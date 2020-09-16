On Tuesday, China faced setback at the United Nations after India got elected as the member of the United Nations’ Commission on Status of Women (CSW), a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

According to the reports, India, Afghanistan and China had contested the elections to the Commission on Status of Women. India and Afghanistan won the elections, while China failed to cross the half-way mark. Reportedly, India got 38 votes and Afghanistan secured 39 votes in 54 ballots cast for seats in the Asia Pacific category for the membership of ECOSOC.

TS Tirumurti, the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, said, “India wins seat in prestigious ECOSOC body! India elected member of Commission on Status of Women (CSW). It’s a ringing endorsement of our commitment to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in all our endeavours. We thank member states for their support.”

India will be the member of United Nation’s Commission on Status of Women for four years from 2021 to 2025. This year is the 25th anniversary of the famous Beijing World Conference on Women, which started in the year 1995.

The Commission on the Status of Women is a UN organ promoting gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Earlier on June 18, 2020, India was elected as one of the non-permanent members to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) after getting an overwhelming majority of 184 votes out of 192.

The UN ECOSOC, established in 1945, is one of the six main organs of the United Nations. It is the principal body for coordination, policy review, policy dialogue and recommendations on economic, social and environmental issues, as well as the implementation of internationally agreed development goals. The Body has 54 member nations, 11 of which are from the Asia-Pacific region.