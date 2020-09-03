In a horrific incident, a South Goa-based jeweller identified as Swapnil Walke was stabbed by a group of thieves on Wednesday in the broad daylight near Sapna Plaza, Margao.

According to the reports, the 35-year-old jeweller had tried to foil the bid of thieves to rob the store. However, the thieves stabbed him in the back by a knife. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when a group of thieves stormed into Walke’s jewellery shop and assaulted him as they attempted to rob the shop.

The video of the shocking incident has now gone viral on the internet. In the video, a group of thieves can be seen fighting with a person, who is severely bleeding after being stabbed by the thieves.

In a daring day light robbery attempt in Pajifond, Margao, jewellery shop owner Swapnil Walke (35 yrs) stabbed to death by unknown robber.#goa pic.twitter.com/22wycvamH5 — Vaibhav Chowgule (@VaibhavChowgul3) September 3, 2020

After stabbing Walke, the thieves can be seen running amidst the crowd. Shockingly, the crowd stood by and watched even as the thieves tried to rob the shop and escape after stabbing the jeweller.

The jeweler was later taken to the hospital where he, unfortunately, succumbed to death after suffering severe injuries.

Reportedly, Walke was also the Secretary of All Goa Gold Dealers Association and the son of BJP Executive Committee member Krishni Walke.

Goa police arrest culprits

On Thursday, the Crime Branch of Goa Police arrested two persons in connection with the murder of jewelry businessman Swapnil Walke. According to police sources, the two accused- Omkar Patil and Edson Gonsalves- have been nabbed by the Goa Police while the search was on for a third accused identified as Mustafa Sheikh.

The police have recovered a country-made pistol along with a magazine, one empty cartridge, three live rounds and one knife cover. The police investigations said that nothing has been reported to be missing from the shop.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had expressed his shock over the incident and had directed the police officials to arrest the culprits at the earliest. The opposition leaders had attacked the BJP-led government for deteriorating law and order situation in the state.