Highlights of PM Modi Independence Day speech: 15 important points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Prime Minister Modi inspected the guard of honour and also unfurled the tricolour to mark the occasion before his address to the nation. In this article, we will elaborate on the highlights of the speech made by PM Modi on Independence Day 2020 and the 15 most important points made by him.

Here are the highlights of the speech by PM Modi on Independence Day

The Prime Minister wished the 130 crore people of the nation on the 74th Independence Day. This was PM Modi’s seventh speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort as the Prime Minister of India. Earlier, he paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

1. PM Modi salutes corona warriors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his Independence Day address by paying his tributes to freedom fighters, security forces and coronavirus warriors. ‘Seva Parmo Dharma’, said PM Modi as he remembered corona warriors who are at the frontline of fighting the deadly pandemic.

“We’re going through distinct times. I can’t see young children in front of me today (at Red Fort). Corona has stopped everyone. In these times of COVID, Corona warriors have lived the mantra of ‘Seva Parmo Dharma’ and served the people of India. I express my gratitude to them,” said Prime Minister Modi.

Further, PM Modi said that the festival of independence is an opportunity for the country to remember the heroes of freedom and to energise new resolutions. “We have a huge event ahead of us”, said PM Modi as the country will be celebrating the 75th year of Independence next year.

“A day to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. This is a day to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. This is also a day to show gratitude to Security personnel including that of Army, paramilitary and police ensuring our safety,” said PM Modi.

2. PM Modi pitches ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, says it is another freedom struggle

Emphasising on the need of country being self-reliance, Prime Minister Modi said that ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ has become a ‘mantra’ for the 130 crore Indians.

“Amid COVID-19 pandemic 130 crore, Indians took the resolve to be self-reliant and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is on the mind of India. This dream is turning into a pledge. Aatmanirbhar Bharat has become a ‘mantra’ for the 130 cr Indians today,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also said that he was confident that India will realise this dream and confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal, the PM said. PM Modi also noted that if the country is facing a lakhs of challenges then it also has power which gives crores of solutions.

“I agree that there are lakhs of challenges for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and they increase if there is global competitiveness. However, if there are lakhs of challenges then the country also has power which gives crores of solutions, my countrymen who give us the strength of a solution,” PM Modi said.

3. India has always challenged expansionism, says PM Modi

India became a challenge to forces of expansionism with its freedom struggle, said the PM adding that all attempts were made to root out India’s cultures and traditions in past. He further assured full support to citizens affected by natural calamities and disasters.

Pointing out how Indian became self-reliant in producing PPE kits, masks during the coronavirus pandemic, PM Modi said that a few months back the country used to import N-95 masks, PPE kits and ventilators. Today India is not only meeting its own requirements but it has also stepped forward to help other countries, he added.

4. Vocal for local, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi also said that the mindset of free India should be ‘vocal for local. He added that the country should appreciate the local products. “If we do not do this then our products will not get the opportunity to do better and will not get encouraged,” he added.

“India’s share in the world economy should increase for which we have to be self-reliant,” said PM Modi while asking for how long India will export raw materials and import finished products. The country has to become self-reliant, said the PM adding that India has to go beyond reducing its imports.

“While we focus on economic growth and development, humanity must retain a central role in this process. India’s share in the world economy should increase for which we have to be self-reliant,” he said.

Self-sufficient India means not only reducing imports but also increasing our skills, our creativity, said PM Modi adding that the whole world is observing the reforms taking place in Indi due to which FDI has broken all records.

5. ‘Make for the world’, PM Modi explains Atmanirbhar Bharat

He also said, “Last year, there was a record 18% increase in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to our country. The world has shown confidence in India as we have worked on our policies, democracy and strengthening of the foundation of our economy.”

We need to move forward with a mantra of ‘Make for the World’ along with ‘Make in India’, said Prime Minister Modi. He added that many big companies are turning towards India and time has come to move forward with the mantra to produce for the world. the Prime M

The Prime Minister said that the country cannot work in silos anymore and we need to focus on comprehensive and integrated infrastructure. We will now focus on multi-model connectivity infrastructure, he added. About 7,000 projects of different sectors have been identified to bring new revolution in infrastructure, the PM said.

6. Atmanirbhar in Farm sector, rural development

An important priority of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is Atmanirbhar agriculture and Atmanirbhar farmer. To provide modern infrastructure to the farmers of the country, ‘Agriculture Infrastructure Fund’ of Rs 1 Lakh Crores has been created, PM Narendra Modi said in his speech.

