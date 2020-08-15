India celebrates its 74th Independence Day today. The Prime Minister of India, PM Narendra Modi, will be addressing the nation and delivering his annual speech from the ramparts of the Red Ford after he unfurls the Indian flag.

You can watch Prime Minister’s address to the nation below:

The unfurling of the flag will synchronise with a 21-gun salute fired by gunners of the 2233 Field Battery (ceremonial), the ministry said. The PM will deliver his address to the nation after unfurling the flag.

Before that defence minister Rajnath Singh and defence secretary, Ajay Kumar will receive the PM at 7.18 am in front of Lahore Gate of Red Fort. The defence secretary will introduce Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, to the PM. Mishra will then conduct him to the saluting base where a combined inter-services and police guards will present a general salute to the PM who will then inspect the Guard of Honour.

- Advertisement -

The Guard of Honour contingent for the PM will consist of one officer and 24 men each from the army, navy, air force and Delhi Police, the ministry statement said. After inspecting the Guard of Honour, the PM will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort where he will be greeted by Rajnath Singh and the top military brass.

The GOC Delhi Area will then conduct the PM to the dais on the rampart to unfurl the national flag. It is after the unfurling of the Indian flag would Prime Minister Modi proceed to the ramparts to deliver his speech.