Friday, September 18, 2020
Home News Reports ‘Women rioters attacked police with swords and knives hidden under their burqa’: Author Monica...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Women rioters attacked police with swords and knives hidden under their burqa’: Author Monica Arora shares anecdotes from her upcoming book on Delhi Riots

The rioters, including Muslim women, had reportedly chased down the police officials transporting the injured DCP Sharma and Ratan Lal to a nearby nursing home, and attacked them with stones before eventually burning down the hospital

OpIndia Staff
Monica Arora, author of Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story shared extracts from her upcoming book
Delhi Riots 2020 book, DCP Amit Sharma
42

Recently, a book on the gruesome riots that convulsed the national capital earlier this year stoked a controversy after the publisher of the book, Bloomsbury India, unprofessionally called off the publication of the book ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’ by authors of Monika Arora, Sonali Chitalkar and Prerna Malhotra. Now, one of the authors of the book, Monica Arora, took to Twitter to share a few anecdotes from her book, revealing that the Delhi riots were not a spontaneous outburst but a meticulously planned pogrom.

Arora narrates the incident of Chand Bagh of Northeast Delhi when DCP Amit Sharma and his colleagues were attacked by the rioters after the women blocking the road in the neighbourhood asked him to come over for a discussion. The author asserts that as soon as DCP Sharma went to talk with the women, they pulled out swords and knives from beneath their burqa and attacked him.

The account of the incident as mentioned in the book is in harmony with the assertions made by the injured DCP’s wife in an interview in March this year. She had then said Muslim women had asked her husband for having a discussion and when he obliged them and went to have a discussion with them, they suddenly gheraoed him and one of the women rioters yanked his helmet and attacked him with hockey sticks and iron rods. His wife added that the rioters were armed with knives and pistols.

Arora further adds that the jihadists who attacked DCP Sharma and constable Ratan Lal continued chasing them even as the police personnel rescued the DCP and took him to a nearby nursing home for medical assistance. later went and burnt the nursing home where he was taken for medical aid.

- Advertisement -

“The murderous mob, including women, followed them with stones, sticks and rods in their hands. They kept stone-pelting and attacking the police with rods. Some people from the Hindu community came to rescue police from the Muslim rioters. Heart-wrenching videos of assault on the police have surfaced on social media afterwards,” Arora’s book said.

It further read, “The rioters had followed the police officers to the hospital, pelting stones and vandalising and torching Mohan Nursing Home and the official car of the DCP.”

Sharing extracts from her upcoming book, Ms Arora in another tweet highlighted the violent tendencies exhibited by the protesters who were demonstrating in the name of peaceful protests. She asserted that the Shaheen Bagh protests, which started on the pledges made by the protesters to uphold the honour of the tri-colour and the constitution culminated into violent strife in which tricolour flags were used by the rampaging rioters to make petrol bombs, which were used to inflame chaos and anarchy.

“The protests which began with the photos of Mahatma Gandhi and B.R Ambedkar and the unfurling of the Tricolour sadly ended with the Tricolour being used in making petrol bombs and torching shops and houses. The ‘iconic’ Shaheen Bagh model, eventually culminated in and set the stage for communal violence, a first of its kind in Delhi in contemporary times,” the extract from the book read.

Bloomsbury India chickened out from publishing Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’ book

The book ‘Delhi Riots 2020:The Untold Story’ by authors of Monika Arora, Sonali Chitalkar and Prerna Malhotra kicked up a storm after the Bloomsbury India caved into leftist demand and chickened out from publishing the book. The leftist intelligentsia had flown into a rage over Bloomsbury India’s decision of providing its platform to the book that purportedly offered to provide a factual account of the Delhi riots in February this year.

The decision to withdraw the book came after a left-wing outrage mob led by prominent ‘intellectuals’ on social media pressurised the publication house to take the decision. The organisers of the outrage mob included personalities such as controversial actress Swara Bhasker and other eminent ‘journalists’ and ‘intellectuals’.

The content of the book, implicating the Muslim anti-CAA protesters of fomenting trouble in the national capital ran counter to the leftist propaganda that had assiduously projected the riots to be the handiwork of the Modi government. The book eventually found a new publisher and will be available for order from September 20.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

Julio Ribeiro and Open Letters, a love story better than Twilight: Here are some letters that the former IPS officer has signed

OpIndia Staff -
Former IPS Officer Julio Ribeiro has recently written to the Delhi Police complaining of their 'flawed investigation' into Delhi Riots.
Read more
Law

Here is criticism of ‘a particular community’ as approved by the Honourable Supreme Court

Nupur J Sharma -
The Supreme Court has not taken kindly to a show by Sudarshan News, criticising a 'particular community'
Read more

Why you should support farm ordinances introduced by the Modi govt: The mother of all reforms

Government and Policy Abhishek Banerjee -
In mid-June, the Modi govt brought three ordinances related to farming, which can forever change the agricultural landscape of India. Folks, this is the mother of all reforms.

