Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Home Editor's picks Russia approaches Modi government to collaborate on Coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Russia approaches Modi government to collaborate on Coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V

Russia sought to collaborate for the mass production of the Covid-19 vaccine - Sputnik V and also expressed its willingness to share data with India.

OpIndia Staff
Representational Image (courtesy: The Financial Express)
2

The Russian Ambassador Tuesday formally approached the Modi government for the coronavirus vaccine – Sputnik V. Russia sought to collaborate for the mass production of the Covid-19 vaccine – Sputnik V and has also expressed its willingness to share data with India.

According to reports citing government sources, Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev has formally approached the office of the principal scientific advisor to the Government of India professor K. VijayRaghavan, Secretary DBT (Department of Biotechnology), Ranu Swarup and secretary, department of health research and Dr Balram Bhargava, who is also the director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research.

“The Russian ambassador in India is engaging with the offices of the principal scientific advisor and the secretaries of the department of health research and department of biotechnology. The Russian government is keen to collaborate with India on the vaccine. They have also actively shared a lot of information and data on Sputnik V but most of the safety and efficacy data that we are looking for, is yet to be shared,” a health ministry official said.

India Embassy engaging with the developers of Covid-19 vaccine – Sputnik V

The Indian embassy in Moscow has been in talks with the Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which has developed the vaccine, to get safety and efficacy data on the vaccine trials.

- Advertisement -

On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine.

Russia’s vaccine Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac Lyo) is based on the DNA of a SARS-CoV-2 type adenovirus, a common cold virus. The vaccine uses the weakened virus to deliver small parts of a pathogen and stimulate an immune response.

Russia has sought India’s help to mass-produce its first Covid-19 vaccine.

The number of Covid-19 cases in India crossed 31 lakh mark on Tuesday with 60,975 new cases and 848 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Russia approaches Modi government to collaborate on Coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V

OpIndia Staff -
On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine - Sputnik V
Read more
News Reports

The Saga of Juhi Colony and case of ‘Love Jihad’: Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
With 5 cases reported in last two months, reports have alleged that organised attempts to target and trap Hindu girls have been going on in Kanpur's Juhi Colony.
Read more

Islamist YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ abuses Hindu Gods and Goddesses, refers to Goddess Sita as r*ndi and Ayodhya as who*ehouse

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow Police takes cognisance of an Islamist YouTuber abusing Hindu Gods and issuing threats to Hindus.

Sonia Gandhi to continue to be Congress president, CWC concludes after seven hour marathon session. Here is how it unfolded

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress leadership (read the Gandhis) have again started the resignation drama where their loyalists are urging them to stay on.

In 2018, at the height of #MeToo movement in India, many women had accused William Dalrymple of making them feel uncomfortable by ‘creepy behaviour’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Did You Know: Women accused William Dalrymple of making them feel uncomfortable by ‘creepy behaviour’

Delusional and wrong every single time: Meet William Dalrymple, Leftist ‘historian’ who promotes ‘Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb’ with missionary zeal

Specials K Bhattacharjee -
William Dalrymple is being credited for convincing Bloomsbury India to withdraw the book on the Delhi Riots.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kim Jong Un, ‘The Undertaker’ of North Korea, is dead, claims an expert

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier too, reports of the death of Kim Jong Un were doing the rounds on the Internet, which were proven wrong later.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
News Reports

Zakir Naik says Hindus are less than 60% of Indian population, Muslims can win if they follow his advice

OpIndia Staff -
Zakir Naik in a recent video on YouTube has made extremely controversial and dangerous remarks on the internal matters of India.
Read more
News Reports

In 2018, at the height of #MeToo movement in India, many women had accused William Dalrymple of making them feel uncomfortable by ‘creepy behaviour’

OpIndia Staff -
Did You Know: Women accused William Dalrymple of making them feel uncomfortable by ‘creepy behaviour’
Read more
Social Media

Fact-check: Did Bababhai Pathan from Ahmednagar ‘adopt’ two ‘orphan’ girls and married them off as per Hindu rituals?

OpIndia Staff -
The man, Bababhai Pathan is reportedly the rakhi brother of the brides' mother, and he had performed rituals of a maternal uncle at their wedding, as the mother doesn't have a biological brother.
Read more
News Reports

Islamist YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ abuses Hindu Gods and Goddesses, refers to Goddess Sita as r*ndi and Ayodhya as who*ehouse

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow Police takes cognisance of an Islamist YouTuber abusing Hindu Gods and issuing threats to Hindus.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Russia approaches Modi government to collaborate on Coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V

OpIndia Staff -
On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine - Sputnik V
Read more
Crime

Haryana Police arrest woman for brutally beating 82-year old mother-in-law after video goes viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, reportedly shot by the old woman's grandchildren, the accused Saroj is seen hitting the frail old lady with a dust pan.
Read more
News Reports

The Saga of Juhi Colony and case of ‘Love Jihad’: Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
With 5 cases reported in last two months, reports have alleged that organised attempts to target and trap Hindu girls have been going on in Kanpur's Juhi Colony.
Read more
News Reports

Shashi Tharoor hosted a dinner for Congress leaders which triggered the controversial letter asking for an overhaul in party: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Dinner party hosted by Shashi Tharoor may have triggered the controversial letter asking for an overhaul in party, says a report by Hindustan Times.
Read more
News Reports

Tatra Truck scandal: Defence Ministry suspends all business dealings with Vectra Advanced Engineering Private Limited for one year

OpIndia Staff -
Gen VK Singh had alleged that he was offered bribe while in office for clearing procurement of 600 all-terrain Tatra trucks from BEML.
Read more
News Reports

Islamist YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ abuses Hindu Gods and Goddesses, refers to Goddess Sita as r*ndi and Ayodhya as who*ehouse

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow Police takes cognisance of an Islamist YouTuber abusing Hindu Gods and issuing threats to Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir residents protest against Pakistan-China dam construction on Jhelum river

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Pakistan and China signed agreements to construct Azad Pattan and Kohala Hydropower Projects in PoK.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Celebrity manager Disha Salian’s phone was active for 9 days after her death

OpIndia Staff -
Disha Salian’s phone was active for 9 days after her death and internet calls were made through it
Read more
News Reports

NCPCR takes cognisance of complaint against police officer Anthony Michael for allegedly torturing the children of deceased Sadhu Saravanan

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR took cognisance of the complaint filed against Anthony Michael filed by Legal Rights Observatory.
Read more
News Reports

Kim Jong Un, ‘The Undertaker’ of North Korea, is dead, claims an expert

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier too, reports of the death of Kim Jong Un were doing the rounds on the Internet, which were proven wrong later.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

241,864FansLike
437,608FollowersFollow
311,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com