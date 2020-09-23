The monsoon session of the 17th Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die today, with the session cut short due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The session was otherwise scheduled to continue till 1st October.

This session of Lok Sabha has been unique in term of productivity. Despite the unprecedented challenges thrown up by the Covid-19 pandemic, this Lok Sabha session witnessed all-time high productivity so far. The productivity percentage of this Lok Sabha session, which was presided by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, stood at 167% which is the highest ever. The 8th Lok Sabha comes second with 163 % productivity.

As the session was shortened due to the pandemic, private member business was skipped in this session. Therefore, no private member was introduced or discussed. Masks were mandatory for the MPs present in the house, and MPs also sat at the visitor’s gallery above the Lok Sabha to maintain social distancing. Fibreglass panels were installed in front of each bench and both the sides of members to avoid possible spread of coronavirus. For the same reason members were allowed to stand up while speaking, so that they remain inside the shields.

Here are some of the statistics of the current Lok Sabha session:

Productivity

In this monsoon session of the Lok Sabha, a total of 25 Bills were passed in the ten-day long session.

This Lok Sabha session had no holiday which is a also a record. Also, the proceedings of the session continued till 12:30 a.m. in the night on two days, Sunday and Monday.

September 21 proved to be the most productive day of the session with 234 per cent productivity which is the highest for any single day till now.

Out of total 10 sittings, the session worked for 60 hours which is one and a half times more than the usual 37 hours. During the session 68 per cent of the total time was devoted for legislative functions and the remaining 32 per cent was devoted for other activities. During this time, 16 bills were introduced while 25 bills were passed.

Zero Hour

In the fixed duration of the zero hour, 370 members got the chance to raise the questions of public importance while only 180 members were supposed to get the chance to speak.

During the proceedings of the session on September 20, 88 members got the chance to speak in the zero hour and out of total 78 women members, 60 got the opportunity to speak during this time.

Rule 377

Under Rule 377 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of Lok Sabha, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs takes follow-up questions on matters raised by the members.

As compared to the fourth session of the 15th and the 16th Lok Sabha, almost double the members asked questions in the fourth session of the 17th Lok Sabha.

The session fared better in terms of questions addressed by the government. The government was able to answer 99 per cent of the subjects raised.

On average, 35 members asked questions in the zero hour every day.

On an average 7 members in the 13th Lok Sabha, 9 members in the 14th Lok Sabha, 10 members in the 15th Lok Sabha and 12 members in the 16th Lok Sabha had got the opportunity to speak on various subjects. However, in the 17th Lok Sabha 18 members, on an average, got the chance to speak every day.

Questions

Answers of almost 2300 unstarred questions were presented on the floor of the house.

Health Safety

Special attention was paid to the health of MPs and officials during the session. A total of 8029 people were tested for Covid-19 including members of Parliament, their family and relatives, personal staff, Lok Sabha officers and workers and media persons.

The Coronavirus situation in the country was discussed for 5 hours and 8 minutes.

Several important bills were passed in the monsoon of the parliament this year. Some of them include the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, The Farmers (Empowerment And Protection) Agreement On Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, and the Amendment to 1955 Essential Commodities Bill, The FCRA Amendment Bill, Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, and three labour code bills, namely The Occupational Safety, Health And Working Conditions Code, The Code On Social Security, and The Industrial Relations Code.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned sine die earlier in the afternoon, which was marked by boycott by opposition following the ruckus in the upper house on Sunday.