Leo Guinan, an aspiring writer in the United States, has asked his parents to choose between their grandkids and Donald Trump. In what could very well be a satirical post on Medium, but there does not appear to be any indication that it is, Guinan narrates his emotions when he saw his dad had put up a Trump sign in his backyard ahead of the Presidential elections in November.

Guinan, who prefers to be addressed with the pronouns He/Him as per his bio on Twitter, says that he sent a text to his parents with his “Hands shaking, tears in eyes”. He claims to have sent the following text: “Due to the signs in the yard, the kids and I will not be down. The current occupant of the White House is preaching hate and violence, endangering the lives and safety of many of my friends. This is not acceptable to me at all. There is a complete disregard for women, minorities, science, ethics, and morality. Please consider if you support Trump that much. Because I hate him that much. I wanted to be upfront and honest about my feelings.”

Lei Guinan reasoned, “You can vote for whom you wish. But I can choose who I surround myself with. I love my dad, but I can’t be around him until he understands how vital I believe this election to be and what is truly at stake.” A lot of people in replies appeared to agree with that sentiments in the post.

Some agree with Leo Guinan

Some said, “I think I know how the non-Nazis felt when Germany was spiraling into the monstrosity it became during WWII.” Others said ‘Trumpism’ is basically a ‘death cult’.

'Trumpism' is a 'death cult' some argued

However, most believed Leo Guinan went way out of bounds for making such threats to his parents. People did not hesitate to point out that Leo Guinan had pronouns in his bio.

This is just sad… https://t.co/XtKxFSJLUQ — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 21, 2020

Trump broke your brain dude https://t.co/z0tFURRlRR — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 21, 2020

While Leo Guinan may be a parody or a satirical account, it cannot be discarded that at least some section of the anti-Trump do feel that way about his supporters. Ruining personal relationships over political differences does appear to be a bit of a stretch but such actions appear rational on the part of people who genuinely believe that Donald Trump is a fascist.