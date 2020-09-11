Friday, September 11, 2020
Congress leader Ajay Maken calls the Supreme Court order directing removal of slums in Delhi as inhuman, files petition

Maken accused the BJP and the AAP governments of playing fraud on the court by not informing it about the Delhi High Court order recognising slum-dwellers' right.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken has moved the Supreme Court challenging the court’s order of removing 48,000 slum clusters located along the railway line in the national capital.

Last week, the Supreme Court had passed the order making it clear that there should be no interference political or otherwise in the removal of the illegal slums in Delhi. The court has also said that if any court passes any interim stay order against the removal, that will be considered ineffective. The court had ordered the slum dwellings along 140 km of railway tracks to be removed with three months.

Maken termed the Supreme Court’s order of removal of slums as ‘inhuman’. Citing an order of Delhi High Court passed in 2019, he said that slum dwellers have a right to the city and they cannot be removed unless prior arrangement for their rehabilitation is made.

He said that the Central government and the State government did not inform the Supreme Court about the Delhi High judgment of 2019 on slum dwellers. He accused both the governments of “playing a fraud upon the court” and fooling the people.

Maken claimed that the order could not be sustained because the slum dwellers or their representatives were not heard by the court before passing the order. The plea has been filed by advocate Aman Panwar and Advocate on Record Nitin Saluja. His petition also mentioned that in the current situation of Coronavirus pandemic, demolition of the slums without arrangement for rehabilitation will be highly risky as the people living in the slums will be moving place to place in search for shelter and livelihood

