Thursday, September 10, 2020
Updated:

After doxxing a minor girl on Twitter, Alt News co-founder cries foul, demands Rs 50 lakh from NCPCR for ‘harassment and defamation’

Zubair’s colleague and co-founder of the Islamic propaganda site Alt news, Pratik Sinha, informed that they will be taking action against NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo

A day after the Delhi High Court granted interim protection to Alt News cofounder in a case filed against him by the NCPCR, he has said that he will be taking action against the statutory body for ‘harassing and defaming’ him. Zubair’s colleague and co-founder of the Islamic propaganda site Alt news, Pratik Sinha, informed that they will be taking action against NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo.

Pratik said that Zubair has sought costs amounting to Rs 50 lakh from National Commission for Protection of Child Rights for ‘harassing and defaming’ him. It may be noted that NCPCR has lodged a complaint against Md Zubair after he had doxed a minor girl on Twitter. Based on that complaint, the Delhi police had filed an FIR against him under PC Section 509B and IT Act section 67.

Priyank Kanoongo, the chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, had said in a tweet recently that according to the action taken report (ATR) received by the commission, an FIR was registered against Mohammad Zubair for doxxing a minor girl while arguing with a twitter user. The FIR also mentioned other Twitter users, who had posted derogatory tweets against the girl child in the pretext of supporting Zubair.

On August 8, the NCPCR had had taken cognizance of a matter where a minor girl child was threatened and abused by AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair on Twitter. Priyank Kanoongo had informed that Twitter India and the concerned law enforcement officials had been informed about the tweet, and they have been asked to take appropriate action. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had acted on a complaint filed by Forum for Indigenous Rights- North-East India.

NCPCR had also issued a summon to the senior manager policy of the Twitter India to personally appear it, after it found  that Twitter India’s reply in the case was unsatisfactory. 

It may be noted that NCPCR is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, and it acted on a complaint received by it. But the so-called fact-checker now seeking compensation from the body for filing a complaint against him as part of its duties.

