It is not a new phenomenon that Pakistan harbours unmitigated hatred for PM Modi, the first-ever Prime Minister of India, who called out Islamabad’s nuclear bluff, unhesitatingly ordered Surgical Strikes to keep Pakistan’s misadventures in Kashmir in check and has taken strong steps to expose and corner the terrorist harbouring country internationally.

Pakistan has long been behaving more like an opposition party in India, as Congress and the left. On several occasions, it has used their statements to peddle its narrative against India and has even endorsed Congress and the left multiple times.

To this end, an article was published recently in the Pakistani Daily ‘The Dawn’ titled “A tale of misleading names” where the author drew upon the recent political churning in the country, in a hopeless bid to see PM Modi deposed from his office. The author in the article argued that Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who has been convicted in contempt of court case, should join hands with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi to face the Modi juggernaut.

The Dawn article weaving lofty dreams of Prashant Bhushan and Rahul defeating Modi together

Dawn hails Prashant Bhushan as a man of ‘impeccable integrity’

Along the predictable lines, The Dawn hails Prashant Bhushan as a man who has a “quest” to end the connection between crony capitalists and political class and has spoken for the democratic rights of Kashmiris, Muslims and Dalits.

Comparing Prashant Bhushan to Arundhati Roy, another Pakistan-loving fake news peddler, the article lauded him for refusing tender an apology in the contempt case that he has been convicted in. The mention of the dubious individual Arundhati Roy gives away the motivation with which the article was written by the author in the Pakistani newspaper.

In addition, Bhushan’s history in the Indian politics, his association with the Aam Aadmi Party that “helped” catapult Arvind Kejriwal-led party in the Delhi elections in 2015 and his defiance to offer apology to the Supreme Court judges have been cited as instances by the Pakistan Daily to burnish his ‘political dexterity’ and ‘personal integrity.’

In his attempt to weave another ‘secular-liberal’ wet dream, the article’s author elevates both Bhushan and Rahul to imaginary heights of greatness and conveniently forgets that Bhushan is a habitual fake news peddler who does little else than filing dubious PILs in the Supreme Court, many of which end up being dismissed for lack of credibility. And Rahul Gandhi has been launched, and re-launched at least two dozen times by the leftist media and lobbies, only to fail again and again.

Dawn article makes the case for Prashant Bhushan to lead Congress

Similarly, lavishing praises on Rahul Gandhi, the Pakistani Daily acclaims him as the only credible leader in the opposition who has stood up to PM Modi. Expectedly, the article also mentions Rahul Gandhi as a politician who exposed the “secret Rafale deal”. It is pertinent to note here that Supreme Court of India had denied involvement of any corrupt practices in procuring the fighter jets.

Contrary to the article’s fanciful conjectures, the Rafale deal had no secrets and even the Supreme Court had dismissed the cases that alleged otherwise. All the propaganda over Rafale only caused the Congress another humiliating election defeat, apart from exposing their own incompetency during 10 years of UPA rules where they had failed to get a single Rafale jet to the Indian Air Force.

The article also draws upon the recent utterances made by Rahul Gandhi that the Congress party, which seems to be suffering from a gradual implosion, needs to be led by a non-Gandhi. Thus, the author, after raising Bhushan on to a pedestal, is effectively making a case for him to become Congress president and lead the party through the current leadership crisis.

Dawn article hopes that Prashant Bhushan will be Congress president

The idea that Prashant Bhushan should be Rahul Gandhi’s guide and lead Congress party may trigger another massive meme-fest on Indian social media.

Conclusion

Pakistanis have probably forgotten than both Bhushan and Rahul Gandhi, along with their arsenal of leftist, anti-Modi political, legal and ‘intellectual’ supporters, had already tried their level best to defame and attack the Modi government multiple times, only to end up in miserable election defeats. The Pakistani sympathisers of Congress also seem to forget that unlike their country, India is a democracy where leaders are chosen by the people, not ‘appointed’ by the military.