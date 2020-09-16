Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Home News Reports India beats China to become a member of the Commission on the Status of...
News Reports
Updated:

India beats China to become a member of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) under the United Nations

India, Afghanistan and China had contested the elections to the Commission on Status of Women. India and Afghanistan won the elections with the support of 54 members, while China failed to cross the half-way mark.

OpIndia Staff
United Nations/ Representative Image/ Image Source: UNWatch
42

On Tuesday, China faced setback at the United Nations after India got elected as the member of the United Nations’ Commission on Status of Women (CSW), a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). 

According to the reports, India, Afghanistan and China had contested the elections to the Commission on Status of Women. India and Afghanistan won the elections, while China failed to cross the half-way mark. Reportedly,  India got 38 votes and Afghanistan secured 39 votes in 54 ballots cast for seats in the Asia Pacific category for the membership of ECOSOC.

TS Tirumurti, the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, said, “India wins seat in prestigious ECOSOC body! India elected member of Commission on Status of Women (CSW). It’s a ringing endorsement of our commitment to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in all our endeavours. We thank member states for their support.”

India will be the member of United Nation’s Commission on Status of Women for four years from 2021 to 2025. This year is the 25th anniversary of the famous Beijing World Conference on Women, which started in the year 1995.

- Advertisement -

The Commission on the Status of Women is a UN organ promoting gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Earlier on June 18, 2020, India was elected as one of the non-permanent members to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) after getting an overwhelming majority of 184 votes out of 192.

The UN ECOSOC, established in 1945, is one of the six main organs of the United Nations. It is the principal body for coordination, policy review, policy dialogue and recommendations on economic, social and environmental issues, as well as the implementation of internationally agreed development goals. The Body has 54 member nations, 11 of which are from the Asia-Pacific region.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Entertainment

Drugs, casual sex and taboos: This podcast by film journalist reaffirms what Kangana Ranaut says on the film industry

OpIndia Staff -
Film journalist Renil Abraham spills the beans on the deep, dark world of Bollywood.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Vikas Dubey’s ‘ghost’ spooks villagers, claim they still see the gangster who was recently killed in an encounter

OpIndia Staff -
The 'ghost' of gangster Vikas Dubey, who was recently killed ain an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police, seems to be haunting the villagers in Kanpur's Bikru village.
Read more

Stolen Vijayanagara era bronze idols of Sri Ram, Maa Sita and Laxman handed over to India by UK authorities

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The idols were formally handed over to India by the British police in a ceremony at the India House, London.

Delhi Police chief responds to ex-IPS officer Julio Ribeiro, expresses disappointment at latter’s lack of efforts to know facts in Delhi riots case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
SN Shrivastava, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, has written a detailed reply to ex-IPS officer Julio Ribeiro clarifying his doubts about the North East Delhi Riots investigation.

All is still not well in Rajasthan Congress? MLA demands removal of ‘most corrupt’ minister

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Apparently, during his earlier tenure as Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot had removed Pramod Jain Bhaya after cabinet reshuffle in November 2011.

NSA Ajit Doval walks out of SCO meeting in Russia after Pakistan’s shenanigans: Here is why

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Secretary of NSC of Russia, Patrushev said that Pakistan's act will not affect his personal relationship with Ajit Doval .

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mahesh Bhatt wanted to name him Mohammad, says his son Rahul Bhatt, whom 26/11 conspirator David Headley wanted to recruit to ISI

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Bhatt had claimed that Mahesh never considered him like his son and wanted to name him ‘Mohammad.’
Read more
News Reports

The Wire journalist loses her mind, claims Golden Retriever dog is ‘upper caste’

OpIndia Staff -
In ugly display of Brahmin hatred, the journalist went on to declare the Golden Retriever breed of dogs an upper caste.
Read more
News Reports

‘Jis thaali mein khaya, usi mein chhed kiya’: SP’s Jaya Bachchan attacks BJP’s Ravi Kishan over Bollywood drug abuse issue

OpIndia Staff -
Veteran Bollywood actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday attacked BJP MP Ravi Kishan for raising the drug abuse issue which is quite prevalent in Bollywood.
Read more
Social Media

Nutella says they are ‘not halal’, Muslim fans try and convince themselves that they are not haram, just not halal certified

OpIndia Staff -
Nutella USA, while responding to a question on Twitter clarified that their product is not halal.
Read more
Entertainment

Would she say the same if Abhishek was found hanging one day?: Kangana Ranaut hits out on Jaya Bachchan on Bollywood drug abuse case

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday hit out on veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan for trying to water down the rampant drug abuse in the film industry.
Read more
News Reports

‘Haramkhor means lazy’, Congress leader Arshi Khan says on television debate, claims PoK is part of Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader and reality show contestant Arshi Khan, who joined Congress ahead of 2019 general elections, in a television debate made outrageous claims that PoK, the part of Kashmir illegally occupied by Pakistan, is part of Pakistan.
Read more

Latest News

Entertainment

Drugs, casual sex and taboos: This podcast by film journalist reaffirms what Kangana Ranaut says on the film industry

OpIndia Staff -
Film journalist Renil Abraham spills the beans on the deep, dark world of Bollywood.
Read more
News Reports

India beats China to become a member of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) under the United Nations

OpIndia Staff -
India gets elected to United Nations’ Commission on Status of Women (CSW), a body of Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).
Read more
News Reports

‘No criminal offence’: Delhi Police submit in court in case against journalist who had asked people to use Teej Vrat book as toilet paper

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Sushmita Sinha had last month posted a video on her YouTube channel in which she was seen urging people to use Hindu religious book as toilet paper.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Vikas Dubey’s ‘ghost’ spooks villagers, claim they still see the gangster who was recently killed in an encounter

OpIndia Staff -
The 'ghost' of gangster Vikas Dubey, who was recently killed ain an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police, seems to be haunting the villagers in Kanpur's Bikru village.
Read more
News Reports

Twitter suspends Chinese scientist’s account days after she had asserted that Wuhan coronavirus was made in a lab

OpIndia Staff -
The suspension of Dr Yan's account took place after she had gained over 60,000 followers in less than 48 hours.
Read more
News Reports

Stolen Vijayanagara era bronze idols of Sri Ram, Maa Sita and Laxman handed over to India by UK authorities

OpIndia Staff -
The idols were formally handed over to India by the British police in a ceremony at the India House, London.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police chief responds to ex-IPS officer Julio Ribeiro, expresses disappointment at latter’s lack of efforts to know facts in Delhi riots case

OpIndia Staff -
SN Shrivastava, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, has written a detailed reply to ex-IPS officer Julio Ribeiro clarifying his doubts about the North East Delhi Riots investigation.
Read more
News Reports

All is still not well in Rajasthan Congress? MLA demands removal of ‘most corrupt’ minister

OpIndia Staff -
Apparently, during his earlier tenure as Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot had removed Pramod Jain Bhaya after cabinet reshuffle in November 2011.
Read more
News Reports

Congress MLA who had threatened to burn BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur alive dies of Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Last year, Congress MLA Govardhan Dangi had openly threatened to burn Sadhvi Pragya alive if she sets foot in Madhya Pradesh.
Read more
News Reports

Actress Kangana Ranaut seeks Rs 2 crore from BMC as compensation, slaps notice at the civic body

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut is in no mood to spare the Maharashtra Government who came down hard on her for speaking her mind.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,917FansLike
452,313FollowersFollow
15,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com