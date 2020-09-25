BJP leader and petitioner in the sensational Triple Talaq case, Ishrat Jahan, has lodged a complaint against her husband and brother-in-law at the Golbari police station in Howrah, West Bengal.

She has alleged that she has been held captive in her own home in Pilkhana in Howrah. Ishrat Jahan has accused her brother-in-law of trying to rape her at her home at around 12 pm on Thursday, in the presence of her husband. She alleged that her husband did not do anything to stop the sexual assault. The activist has claimed that her clothes were also ripped apart.

They forced me out of the house, claims Ishrat Jahan

According to the victim, her husband and brother-in-law would also physically assault her. Earlier, she had accused her mother-in-law of torturing her. Ishrat Jahan has further alleged that her in-laws had snatched away her money, and ornaments. While showing the assault marks on her neck, she stated, “They forced me to vacate the house as they wanted to sell the property. 7-8 men tried to forcefully grab and kill me. I have somehow managed to save my life and get out of the house.”

The police have initiated an investigation into the case. However, none of the accused has been arrested so far. Ishrat Jahan has been at the forefront of Triple Talaq case which later culminated into the historic Triple Talaq Bill . The Bill barred Muslim men from spontaneously terminating the contract of marriage. She had moved the apex Court after her husband, who lived in Dubai then, disowned her by chanting ‘Talaq’ three times on the phone.

Ishrat Jahan receives death threats for participating in Hanuman Chalisa recital

Last year, Ishrat Jahan had participated in the mass Hanuman Chalisa recital event at the Sankatmochan Hanuman temple in Dobson Road in Howrah. Following the event, Ishrat was allegedly threatened with her life and was asked by her landlord Manazir Hussain to vacate her house. As per Ishrat’s complaint, when she was returning home from her child’s school, she was stopped at the Nand Ghosh road by one Mustafa Ansari and her landlord Manazir Hussain along with over a hundred people.

As per reports, Ishrat and her child were forced out of their home after the landlord’s threats. She has reportedly taken shelter in another person’s house at Rosemary Lane. She has stated that she lives alone with her child and is fearing for her safety after the Muslim community members have issued her threats.