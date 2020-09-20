Sunday, September 20, 2020
News Reports
Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: Congress party workers attack SDM and blacken his face during a protest, NSA slapped

A few protestors also started pelting stones at the police and administrative officers and attempt to stop the arrest of Bunty Patel. The Police had to resort to using force to control the situation.

OpIndia Staff
Congress party leaders blackening the face of SDM in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh/ Image Source: Jobvacancy
A congress leader has been arrested and booked under National Security Act (NSA) on Saturday for attacking and blackening the face of a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) during a blockade in Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the reports, more than 20 Congress workers were booked under NSA after one of them blackened the face of an official during a protest seeking compensation for damaged caused by recent floods in Chhindwara district.

A case was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Congress leader Bunty Patel and 20 others based on a complaint lodged by Chhindwara SDM CP Patel. Former Congress MLA Chaudhary Gambhir Singh, who had participated in the protest, has also been named in the FIR.

Reportedly, Congress leader Bunty Patel was already facing more than eight criminal cases for voluntarily causing hurt, riots and others.

According to the police, Bunty Patel attacked the SDM and blackened his face. The police said that Bunty Patel, who claims to be a leader of farmers, had come to gherao the SDM office in Chaurai with others, demanding compensation for flood-affected people on Friday.

SDM CP Patel had come to accept the memorandum but Bunty attacked the SDM and his supporters manhandled the officer and also blackened the face of the SDM, said Vivek Agrawal, superintendent of police, Chhindwara.

SDM CP Patel, who was attacked by the Congress workers said, “Bunty Patel tried to kill me by strangulating my throat. I was assuring them that soon we would complete the survey and release the compensation but they didn’t listen to me. He had come with a plan to attack me.”

Bureaucrats protests against attack on officers, demand security

Following the attack on officers by the Congress workers, 400 officers including the deputy collector, SDM, revenue officers and others of state administrative services (SAS) sat on an indefinite strike on Saturday demanding security for officers from such anti-social elements.

“It is the matter of security of SAS officers especially those who are working in the field to maintain law and order. The state government should provide proper security to us during the protests and also provide permission to use beacon light so that people treat us with respect,” said Chhindwara SDM Atul Singh.