PM Modi said 6,000 villages will get Optical Fibre network in the near future. “Only 5 dozen village panchayats were connected with optical fibre before 2014. In the last 5 years, 1.5 Lakh village panchayats have been connected with optical fibre. In the coming 1000 days, every village of the nation will be connected with optical fibre,” he added.

Speaking on the need for revival in the farm sector, PM Modi said that our farm sector needs to evolve in line with requirements of the world and said value addition is required for our farm sector.

7. Equal opportunity for women: PM Modi

PM Modi also said he was determined to provide equal opportunities for self-employment and employment to women. Mentioning the contribution of women in the development of India, PM Modi said, “From working in coal mines to flying fighter planes, women are doing great today. Whenever women received an opportunity, they made India proud and strengthened it. Today, the nation is determined to provide equal opportunities for self-employment and employment to them”.

Prime Minister Modi said that the government will reconsider the minimum age for marriage of women. He said a committee has been set up to reconsider the minimum age for marriage of country’s daughters. We will take an appropriate decision after the committee submits its report, he added.

Breaking barriers, PM Modi also spoke about women’s hygiene. During his speech on Independence Day 2020, Prime Minister spoke about the importance of women’s hygiene and the importance of sanitary napkins. PM Modi said that over 5 crore sanitary pads have been given to poor women at ₹1 each through 6,000 Jan Aushadhi stores.

8. National Education Policy has a key role in making new, prosperous India

PM Modi talked about the National Education Policy, said that education has a key role in the making of modern, new and prosperous India. He said the new education policy will instil new confidence in the country’s new youth.

“Education has a key role in the making of modern, new and prosperous India. So, we have brought the new education policy after three decades that has been welcomed throughout the country, which instils new confidence,” said PM Modi.

9. Prime Minister announces ‘National Digital Health Mission’

PM Modi also announced ‘National Digital Health Mission’ to bring revolution in India’s health sector. He said every Indian will now get a health identity card.

“Another big campaign is going to start in the country today. This is the National Digital Health Mission. National Digital Health Mission will bring a new revolution in India’s health sector,” said PM Modi.

10. Vaccine for coronavirus soon, assures PM Modi

PM Modi also disclosed that the government was working on a roadmap to bring corona vaccine to all Indians in shortest possible time.

Speaking about coronavirus vaccines, PM Modi said that three coronavirus vaccines are in various stages of trial in India and large-scale production will begin once we get the nod from scientists.

11. Elections in Jammu and Kashmir soon

In his independence day speech, PM Modi spoke about Jammu and Kashmir, a year after it was made a union territory and added that last one year is a year of a new journey of development for Jammu and Kashmir.

“This one year is a year of the new journey of development for Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is the year of the rights received by the women and the Dalits in Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is also the year of a life of dignity for the refugees in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Elections should happen soon after delimitation is completed in Jammu & Kashmir, the Prime Minister added. Jammu and Kashmir will get its own Chief Minister and MLA said the Prime Minister. He also said, “Just as Sikkim has made its mark as an organic state, efforts are being made to make Ladakh a carbon-neutral region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that a special campaign with a holistic approach is also being worked out to reduce pollution in 100 selected cities of country.

12. No one can raise their eyes towards the sovereignty of our country: PM Modi

Sending a clear message to China and Pakistan, PM Modi said, “Today neighbour is not just the one with whom we share a border but also those with whom our heart stays connected, where there is harmony in relations. I’m happy that in past some time India has further strengthened its relations with all countries in ‘extended neighbourhood’.”

“From LoC to LAC, whoever tried to raise their eyes towards the sovereignty of our country, our soldiers responded to it in the same manner,” the PM added.

13. Developmental projects in Islands

Prime Minister said that work for new projects in some islands is already underway. “There are more than 1300 islands in our country. Keeping in mind their geographical location and their significance in the development of the nation, work to begin new projects in some of these islands is underway,” said PM.

He said that in the next 1000 days, Lakshadweep will also be connected to submarine optical fibre cable.

14. Ram Janmabhoomi issue resolved peacefully

Ram Janmbhoomi issue that prevailed for centuries, has been resolved peacefully, said PM Modi. PM Modi added that the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya started ten days ago, the issue that prevailed for centuries, has been resolved peacefully.

The conduct of people of the country has been unprecedented and is an inspiration for future, he added.

15. Modi govt to expand NCC

Concluding his speech, PM Modi said that the government was decided to expand National Cadet Corps NCC, which will now be taken to 173 border and coastal districts of the country. Under this campaign, special training will be given to about 1 lakh new NCC Cadets, he added. In this, about one-third of the daughters will be given this special training.

The Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort was attended by over 4,000 people, including ministers, diplomats, officials. The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria were all present alongside the Prime Minister during the celebration.