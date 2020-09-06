Kerala: Coronavirus positive patient raped by ambulance driver en route to hospital

In a shocking act, a coronavirus positive girl was brutally raped by an ambulance driver while being taken to hospital in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district.

According to the reports, the ambulance driver identified as Noufal, who hails from Alappuzha district, was part of the state health department’s 108 ambulance service. Noufal picked up two coronavirus patients in an ambulance, who were to be dropped to two different hospitals.

Reportedly, Noufal dropped the first patient to a local hospital and took the girl to a lonely place and raped her. Later, the patient reached the hospital and narrated the incident to the hospital staff. The hospital staff soon informed the police. A medical examination of the victim has confirmed rape.

Rape accused Noufal also wanted in a murder case

Based on the statement of the victim, the Kerala police has arrested the ambulance driver Noufal. Noufal also is lodged in a special room in a police station at Pathanamthitta after the victim was tested positive for the coronavirus.

Shockingly, Noufal is also an accused in a murder case registered against him in 2019. He has been actively taking part in the ongoing coronavirus operations in the state. Following the incident, questions are being raised against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government regarding how an accused in the murder did get the job in the first place.

Amidst the dangerous rape cases in Kerala, the Communist-ruled state has also seen an increasing number of coronavirus cases recently. In a recent surge, Kerala reported 2,655 new coronavirus cases on Saturday alone, the highest ever reported in a single day.

Kerala now accounts for 84,758 coronavirus cases in the country. The death toll in Kerala has mounted to 337 with 11 deaths reported on Saturday.