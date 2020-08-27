Thursday, August 27, 2020
Rhea Chakraborty had stolen Sushant’s debit card and obtained its PIN from late actor’s house manager: WhatsApp conversations reveal

As per the report, Sushant's money was being used by both Rhea and Miranda for funding their own expenses after the actor's death.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which has got involved to probe the newly emerged ‘drug’ angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, made some startling revelations about Rhea Chakraborty- the late actor’s rumoured girlfriend and the prime accused in the case. According to the disclosures made by the investigation agency, Rhea had allegedly obtained the PIN for Sushant’s debit card and she was using Sushant’s money for her own expense.

It has been alleged that Rhea had stolen Sushant’s debit card and obtained the Personal Identification Number (PIN) for the debit card from the late actor’s house manager Samuel Miranda. As per reports, Sushant’s money was being used by both Rhea and Miranda, for funding their own expenses, after the actor’s death.

The Whatsapp conversation between Rhea Chakraborty and Miranda revealed that the two were ‘working in close coordination’ and were using ‘fund of SSR for their own purpose’ and the debit card pin was obtained through Miranda.

The Enforcement Directorate is also investigating the case as there were allegations by Sushant’s father that Rhea misappropriated Rajput’s money to a tune of Rs 15 crores.

Rhea Chakraborty sought narcotic substances such as Marijuana, CBD

The internal documents also revealed that Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend was also indulging in the procurement and usage of narcotics substance namely illegally since 2017. Whatsapp conversations revealed that Rhea was allegedly into drugs and Miranda was also deeply involved in it with her. It has also been alleged that Rhea Chakraborty administered drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to reports, two other conversations dated April 17, 2020, between Rhea and Miranda, pertains to the procurement of weed from Rhea’s brother – Showik and two bags of weed for Rs 17,000.

In one such other Rhea’s ‘drug Whatsapp chat’ on November 15, 2019, with her talent manager Jaya Shah, the latter had purportedly asked Rhea Chakraborty to “Use 4 drops in coffee, tea or water, and let him sip it. Give it 30-40 mins for it to kick in.”

Further, the actress thanked Saha for sending the drugs: “So glad you’ve sent this,” texted Rhea to Jaya after which Jaya asked, “Did it help at all?”

“Yes calmed him down quite a bit,” texted Rhea. The speculation is that the drops that Jaya was referring to are drug drops.

In another text between Rhea and Sushant’s househelp Dipesh Sawant, the duo spoke about buying marijuana for Rs 5,000 per bag.

The NCB has filed a case in Delhi and booked Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others under Sections 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

Data was wiped off from Sushant’s gadgets on 8th June

Earlier in the day, Siddharth Pithani, the late actor’s friend and flatmate, revealed to the CBI that 8 hard drives were destroyed on June 8 at Sushant’s Rajput’s residence in Mont Blanc Apartment before Rhea Chakraborty left the house.

