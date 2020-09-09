Senior Congress leader Milind Deora on Wednesday criticised the Maharashtra government over settling political scores at a time when the Maha Vikas Aghadi-led Maharashtra was facing a severe health crisis in the form of coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, former Congress MP and senior leader Milind Deora criticised the Maharashtra government, where his party is a coalition partner, over its priorities to settle political scores against the likes of actress Kangana Ranaut at a time when Maharashtra has been hit with raising coronavirus cases.

Attacking the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP-led Maharashtra government in Maharashtra, Deora said instead of focussing on governance we are busy settling political scores and urged all parties to come together and set the priorities right. He added that he was appalled as a Mumbaikar to see the state of affairs in the economic capital of India.

His comments came in the backdrop of Maharashtra government’s continued attacks on Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has now indulged in an alleged vendetta against the actress for raising voice against the manner in which Maharashtra government, especially the Mumbai Police in handling the suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Earlier in the day, he had posted a similar tweet asking the government in Maharashtra whether there was no better time to fight pointless cultural wars in the state.

Guess there’s no better time than during a pandemic to fight pointless culture wars? 🙄😷 — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) September 9, 2020

Kangana Ranaut has been extremely vocal about Maharashtra government’s failure to credibly investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and has criticised Mumbai Police deliberate delay in investigating into the case. She has also exposed the Bollywood-drug mafia nexus. Following that, the actress was abused and threatened by Shiv Sena, the lead alliance partner of the coalition government in the state.

Taking an extreme step, the Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday began demolition drive at the Bandra office of actor Kangana Ranaut. The BMC officials had demolished her office claiming that there were several alterations on the premises without the due permission from BMC.

Perhaps, Deora was highlighting the fact that the Maharashtra government was busy settling political scores at a time when Maharashtra government should have worried about raising number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Maharashtra has been the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in India. The state has reported 9,43,772 cases and 27,407 deaths. On Tuesday alone, the state recorded 20,131 new cases and 380 deaths.

Congress supporters attack Milind Deora

Congress leader Milind Deora’s advice to the party and the Maharashtra government did not go well with the party supporters, who did not waste their time to attack the former MP.

As Milind Deora urged all the parties to unite together to work for the betterment of the state, Congress workers attacked him accusing him of acting like a BJP member. Some even urged him to join BJP and stop criticising the Congress party.

Another Congress supporter accused Deora of not having any shame to stay in the party. He too asked Deora to join the BJP instead of sitting on fence jump to BJP.