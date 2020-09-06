Salman Khan fan MP Anubhav Mohanty slapped with domestic violence case by actor wife Priyadarshini

Anubhav Mohanty, BJD MP from Kendrapara, who bloats his fandom for Salman Khan, has been slapped with domestic violence case by his Ollywood actor wife Barsha Priyadarshini in the SDJM court in Cuttak.

Barsha has filed the case under section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. She has alleged assault and claimed that Mohanty harassed her. She has also appealed to the court for maintenance from Abubhav.

Barsha has alleged that her husband is a habitual drunkard. His friends often come to the home to have drinks. He has assaulted her and mentally harassed several times. She further added that if she tried to stop him from drinking, he would physically assault her. He tried to throw her out of the house as well. Barsha claimed that Mohanty has extramarital affairs with multiple women from the Ollywood industry.

Anubhav denied receiving any notice. Odisha TV quoted Anubhav saying, “I have so far not received any legal notice regarding the case. I will let everyone know about it as and when I received the notice. Let’s wait till then.” Anubhav was an actor before he tried his hands in politics. The case is listed for the first hearing on 7th September in the district court.

“I am yet to receive any legal notice in this matter; will inform after receiving it,” MP Anubhav Mohanty while responding to the media on case filed against him by his wife Barsha Priyadarshini #Odisha — OTV (@otvnews) September 5, 2020

- Advertisement -

Anubhav Mohanty recently came in the limelight for threatening Odisha TV. He is known for his deep love for the actor Salman Khan and often seen pleading Khan for likes from his official Twitter account.