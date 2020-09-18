Recently, a book on the gruesome riots that convulsed the national capital earlier this year stoked a controversy after the publisher of the book, Bloomsbury India, unprofessionally called off the publication of the book ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’ by authors of Monika Arora, Sonali Chitalkar and Prerna Malhotra. Now, one of the authors of the book, Monica Arora, took to Twitter to share a few anecdotes from her book, revealing that the Delhi riots were not a spontaneous outburst but a meticulously planned pogrom.

Arora narrates the incident of Chand Bagh of Northeast Delhi when DCP Amit Sharma and his colleagues were attacked by the rioters after the women blocking the road in the neighbourhood asked him to come over for a discussion. The author asserts that as soon as DCP Sharma went to talk with the women, they pulled out swords and knives from beneath their burqa and attacked him.

The account of the incident as mentioned in the book is in harmony with the assertions made by the injured DCP’s wife in an interview in March this year. She had then said Muslim women had asked her husband for having a discussion and when he obliged them and went to have a discussion with them, they suddenly gheraoed him and one of the women rioters yanked his helmet and attacked him with hockey sticks and iron rods. His wife added that the rioters were armed with knives and pistols.

Arora further adds that the jihadists who attacked DCP Sharma and constable Ratan Lal continued chasing them even as the police personnel rescued the DCP and took him to a nearby nursing home for medical assistance. later went and burnt the nursing home where he was taken for medical aid.

“The murderous mob, including women, followed them with stones, sticks and rods in their hands. They kept stone-pelting and attacking the police with rods. Some people from the Hindu community came to rescue police from the Muslim rioters. Heart-wrenching videos of assault on the police have surfaced on social media afterwards,” Arora’s book said.

It further read, “The rioters had followed the police officers to the hospital, pelting stones and vandalising and torching Mohan Nursing Home and the official car of the DCP.”

Sharing extracts from her upcoming book, Ms Arora in another tweet highlighted the violent tendencies exhibited by the protesters who were demonstrating in the name of peaceful protests. She asserted that the Shaheen Bagh protests, which started on the pledges made by the protesters to uphold the honour of the tri-colour and the constitution culminated into violent strife in which tricolour flags were used by the rampaging rioters to make petrol bombs, which were used to inflame chaos and anarchy.

“The protests which began with the photos of Mahatma Gandhi and B.R Ambedkar and the unfurling of the Tricolour sadly ended with the Tricolour being used in making petrol bombs and torching shops and houses. The ‘iconic’ Shaheen Bagh model, eventually culminated in and set the stage for communal violence, a first of its kind in Delhi in contemporary times,” the extract from the book read.

Bloomsbury India chickened out from publishing Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’ book

The book ‘Delhi Riots 2020:The Untold Story’ by authors of Monika Arora, Sonali Chitalkar and Prerna Malhotra kicked up a storm after the Bloomsbury India caved into leftist demand and chickened out from publishing the book. The leftist intelligentsia had flown into a rage over Bloomsbury India’s decision of providing its platform to the book that purportedly offered to provide a factual account of the Delhi riots in February this year.

The decision to withdraw the book came after a left-wing outrage mob led by prominent ‘intellectuals’ on social media pressurised the publication house to take the decision. The organisers of the outrage mob included personalities such as controversial actress Swara Bhasker and other eminent ‘journalists’ and ‘intellectuals’.

The content of the book, implicating the Muslim anti-CAA protesters of fomenting trouble in the national capital ran counter to the leftist propaganda that had assiduously projected the riots to be the handiwork of the Modi government. The book eventually found a new publisher and will be available for order from September 20.