Monday, September 14, 2020
Chinese state media finds proof of terrorism by India – a spoof video on PUBG by India Today

The video that was uploaded by the India Today group on 8th September shows Modi as an App slayer. He parachutes from a plane in an area that looks more like a China-based location.

OpIndia Staff
Modi the app slayer
Global Times claims India Today's spoof video is making Chinese netizens angry (Image: screengrab from India Today's spoof video)
Chinese state media Global Times had made a bizarre statement that it had found proof of terrorism in India. In the report, GT suggests that the video created by India Today group with a toon of PM Modi wielding guns at Chinese apps as a ‘proof’ of “terrorism and provocation of national sentiment against China.”

Chinese state media claimed that this spoof video is ‘condemned’ by Chinese netizens. This video shared by India Today group to essentially mock Indian government to ban the Chinese apps amid the current tension at the border with China in Ladakh.

Recently, the Indian government has banned more than a hundred Chinese apps, including massively popular TikTok and PUBG, the Korean game that got banned because of its Chinese connections. The government is not sparing any app that has Chinese origin for the fact that there have been reports of China spying on people across the globe. Some time back, Zoom, the US-based video conferencing app, was condemned for having servers in China. It was reported that Zoom users were thrown out of a virtual meeting without any legal ground as they talked against China or had a history of talking against China.

The video that was uploaded by the India Today group on 8th September shows Modi as an App slayer. He parachutes from a plane in an area that looks more like a China-based location. He then starts shooting apps with human-looking bodies. In the end, a giant app, PUBG, appears in front of him, but PM Modi defeats him in a fist-fight. India Today has clearly mentioned in the title of the video that it is ‘hilarious’ take on the Modi government’s ban on Chinese apps amid Ladakh tension. It is a part of the “So Sorry” series by the new agency in which they create spoof videos on current topics.

Global Times claimed Chinese netizens are angry

The Chinese state media Global Times has claimed in its report that Chinese netizens and experts are angry. They quoted one professor Xie Chao of Tsinghua University, who said that the video depicts the true side of Prime Minister Modi. “Using the state machinery to crack down on private enterprises shows the true colors of the Bharatiya Janata Party in mobilizing populism,” he added. The news agency alleged that some netizen said on Chinese social media Weibo, “India Today advocating such a violent and bloody video is publicity for terrorism.” However, the agency failed to provide any link or screenshot of such statements.

The ban on Chinese apps

India has so far banned 172 Chinese apps, including major players like PUBG and Tiktok. It is believed that the Galwan Valley standoff was one of the tipping points that led to a massive crackdown on Chinese apps and companies. Recently, PM Modi encouraged Indians to use more indigenously developed apps in his Mann Ki Baat address. The government of India is shooting multiple targets with such bans. Firstly, they are removing apps that may spy on Indian citizens and send their personal information to their Chinese headquarters. Secondly, they are promoting the India-based app industry. Lastly, they send a clear signal to China that India is not interested in continuing economic relations if China does not stop poking around in India’s internal matters and remove its forces from LAC.

