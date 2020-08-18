In an interview with India Today, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer has claimed that she did not know Aaditya Thackeray. Satish Maneshinde, who is handling Rhea’s case, made several allegations against Sushant’s family, including molestation by Sushant’s sister in the interview.

The alleged reason behind differences between Rhea and Sushant’s family

Maneshinde claimed in his statement that in April 2019 Rhea and Priyanka (Sushant’s sister) went for a party. At that time, the duo had just started dating, and Priyanka was visiting Sushant. According to him, Priyanka consumed a copious amount of alcohol and behaved inappropriately with both men and women in the party. Rhea insisted on returning home after which Sushant and Priyanka kept drinking while Rhea went to sleep. Maneshinde alleged that Priyanka entered in bed with Rhea and groped her while she was sleeping. Sushant came to know about the incident from Rhea and had an argument with Priyanka which led to differences between Rhea and Sushan’t Family.

No connection with Aaditya Thackeray

Rhea’s lawyer claimed that Rhea has no connection with Aaditya Thackeray either on a professional or personal level. The alleged rumours of a link between Aaditya and Rhea came in light after one some media reports stated that a mysterious name “AU” has appeared in the call details of Rhea Chakraborty.

Rhea does not know and has never met Aaditya Thackeray till today. Neither has she ever spoken to him telephonically or otherwise. Though she has heard of him as a leader of the Shiv Sena: #RheaChakraborty‘s lawyer

In an interview, Subramanian Swamy also said that Thackeray might have ‘flings’ with actresses, but he cannot be involved in Sushant’s murder.

Rhea’s lawyer said that Rhea had met Morea in the past but only as a colleague. It has to be noted that Dino has good relationships with Thackeray and they have been seen together in parties and launches. On 4th August, Dino denied the claims that he hosted Sushant Singh Rajput at a house party and said that his name is being dragged unnecessarily in the case.

Why Rhea left Sushant’s home on 8th June

It has been alleged that Rhea had left Sushant on 8th June after an argument. In his complaint to Bihar Police, Sushant’s father also said that Rhea left home on 8th after a fight and took valuables including cash, jewellery and laptop that belonged to Sushant. On the other hand, Rhea’s lawyer said in his statement that Sushant was calling his family to stay with him. When his sister Mitu agreed to come, he asked Rhea to move in with her family for a while.

On Rhea’s non-cooperation with Bihar Police Maneshinde said that Rhea wants the truth to come out. She also posted a video requesting Home Minister Amit Shah to order CBI probe in the matter. The only reason she is not cooperating with Bihar Police is that they do not have any jurisdiction in the case.

KK Singh’s lawyer rubbished the allegations

When Vikas Singh was contacted for answers to the allegation, he alleged that Rhea is lying about everything. He claimed that after the April 2019 incident, Sushant apologized to his family after learning that Rhea had lied about what had happened. He added, “Sushant’s sister had to go and stay with him because Rhea had left. She should explain why she blocked Sushant’s phone number if she had gone at Sushant’s behest.”