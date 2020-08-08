Amidst much fanfare, the Bhoomi pujan ceremony that marks the construction of Ram Mandir was performed in Ayodhya earlier today. PM Modi graced the occasion and participated in the ceremony before laying the first brick for the soon-to-be constructed Ram Mandir.

While most of the country rejoiced at the development, some individuals who identify themselves as ‘liberals’ were busy crying themselves hoarse that the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is a death knell to India’s secular credentials. ‘Liberals’ had a hard time comprehending the fact that Lord Ram will finally reside in his rightful abode and a Bhavya Ram Temple will be erected at the place. One of the reasons ‘liberals’ were also flustered with the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is because the development enjoyed the Supreme Court’s imprimatur.

Amidst the meltdown suffered by Islamists and Liberals, poking fun, several Hindus started suggested that they should apply ‘Burnol’ to their ‘burn wounds’ that have been caused by the construction of the Ram Mandir.

Interestingly, while on social media platforms, Hindus and devotees of Lord Ram distributed digital Burnol to Liberals and Islamists who were outraging against the Ram Mandir, several people were busy searching for Burnol on Google. As it turns out, the search results for ‘Burnol’ increased manyfold on the 5th of August, during the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir.

Google search for ‘Burnol’ in the past 90 days, peaking on August 5th – Day of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

If one sees the graph for the past 90 days, it is evident that the search for Burnol peaked on the 5th of August substantially.

Google search for ‘Burnol’ in the past 90 days

Interestingly, if one sees the most popular search categories under ‘Burnol’ for the past 90 days, the keyword was most searched in Tripura, followed by Uttarakhand, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh.

Google search for ‘Burnol’ in the past 90 days

Further, most people searched for ‘Burnol Image’ in the past 90 days, and the searched peaked on 5th August.

Google search for ‘Burnol’ in the past 30 days

The Google search for Burnol in the past 30 days shows an interesting trend. Google shows that people in Meghalaya seemed most interested in searching for the word “Burnol”, which also peaked on the 5th of August during Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan.

Google search for ‘Burnol’ in the past 30 days

After Meghalaya, the states that topped the charts for Google search for ‘Burnol’ in the last 30 days is Jharkhan, Goa, Uttarakhand and Haryana.

Interestingly, the most famous related queries were that for ‘Burnol memes’ and ‘what is Burnol’.

Considering why ‘Burnol’ was being distributed on the 5th of August, Google has appropriately picked up the ‘related topics’ related to the Burnol search.

Google search for ‘Burnol’ in the past 30 days

The ‘Related topics’ as per Google were pertaining to Liberalism, Internet meme, Ram Janmabhoomi and Rama – Deity.

Google search for ‘Burnol’ in the past 7 days

In the past 7 days, the search results on Google threw some interesting results. While the peak came on 5th August, 1:30 PM, the top states that searched for Burnol were Jharkhand, Assam, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Goa.

Google search for ‘Burnol’ in the past 7 days

What is most interesting, however, is not the peak in the past 7 days or even the states that were searching for Burnol.

The ‘related queries’ section of the analysis by Google threw some interesting results. In the past week, the most popular related query to ‘Burnol’ was ‘Aaj Tak Burnol’, ‘Aaj Tak Burnol ad’ etc.

Google search for ‘Burnol’ in the past 7 days

What was the Aaj Tank Burnol ad during Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan?

On the 5th of August during the Bhoomi Pujan, an image from the coverage by Aaj Tak surfaced where supposedly, a Burnol ad was placed on the screen right when PM Modi was doing the Bhoomi Pujan. This image became a source of amusement for several netizens as they called it a fitting placement of the ad, considering the “liberals and Islamists were burning” during the Puja.

However, as it turns out, the image was morphed, as per India Today, which is a sister concern of Aaj Tak.

India Today tweeted saying that the channel had run no ad for Burnol during the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir and hence, this photo that was going viral was fake.

This viral image is morphed!

Aaj Tak did not run any ad of the mentioned brand during the #RamMandir 'bhoomi pujan'.#AFWAFactCheck #FactCheck pic.twitter.com/kFlMGv9Pgi — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) August 6, 2020

What is interesting is how Twitter memes and jokes turned into a spike for the search for the term and related searches that looked for memes, perhaps to tweet to the ‘Liberals’ who were not very happy with the reclamation of Ram Mandir by Hindus.