Of Macaulay and Nehru: A dilapidated education system and the need for the phoenix to rise from the ashes

Opinions kshitijchopra -
A major consequence of the dilapidated education system, thanks to Nehru and Macaulay, is that an average Indian graduate is a test taker and a job seeker

Sudarshan TV Vs Supreme Court: Justice Chandrachud objects to representation of Muslims with skull cap, beard, green colour with flames in the background

Law OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan TV had filed a plea challenging the court's stay on the telecast of the remaining episodes of their show 'Bindas Bol' about the alleged 'UPSC Jihad'

The Goan Inquisition by the Portuguese: A forgotten holocaust of Hindus and Jews

Political History of India Nivan Sadh -
The Portuguese inquisition of Goa is an often forgotten and unspoken event by the ‘secular’ circles of Indian historians, despite various historical records exposing the gross exodus of not just Hindus, but also Jews that had escaped Medieval Europe to take refuge in India.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nepal claims Indian cities Dehradun, Nainital under its ‘Greater Nepal’ campaign: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The tension between Indian and its Himalayan neighbour Nepal is likely to mount again as Nepal continues to provoke India.
Read more
News Reports

From Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt to Gauri Khan: The celebrities who flew ‘high’ and have battled drug addiction

OpIndia Staff -
Many Bollywood celebrities have confessed they had a drug problem at some point in their lives, some even went to jail for the same
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
News Reports

Kanagana Ranaut calls Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’ after Urmila attacks her asking to talk about drugs in its ‘origin’ Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Urmila Matondkar had slammed Kangana Ranut for criticizing Bollywood drug nexus, had asked to talk about drugs in Himachal Pradesh
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: Is India going under lockdown once again from September 25?

OpIndia Staff -
PIB has debunked rumours on social media about the reimposition of lockdown from September 25 in the wake of Coronavirus surge.
Read more
Crime

Begusarai: Mohammad Maufiz used to rape his eldest minor daughter, sexually exploited other two minor daughters

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Maufiz in Begulsarai arrested after it was known that he is raping his eldest daughter for 5 years, molested two other daughters
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Minister Anurag Thakur apologises after ruckus breaks out in Parliament over his comments on the Nehru-Gandhi family

OpIndia Staff -
Anurag Thakur had slammed the Congress party over the PM Relief Fund during a discussion on PM CARES Fund
Read more
News Reports

“You are supposed to be unprejudiced,” investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala schools BJP-hater NDTV journalist Sreenivasan Jain

OpIndia Staff -
Without nothing left to say, Sreenivasan Jain laughed aloud and claimed, "I would love to think that I am unprejudiced."
Read more
News Reports

‘Women rioters attacked police with swords and knives hidden under their burqa’: Author Monica Arora shares anecdotes from her upcoming book on Delhi Riots

OpIndia Staff -
The book narrates how Muslim women protesters had attacked DCP Amit Sharma and constable Ratan Lal after inviting them for talks
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh police nab three persons in the Aligarh jewellery robbery case seen in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
In a viral video, three accused identified as Saurabh, Mohit and Rohit were seen robbing a jewellery shop in Aligarh at gunpoint
Read more
News Reports

Maha Vikas Aghadi govt ‘struggles’ to pay salaries but ready to spend Rs 5.5 crores to appoint Pvt ad firms for Chief Minister’s publicity

OpIndia Staff -
The Maharashtra government has been struggling to play salaries and pension due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
Law

The court must not call out Sudarshan News for speaking for the rights of Dalits and calling out a Dalit leader who just would...

Editorial Desk -
Justice Joseph castigated Sudarshan News on Friday over the manner in which Congress leader Udit Raj was treated.
Read more
News Reports

‘An injunction order from us is like a nuclear missile’: Justice Chandrachud acknowledges the far-reaching ramifications of the stay order on Sudarshan News’ ‘UPSC...

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan News had filed a plea challenging the Supreme Court's stay order on the broadcast of its 'UPSC Jihad' show
Read more
News Reports

They believe religious teachings are superior to state laws: What China’s whitepaper says about Uyghur Muslims and their ‘re-education’

OpIndia Staff -
The whitepaper insinuated that Uyghur Muslims were 'terrorists' who believed in the 'afterlife' and rejected modern science owing to religious dogmatism.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Julio Ribeiro and Open Letters, a love story better than Twilight: Here are some letters that the former IPS officer has signed

OpIndia Staff -
Former IPS Officer Julio Ribeiro has recently written to the Delhi Police complaining of their 'flawed investigation' into Delhi Riots.
Read more
News Reports

Paytm and Paytm First Fantasy Game apps removed from Google Play Store for alleged violation of gambling policy

OpIndia Staff -
Google Play store prohibits online casinos and unregulated gambling activities which the Paytm promoted through its Paytm First Games.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,917FansLike
453,126FollowersFollow
15,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com