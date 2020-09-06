Sunday, September 6, 2020
Home News Reports 'Calling me haramkhor shows your mindset': Kangana Ranaut lashes out on Sanjay Raut, blames...
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Calling me haramkhor shows your mindset’: Kangana Ranaut lashes out on Sanjay Raut, blames men like him for crimes against women. Watch video

She asserted that criticising Mumbai Police or Sanjay Raut did not mean that she was insulting Maharashtra. "You aren't Maharashtra. Your people are threatening me, still I'll come to Mumbai on September 9," said Kangana Ranaut challenging Sanjay Raut over his earlier threats to her.

OpIndia Staff
Kangana Ranaut (L) and Sanjay Raut (R)
228

A day after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had threatened and abused three-times national award winner Kangana Ranaut by calling her a ‘Haramkhor’, the Bollywood actress on Sunday hit out on the controversial Shiv Sena leader saying that she had full freedom of expression and could go anywhere in the country.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the Bollywood actress launched a scathing attack on the Sanjay Raut saying that calling a woman ‘haramkhor’ only showed his mindset.

“Sanjay ji, I have full freedom of expression, I have the freedom to go anywhere in my country,” said Kangana Ranaut in her tweet.

Slamming Raut for his vile comments, Kangana Ranaut held the likes of Sanjay Raut responsible for the increasing mentality in the society to commit crimes against women. The daughters of this country will never forgive you, said Kangana Ranaut responding to Shiv Sena leader’s misogynistic rant against her. “As a government servant you know how many women are threatened and raped every day in the country. They get abused at work place, they face violence from their husbands. It is the mindset like yours which encourages such behaviour against women,” she said.

You were quiet when Aamir Khan spoke about intolerance: Kangana Ranaut

- Advertisement -

Exposing the hypocrisy of the likes of Sanjay Raut, Kangana Ranaut said that when Aamir Khan and Naseeruddin Shah claimed they were afraid to live in India, nobody called them ‘haramkhor’.

The actress also noted that she has praised Mumbai police in the past, but with their recent acts of not acting on the cases of Palghar Hindu Sadhu lunching and reluctance to deliver justice in the Sushant Singh Rajput case has made her to express her freedom to criticise the Mumbai Police.

She asserted that criticising Mumbai Police or Sanjay Raut did not mean that she was insulting Maharashtra.

“You aren’t Maharashtra. Your people are threatening me, still I’ll come to Mumbai on September 9,” said Kangana Ranaut challenging Sanjay Raut over his earlier threats to her.

It is pertinent to note that Kangana Ranaut has been forefront at criticising Maharashtra government and its police force over allegations of botched up investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Sanjay Raut threatens and abuses Kangana Ranaut

On Saturday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had hit a new low now and in a brazen display of misogyny, he had referred to the ‘Manikarnika’ actress as a ‘haramkhor’.

Responding to Kangana Ranaut’s earlier comment that no one can stop her from entering Mumbai, the Shiv Sena leader said, “Maharashtra ka baap Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hai... Mujhe lagata hai asa vakti ke baap ko idhaar la kar dikahan padega.. aapka ki baap dikhaya agar hai toh (The father of Maharashtra is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj… We need to bring Kangana’s daddy here and show him around… You (reporter) too show your father, if you have any).”

On being asked whether he will take unlawful steps to prevent Kangana Ranaut from entering Mumbai, Sanjay Raut replied, “What is law? Did that girl respect the law in the manner in which she spoke? Why are you acting as the lawyer of that ‘haramkhor’ girl?”

Sanjay Raut threatens Kangana Ranaut, asks her not to return to Mumbai

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, in an article in Sena mouthpiece Saamana, had asked actress Kangana Ranaut to not to travel back to Mumbai after she had expressed fear stating that that the city police force was more threatening to her than the ‘movie mafia’.

Responding to his remarks, she had tweeted, “Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?”

Kangana Ranaut’s statements against Mumbai Police had come in the backdrop of a recent controversy after Commissioner of Mumbai Police Param Bir Singh had ‘liked’ a tweet which had asked for public shaming of the actress.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskangana ranaut video, kangana ranaut sanjay raut video, kangana ranaut haramkhor video, haramkhor
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Calling me haramkhor shows your mindset’: Kangana Ranaut lashes out on Sanjay Raut, blames men like him for crimes against women. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Slamming Raut for his vile comments, Kangana Ranaut held the likes of Sanjay Raut for the increasing mentality in the society to commit crimes against women. The daughters of this country will never forgive you, said Kangana Ranaut in a scathing attack against Shiv Sena leader.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

No, Indian Railways will not allow begging in trains and platforms, Ministry busts media reports

OpIndia Staff -
Multiple media houses had reported that the Indian Railways may decriminalise begging, thereby effectively allow begging on the trains and platform.
Read more

Did Kafeel Khan compare Pakistani Hindu refugees to thieves?

