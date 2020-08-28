Despite the Delhi HC putting a stay on the broadcast, Sudarshan News chief editor Suresh Chavhanke has taken to Twitter to inform that the channel will be sticking to the schedule and the said program on UPSC Jihad will be aired at 8 pm today.

He said that though people have been posting on social media that the Delhi HC has stayed the program on Sudarshan News that was scheduled to be aired at 8 PM today, the channel has not officially received any such order from the HC, therefore the show will be broadcasted tonight at 8 pm as per scheduled.

आज रात 8 बजे शो होगा. सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ लोग हाईकोर्ट द्वारा स्टे लगाने की पोस्ट कर रहे हैं, लेकिन हमारे पास ऐसी कोई नोटिस अधिकृत तौर पर नही आई.

इसलिए आप लोग 8 बजे शो देखें. अगर नोटिस आती है तो उसे पढ़ कर हम 8pm अपना पक्ष बताएंगे. Download Mobile App, Live 8pm & 11pm #UPSC_Jihad — Suresh Chavhanke “Sudarshan News” (@SureshChavhanke) August 28, 2020

He added that if they receive the order by 8 PM, they will read the order and tell their side of the story.

The order passed by the Delhi HC was ex-parte order, which means no representatives of Sudarshan News were present in the hearing. Therefore, it is not known whether the channel has been sent the order officially or not, as the copy of the HC judgment posted by media houses does not mention this.

Read The Delhi HC Order Which Stayed the broadcast of a show of @SudarshanNewsTV allegedly based on “infiltration of Muslims” in the Civil Services



@SureshChavhanke #UPSC_Jihad pic.twitter.com/yXQqSpS0Ol — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 28, 2020

It may be noted that the order asks the petitioners to send copies of the notice to the channel. It also mentioned that the order will be sent to advocates of the parties on their e-mail addresses. But no advocate from the channel is listed in the order, hence it is unclear if the order has been sent by the High Court to Sudarshan News or their lawyers.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had stayed a program on Sudarshan News that was scheduled to be aired at 8 PM today, on a petition filed by Jamia Millia Islamia students. It has been alleged that the program may incite hatred against Muslims, as it alleges conspiracy to induct more Muslims in the civil and police services through UPSC examinations.

The stay order stopping the broadcast of the show was passed by Justice Navin Chavla after an urgent hearing. The petition was filed by advocate Shadan Farasat on behalf of current and former students of Jamia.

The controversy erupted yesterday after Sudarshan News chief editor Suresh Chavhanke shared a snippet of its upcoming program scheduled to be aired tonight at 8 PM. After the controversial video was posted, it attacked criticism from various sides, notably from left-liberals and Islamists. It was alleged that Suresh Chavhanke is spreading hate against Muslims, and leftist portals started publishing articles criticising him and his channel. Soon, Muslim activists started filing cases against the editor and the channel at various places across the country.