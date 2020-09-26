The person who had sent threats to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been arrested by the UP Police, as reported by Amar Ujala. The culprit has been identified as Amarpal who drives a truck and belongs to Etawa, informed Hazratganj police station SHO Anjani Pandey. He was arrested by the police from Lucknow today.

According to the police, the culprit said that he had sent those threat messages under intoxication when questioned by the police. He denied having any connection with anyone.

The culprit had sent threat messages against CM Yogi on Wednesday on the UP Police number. In the messages, he had demanded the release of jailed BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari. He had threatened that if Ansari was not released within 24 hours, the Uttar Pradesh government will be wiped out by September 25. A case was registered against the culprit by SHO Anjani Pandey. The had started a look-out for the culprit after the threat messages were received. The police were investigating the number from which the messages were received.

Imprisoned BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari is lodged in jail. Recently, the Uttar Pradesh government had demolished some illegal properties belonging to Ansari and had also seized the properties worth over 3 crore belonging to close aides of Ansari.