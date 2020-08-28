Friday, August 28, 2020

As Congress tries to link producer Sandeep Ssingh with BJP, here are his pictures with leaders of SP and Shiv Sena

OpIndia Staff -
Congress uses photo of Sandeep Ssingh with Devendra Fadnavis to allege that BJP has link with Sushant Singh Rajput death case
India Today finds another ‘headmaster’s son’ in Rhea Chakraborty, now posts her school picture, teachers’ statements

OpIndia Staff -
While the academic prowess of the actress had nothing to do with Sushant's case, India Today nevertheless went ahead with the story to make an emotional appeal in defence of the accused.
Delhi High Court stays telecast of Sudarshan News program alleging conspiracy of Muslim infiltration in govt services

OpIndia Staff -
The stay order stopping the broadcast of the show on Sudarshan News was passed by Justice Navin Chavla after an urgent hearing
Jamia riot was a well-planned conspiracy, police action was proportionate to the violence: ASG Aman Lekhi tells Delhi High Court

OpIndia Staff -
The Jamia mob was armed with lathis, petrol bombs etc, and the police had to take action as it had turned violent, ASG to Delhi HC
Bollywood is now all set to make a movie based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life

OpIndia Staff -
A movie titled "Shashank" is on the cards, which revolves around a young actor and issue of nepotism and favouritism in the movie industry, especially Bollywood.
Sudarshan News chief editor says they have not received Delhi HC order staying ‘UPSC Jihad’ program, will be aired as per schedule

Despite the Delhi HC putting a stay on the broadcast, Sudarshan News chief editor Suresh Chavhanke has taken to Twitter to inform that the channel will be sticking to the schedule and the said program on UPSC Jihad will be aired at 8 pm today.

He said that though people have been posting on social media that the Delhi HC has stayed the program on Sudarshan News that was scheduled to be aired at 8 PM today, the channel has not officially received any such order from the HC, therefore the show will be broadcasted tonight at 8 pm as per scheduled.

He added that if they receive the order by 8 PM, they will read the order and tell their side of the story.

The order passed by the Delhi HC was ex-parte order, which means no representatives of Sudarshan News were present in the hearing. Therefore, it is not known whether the channel has been sent the order officially or not, as the copy of the HC judgment posted by media houses does not mention this.

It may be noted that the order asks the petitioners to send copies of the notice to the channel. It also mentioned that the order will be sent to advocates of the parties on their e-mail addresses. But no advocate from the channel is listed in the order, hence it is unclear if the order has been sent by the High Court to Sudarshan News or their lawyers.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had stayed a program on Sudarshan News that was scheduled to be aired at 8 PM today, on a petition filed by Jamia Millia Islamia students. It has been alleged that the program may incite hatred against Muslims, as it alleges conspiracy to induct more Muslims in the civil and police services through UPSC examinations.

The stay order stopping the broadcast of the show was passed by Justice Navin Chavla after an urgent hearing. The petition was filed by advocate Shadan Farasat on behalf of current and former students of Jamia.

The controversy erupted yesterday after Sudarshan News chief editor Suresh Chavhanke shared a snippet of its upcoming program scheduled to be aired tonight at 8 PM. After the controversial video was posted, it attacked criticism from various sides, notably from left-liberals and Islamists. It was alleged that Suresh Chavhanke is spreading hate against Muslims, and leftist portals started publishing articles criticising him and his channel. Soon, Muslim activists started filing cases against the editor and the channel at various places across the country.

Read how PM Modi ensured Maharashtra girl Swapnali Sutar who had to climb top of the hill for internet connectivity does not miss her...

OpIndia Staff -
Originally, it was reported on social media that she is one Sunita who is preparing for MBBS, but later it was clarified that her name is actually Swapnali Sutar.
Read more

PM Modi shares mesmerising visuals of water cascading at Sun Temple at Modhera. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Built after 1026 CE during the reign of Bhima I of Chaulukya dynasty, the temple is dedicated to the Sun God.
NIA files 13,500 page charge sheet in Pulwama terror attack, names Pakistani nationals including JeM chief Masood Azhar

OpIndia Staff -
NIA has named number of Pakistani nationals including Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar in the 13,500 page charge sheet for Pulwama terror attack
Prayagraj Police registers complaint against vile YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ for abusing Hindu Gods, issuing threats

OpIndia Staff -
The woman calling herself Heer Khan has now made the hateful video private on YouTube. She has also hidden the videos where her face was visible.
