahul Gandhi has been launched, and re-launched at least two dozen times by the leftist media and lobbies, only to fail again and again.

Dawn article makes the case for Prashant Bhushan to lead Congress

Similarly, lavishing praises on Rahul Gandhi, the Pakistani Daily acclaims him as the only credible leader in the opposition who has stood up to PM Modi. Expectedly, the article also mentions Rahul Gandhi as a politician who exposed the “secret Rafale deal”. It is pertinent to note here that Supreme Court of India had denied involvement of any corrupt practices in procuring the fighter jets. 

Contrary to the article’s fanciful conjectures, the Rafale deal had no secrets and even the Supreme Court had dismissed the cases that alleged otherwise. All the propaganda over Rafale only caused the Congress another humiliating election defeat, apart from exposing their own incompetency during 10 years of UPA rules where they had failed to get a single Rafale jet to the Indian Air Force.

The article also draws upon the recent utterances made by Rahul Gandhi that the Congress party, which seems to be suffering from a gradual implosion, needs to be led by a non-Gandhi. Thus, the author, after raising Bhushan on to a pedestal, is effectively making a case for him to become Congress president and lead the party through the current leadership crisis.

Dawn article hopes that Prashant Bhushan will be Congress president

The idea that Prashant Bhushan should be Rahul Gandhi’s guide and lead Congress party may trigger another massive meme-fest on Indian social media.

Conclusion

Pakistanis have probably forgotten than both Bhushan and Rahul Gandhi, along with their arsenal of leftist, anti-Modi political, legal and ‘intellectual’ supporters, had already tried their level best to defame and attack the Modi government multiple times, only to end up in miserable election defeats. The Pakistani sympathisers of Congress also seem to forget that unlike their country, India is a democracy where leaders are chosen by the people, not ‘appointed’ by the military.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPakistan news, Pakistan cases, Rahul Gandhi news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Pakistani newspaper weaves a ‘secular-liberal’ wet dream, says Prashant Bhushan should become Congress president to guide Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani newspaper Dawn says that Prashant Bhushan and Rahul Gandhi have a common destiny so they should get together (politically) to defeat Modi.
Read more
News Reports

Horrifying visuals of a woman crushing and killing a puppy under her feet go viral, netizens demand action

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow resident Pooja Dhillon is accompanied by a man who seems to be giving her suggestions on how to torture and kill the puppy.
Read more

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan appeals for police protection for IB officer Ankit Sharma murder and Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain’s family

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
AAP leader Tahir Hussain has been accused of leading and instigating a mob which led to murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma

‘Jesus Christ has returned to earth in form of Chinese woman’, claims The Church of Almighty God: Read how banned Chinese cult making inroads...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Nagaland Baptist Church Council has issued a warning that a violent Chinese cult church is spreading its roots in the Northeastern region

AAP may give ticket to Delhi riots mastermind Tahir Hussain’s wife: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As per the report, AAP leader Amanatullah Khan conveyed it to the family that Tahir Hussain's wife will be contesting the elections.

Journalist urges people to use Hindu religious book as toilet paper, netizens demand arrest over image of Teej Vrat book kept in toilet

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Journalist with Bolta Hindustan shares image of using Hindu religious book as toilet paper, netizens demand her arrest.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kim Jong Un, ‘The Undertaker’ of North Korea, is dead, claims an expert

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier too, reports of the death of Kim Jong Un were doing the rounds on the Internet, which were proven wrong later.
Read more
News Reports

Islamist YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ abuses Hindu Gods and Goddesses, refers to Goddess Sita as r*ndi and Ayodhya as who*ehouse

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow Police takes cognisance of an Islamist YouTuber abusing Hindu Gods and issuing threats to Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
News Reports

Muslim YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ arrested, was hiding at her relative’s house, media advisor to UP CM Yogi Adityanath confirms

OpIndia Staff -
It is believed that the said YouTuber, Heer Khan had gone missing as soon as the FIR was registered in her name
Read more
News Reports

Journalist urges people to use Hindu religious book as toilet paper, netizens demand arrest over image of Teej Vrat book kept in toilet

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist with Bolta Hindustan shares image of using Hindu religious book as toilet paper, netizens demand her arrest.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty used and dealt with drugs: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Media reports citing Enforcement Directorate sources state that Rhea Chakraborty, deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, may have been involved in usage and dealing with drugs.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Pakistani newspaper weaves a ‘secular-liberal’ wet dream, says Prashant Bhushan should become Congress president to guide Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani newspaper Dawn says that Prashant Bhushan and Rahul Gandhi have a common destiny so they should get together (politically) to defeat Modi.
Read more
News Reports

Horrifying visuals of a woman crushing and killing a puppy under her feet go viral, netizens demand action

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow resident Pooja Dhillon is accompanied by a man who seems to be giving her suggestions on how to torture and kill the puppy.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: TMC leader enters house breaking a window, assaults woman and her new-born child after not finding her husband

OpIndia Staff -
On the written complaint of Mdhumita Halder, police have registered case against TMC leader Bapi Mandal for assaulting her
Read more
News Reports

Child marriages in Maharashtra on the surge as families suffer from economic difficulties amid coronavirus woes: Report

OpIndia Staff -
About 200 cases of child marriages were reported from Maharashtra during the period of coronavirus lockdown from April to June 2020, says the report by India Today group.
Read more
News Reports

Former Pakistan Ambassador to Indonesia had sold off embassy building, was protected by govt because he was related to Musharraf’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
The National Accountability Bureau has filed a reference in court against former Pakistan Ambassador to Indonesia Major General (retd) Syed Mustafa Anwar stating that Anwar had sold the Pakistani embassy building in Jakarta at a throwaway price during 2001-2002.
Read more
News Reports

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan appeals for police protection for IB officer Ankit Sharma murder and Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain’s family

OpIndia Staff -
AAP leader Tahir Hussain has been accused of leading and instigating a mob which led to murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma
Read more
News Reports

‘Jesus Christ has returned to earth in form of Chinese woman’, claims The Church of Almighty God: Read how banned Chinese cult making inroads...

OpIndia Staff -
Nagaland Baptist Church Council has issued a warning that a violent Chinese cult church is spreading its roots in the Northeastern region
Read more
News Reports

AAP may give ticket to Delhi riots mastermind Tahir Hussain’s wife: Report

OpIndia Staff -
As per the report, AAP leader Amanatullah Khan conveyed it to the family that Tahir Hussain's wife will be contesting the elections.
Read more
News Reports

‘4 drops in tea, give it 30-40 mins to kick in’: Drug usage, dealing link emerges from Rhea Chakraborty’s deleted chats, say reports

OpIndia Staff -
A series of deleted WhatsApp messages which were allegedly sent from Rhea Chakraborty's mobile phone revealed usage and dealing of hard drugs.
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: 2 cases of COVID-19 reinfection detected, experts to probe if it is caused by different strains of coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Two medical professionals from private hospitals have been reportedly reinfected by coronavirus in Hyderabad
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

241,864FansLike
438,536FollowersFollow
311,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com