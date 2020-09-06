Sunday, September 6, 2020
Home News Reports Kerala: Coronavirus positive patient raped by ambulance driver en route to hospital
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Kerala: Coronavirus positive patient raped by ambulance driver en route to hospital

Shockingly, Noufal is also an accused in a murder case registered against him in 2019. He has been actively taking part in the ongoing coronavirus operations in the state.

OpIndia Staff
Accused Noufal/ Image Source: Mathrubhumi
619

In a shocking act, a coronavirus positive girl was brutally raped by an ambulance driver while being taken to hospital in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district.

According to the reports, the ambulance driver identified as Noufal, who hails from Alappuzha district, was part of the state health department’s 108 ambulance service. Noufal picked up two coronavirus patients in an ambulance, who were to be dropped to two different hospitals.

Reportedly, Noufal dropped the first patient to a local hospital and took the girl to a lonely place and raped her. Later, the patient reached the hospital and narrated the incident to the hospital staff. The hospital staff soon informed the police. A medical examination of the victim has confirmed rape.

Rape accused Noufal also wanted in a murder case

Based on the statement of the victim, the Kerala police has arrested the ambulance driver Noufal. Noufal also is lodged in a special room in a police station at Pathanamthitta after the victim was tested positive for the coronavirus.

- Advertisement -

Shockingly, Noufal is also an accused in a murder case registered against him in 2019. He has been actively taking part in the ongoing coronavirus operations in the state. Following the incident, questions are being raised against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government regarding how an accused in the murder did get the job in the first place.

Amidst the dangerous rape cases in Kerala, the Communist-ruled state has also seen an increasing number of coronavirus cases recently. In a recent surge, Kerala reported 2,655 new coronavirus cases on Saturday alone, the highest ever reported in a single day.

Kerala now accounts for 84,758 coronavirus cases in the country. The death toll in Kerala has mounted to 337 with 11 deaths reported on Saturday.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskerala ambulance driver rape, kerala coronavirus patient raped, kerala coronavirus
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Kerala: Coronavirus positive patient raped by ambulance driver en route to hospital

OpIndia Staff -
The ambulance driver identified as Noufal, who hailed from Alappuzha district, was part of the state health department’s 108 ambulance service.
Read more
News Reports

Ministry of Culture withdraws book that called Moplah Massacre architects ‘martyrs’ following intervention by state unit

OpIndia Staff -
The 5th volume of the Dictionary of Martyrs has been withdrawn by the Union Ministry of Culture from its website.
Read more

Final map of proposed design of Ram Mandir approved, to accommodate 1 lakh devotees. Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As per the final design, the Ram Mandir will be 161 feet tall, and the temple premises will cover 67 acres of the land.

Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots: One accused Mustaquim Saifi arrested in Rahul Solanki murder case in Shiv Vihar

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested Mustaquim Saifi for killing Rahul Solanki in Shiv Vihar adjoining the Rajdhani school during the anti-Hindu Delhi riots in the national capital. A weapon has also been reportedly recovered from him.

Amid speculations of imminent arrest, Rhea Chakraborty reaches NCB office for interrogation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Times Now has reported that Rhea may be arrested following the interrogation by NCB

Sanjay Raut wants ‘that girl’ Kangana Ranaut to apologise for doing something she never did: Refer to Mumbai as ‘mini Pakistan’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Even though Kangana Ranaut has not made any remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sanjay Raut earlier admonished a News Nation reporter saying, “She had disrespected Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the State of maharashtra. And your channel is shamelessly siding with her?”

Recently Popular

News Reports

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy and mob led by her attack Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde for ‘indecent behaviour’: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Mob led by Congress party leader Kavitha Reddy attacked a budding Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde and her friends on Friday after accusing her of 'indecent behaviour'
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy who attacked actress Samyuktha Hegde had heckled journalist Mahesh Hegde too: Here is what had happened

OpIndia Staff -
In January this year, Kavitha Reddy had joined hands with far-left activist Amulya Leona to publicly heckle journalist Mahesh Vikram Hegde at Mangaluru airport.
Read more
Media

FIR lodged against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair for doxxing a minor girl, stringent POCSO Act invoked

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR had written to Delhi police seeking action against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair
Read more
News Reports

‘This time, jail experience was horrible’: How Rajdeep tried to paint accused Dr Kafeel Khan as an innocent victim

OpIndia Staff -
Khan said that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has such a large population to look after he is after a mere doctor like him.
Read more
News Reports

Ahmedabad: One Moin Qureshi marries Hindu girl by promising not to force her to convert, later starts torturing her to embrace Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Ahmedabad police have registered a case against Moin Qureshi under Sections, 498-A and 294-B of the IPC
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru Archbishop, who criticised CAA, now accused of a multi-million dollar scam: Read the full details

Dibakar Dutta -
Former Karnataka High Court Judge Michael F Saldanha had accused Peter Machado and Bishop of Mysuru, K A William, of 'criminally misappropriating' ₹49.5 crores collected for Coorg Disaster Relief work in 2018.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

If Joe Biden is elected president, US could suffer another 9/11 style terror attack, cautions ‘American at heart’ niece of Osama bin Laden

OpIndia Staff -
Noor bin Ladin is a supporter of Donald Trump and considers herself an 'American at heart'. Her favourite show is Tucker Carlson Tonight.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Coronavirus positive patient raped by ambulance driver en route to hospital

OpIndia Staff -
The ambulance driver identified as Noufal, who hailed from Alappuzha district, was part of the state health department’s 108 ambulance service.
Read more
News Reports

Ministry of Culture withdraws book that called Moplah Massacre architects ‘martyrs’ following intervention by state unit

OpIndia Staff -
The 5th volume of the Dictionary of Martyrs has been withdrawn by the Union Ministry of Culture from its website.
Read more
News Reports

Final map of proposed design of Ram Mandir approved, to accommodate 1 lakh devotees. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
As per the final design, the Ram Mandir will be 161 feet tall, and the temple premises will cover 67 acres of the land.
Read more
News Reports

Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots: One accused Mustaquim Saifi arrested in Rahul Solanki murder case in Shiv Vihar

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested Mustaquim Saifi for killing Rahul Solanki in Shiv Vihar adjoining the Rajdhani school during the anti-Hindu Delhi riots in the national capital. A weapon has also been reportedly recovered from him.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer claims her interrogation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is ‘consequence of love’

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer refers to the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput as 'witch-hunt'
Read more
News Reports

Amid speculations of imminent arrest, Rhea Chakraborty reaches NCB office for interrogation

OpIndia Staff -
Times Now has reported that Rhea may be arrested following the interrogation by NCB
Read more
News Reports

Sanjay Raut wants ‘that girl’ Kangana Ranaut to apologise for doing something she never did: Refer to Mumbai as ‘mini Pakistan’

OpIndia Staff -
Even though Kangana Ranaut has not made any remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sanjay Raut earlier admonished a News Nation reporter saying, “She had disrespected Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the State of maharashtra. And your channel is shamelessly siding with her?”
Read more
News Reports

Gauri Lankesh’s brother and filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh names over a dozen top actors, models in Kannada film industry drug scandal. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
A drug scandal is being unearthed by the Crime Branch officials in Bengaluru, which has now led to the arrest of Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi. Many more actress, musicians, are under the police scanner, who have been indirectly linked to the massive drug racket.
Read more
News Reports

ICMR allows ‘testing on-demand’, issues new advisory on Coronavirus testing. Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Doing away with the previous advisory that only 'symptomatic' patients and contacts of infected individuals can get tested, ICMR, in a welcome move, has made testing open for all
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
445,580FollowersFollow
319,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com