A day after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had threatened and abused three-times national award winner Kangana Ranaut by calling her a ‘Haramkhor’, the Bollywood actress on Sunday hit out on the controversial Shiv Sena leader saying that she had full freedom of expression and could go anywhere in the country.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the Bollywood actress launched a scathing attack on the Sanjay Raut saying that calling a woman ‘haramkhor’ only showed his mindset.

“Sanjay ji, I have full freedom of expression, I have the freedom to go anywhere in my country,” said Kangana Ranaut in her tweet.

Slamming Raut for his vile comments, Kangana Ranaut held the likes of Sanjay Raut responsible for the increasing mentality in the society to commit crimes against women. The daughters of this country will never forgive you, said Kangana Ranaut responding to Shiv Sena leader’s misogynistic rant against her. “As a government servant you know how many women are threatened and raped every day in the country. They get abused at work place, they face violence from their husbands. It is the mindset like yours which encourages such behaviour against women,” she said.

You were quiet when Aamir Khan spoke about intolerance: Kangana Ranaut

Exposing the hypocrisy of the likes of Sanjay Raut, Kangana Ranaut said that when Aamir Khan and Naseeruddin Shah claimed they were afraid to live in India, nobody called them ‘haramkhor’.

The actress also noted that she has praised Mumbai police in the past, but with their recent acts of not acting on the cases of Palghar Hindu Sadhu lunching and reluctance to deliver justice in the Sushant Singh Rajput case has made her to express her freedom to criticise the Mumbai Police.

She asserted that criticising Mumbai Police or Sanjay Raut did not mean that she was insulting Maharashtra.

“You aren’t Maharashtra. Your people are threatening me, still I’ll come to Mumbai on September 9,” said Kangana Ranaut challenging Sanjay Raut over his earlier threats to her.

It is pertinent to note that Kangana Ranaut has been forefront at criticising Maharashtra government and its police force over allegations of botched up investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Sanjay Raut threatens and abuses Kangana Ranaut

On Saturday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had hit a new low now and in a brazen display of misogyny, he had referred to the ‘Manikarnika’ actress as a ‘haramkhor’.

Responding to Kangana Ranaut’s earlier comment that no one can stop her from entering Mumbai, the Shiv Sena leader said, “Maharashtra ka baap Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hai... Mujhe lagata hai asa vakti ke baap ko idhaar la kar dikahan padega.. aapka ki baap dikhaya agar hai toh (The father of Maharashtra is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj… We need to bring Kangana’s daddy here and show him around… You (reporter) too show your father, if you have any).”

On being asked whether he will take unlawful steps to prevent Kangana Ranaut from entering Mumbai, Sanjay Raut replied, “What is law? Did that girl respect the law in the manner in which she spoke? Why are you acting as the lawyer of that ‘haramkhor’ girl?”

Sanjay Raut threatens Kangana Ranaut, asks her not to return to Mumbai

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, in an article in Sena mouthpiece Saamana, had asked actress Kangana Ranaut to not to travel back to Mumbai after she had expressed fear stating that that the city police force was more threatening to her than the ‘movie mafia’.

Responding to his remarks, she had tweeted, “Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?”

Kangana Ranaut’s statements against Mumbai Police had come in the backdrop of a recent controversy after Commissioner of Mumbai Police Param Bir Singh had ‘liked’ a tweet which had asked for public shaming of the actress.