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Is Kafeel Khan suggesting that religious minorities in a country are like slaves of the majority? Or is he suggesting that non-believers should be seen as slaves of the believers? Both are disturbing and quite frankly, disgusting…

Zakat Foundation, which assists Muslims get recruited into civil services, helps Rohingyas get settled in Delhi in camps

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Zakat Foundation helps Rohingyas get settled in Delhi, who have been deemed to be a national security threat to the country.

From allegations of torturing Sadhvi Pragya in custody to dereliction of duty during 26/11 Mumbai terror attack: A brief intro on Mumbai CP Param...

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has been recently under fire for criticism in the manner in which the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is being investigated

Kerala: Coronavirus positive patient raped by ambulance driver en route to hospital

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The ambulance driver identified as Noufal, who hailed from Alappuzha district, was part of the state health department’s 108 ambulance service.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy and mob led by her attack Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde for ‘indecent behaviour’: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Mob led by Congress party leader Kavitha Reddy attacked a budding Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde and her friends on Friday after accusing her of 'indecent behaviour'
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy who attacked actress Samyuktha Hegde had heckled journalist Mahesh Hegde too: Here is what had happened

OpIndia Staff -
In January this year, Kavitha Reddy had joined hands with far-left activist Amulya Leona to publicly heckle journalist Mahesh Vikram Hegde at Mangaluru airport.
Read more
Media

FIR lodged against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair for doxxing a minor girl, stringent POCSO Act invoked

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR had written to Delhi police seeking action against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair
Read more
News Reports

‘This time, jail experience was horrible’: How Rajdeep tried to paint accused Dr Kafeel Khan as an innocent victim

OpIndia Staff -
Khan said that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has such a large population to look after he is after a mere doctor like him.
Read more
News Reports

Ahmedabad: One Moin Qureshi marries Hindu girl by promising not to force her to convert, later starts torturing her to embrace Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Ahmedabad police have registered a case against Moin Qureshi under Sections, 498-A and 294-B of the IPC
Read more
OpIndia Explains

From allegations of torturing Sadhvi Pragya in custody to dereliction of duty during 26/11 Mumbai terror attack: A brief intro on Mumbai CP Param...

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has been recently under fire for criticism in the manner in which the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is being investigated
Read more

Latest News

Media

Alt News comes out strongly in support of Mohammed Zubair after he was booked under POCSO Act for online harassment of a girl child

OpIndia Staff -
The statement said that an attempt was being made to 'hound' Mohammed Zubair and AltNews firmly stands by his side.
Read more
News Reports

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan’s mother donates her eyes, body upon her demise at 89

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Harsh Vardhan informed that his mother had suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday morning following which she passed away.
Read more
News Reports

‘Calling me haramkhor shows your mindset’: Kangana Ranaut lashes out on Sanjay Raut, blames men like him for crimes against women. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Slamming Raut for his vile comments, Kangana Ranaut held the likes of Sanjay Raut for the increasing mentality in the society to commit crimes against women. The daughters of this country will never forgive you, said Kangana Ranaut in a scathing attack against Shiv Sena leader.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

No, Indian Railways will not allow begging in trains and platforms, Ministry busts media reports

OpIndia Staff -
Multiple media houses had reported that the Indian Railways may decriminalise begging, thereby effectively allow begging on the trains and platform.
Read more
Crime

West Bengal: BJP worker in his dying moments says TMC goons lynched him, denied water in last moments. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
When the family learnt about his ordeal, they rushed to the scene. They alleged that the TMC workers stopped the victim's daughter when she tried to offer him water.
Read more
Opinions

Did Kafeel Khan compare Pakistani Hindu refugees to thieves?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Is Kafeel Khan suggesting that religious minorities in a country are like slaves of the majority? Or is he suggesting that non-believers should be seen as slaves of the believers? Both are disturbing and quite frankly, disgusting…
Read more
News Reports

Zakat Foundation, which assists Muslims get recruited into civil services, helps Rohingyas get settled in Delhi in camps

OpIndia Staff -
Zakat Foundation helps Rohingyas get settled in Delhi, who have been deemed to be a national security threat to the country.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

From allegations of torturing Sadhvi Pragya in custody to dereliction of duty during 26/11 Mumbai terror attack: A brief intro on Mumbai CP Param...

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has been recently under fire for criticism in the manner in which the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is being investigated
Read more
News Reports

If Joe Biden is elected president, US could suffer another 9/11 style terror attack, cautions ‘American at heart’ niece of Osama bin Laden

OpIndia Staff -
Noor bin Ladin is a supporter of Donald Trump and considers herself an 'American at heart'. Her favourite show is Tucker Carlson Tonight.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Coronavirus positive patient raped by ambulance driver en route to hospital

OpIndia Staff -
The ambulance driver identified as Noufal, who hailed from Alappuzha district, was part of the state health department’s 108 ambulance service.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
445,669FollowersFollow
319,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com