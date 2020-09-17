Thursday, September 17, 2020
Home Opinions Prime Minister Narendra Modi: The leader who followed his Raj Dharma
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyOpinions
Updated:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: The leader who followed his Raj Dharma

The concept of Raj Dharma, the code of conduct or the rule of law that governed the actions of the ruler, reflects the preponderant duty of the ruler to ensure the good governance to the people in ancient Indian civilization.

Avni Sablok
Prime Minister Narendra Modi: The leader who followed his Raj Dharma
Prime Minister Modi (image credit: Business Standard)
39

The inseparable link of ‘Surajya’ (Good Governance) to social welfare and inclusive development is underlined in the Indian scriptures. Highlighting this intrinsic relationship, Kautilya’s Arthashastra maintains, “In the happiness of his subjects lies his happiness; in their welfare his welfare, whatever pleases him he shall not consider as good, but whatever makes his subject happy, he shall consider good”.

The concept of Raj Dharma, the code of conduct or the rule of law that governed the actions of the ruler, reflects the preponderant duty of the ruler to ensure the good governance to the people in ancient Indian civilization.

Taking a cue from ancient Indian traditions, PM Narendra Modi highlighted that every Indian should have access to good governance and positive results of development. It is through the incorporation of this idea of good governance, embedded on ‘self-reliance’, that a ‘New India’ is being envisioned. Reflecting on the initiatives of the Modi government, what measures have been taken to sustain the legacy of ‘Surajya’ for aiding the progress of a ‘New India’?

‘Surajya’ as a Politics of Performance

From Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s emphasis on the party’s commitment to pluralism and tolerance to PM Modi’s commitment and conviction towards ‘Politics of Performance’, the concept of governance has gained new momentum in India. Over the past 6 years, the government under the leadership of PM Modi has launched as well as effectively implemented a range of socio-economic welfare schemes aimed at efficiency, equitability, inclusiveness, accountability and transparency.

- Advertisement -

Continuing with its commitment, BJP has dedicated a Good Governance cell, headed by Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe. The cell is the building block and nurturer of good governance which is playing an instrumental role in the progress of our country.

The edifice of a ‘New India’ is built on the motto of ‘maximum governance, minimum government, and ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’. To achieve its objective of good governance several schemes, such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (1,52,16,099 houses constructed for poor), Pradhan Mantri Fasal Beema Yojana (over 5 crore farmers insured), Ayushman Bharat (1,23,71,217 beneficiaries), Atal Pension Yojana (more than 22,34,57,000 beneficiaries), Mission Indradhanush (3,61,00,000 children vaccinated), Soil Health Cards (22,41,01170 distributed), Beti Bachao- Beti Padhao, Digital India, Make in India, among others have been successful in boosting the socio-economic level of the country by directly impacting on the lives of people and generating progressive opportunities for the people of the country.

Further, the Modi government also took measures to not only simplify procedures and processes for a more transparent and faster system but also removing cumbersome and out-dated legislations. For instance, the government moved the court for social justice and women empowerment by legislating a law on Triple Talaq. 

Similarly, within 70 days of coming to power for the second term, the government took a historic step towards fuller integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India by abrogating Article 370. In addition, expansion and utilisation of technology for the welfare of the people in the State by making the system responsive was given priority. In this direction, a new grievance redressal portal, Jammu and Kashmir Integrated Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (JK-IGRAMS), linked to the Union government’s grievance mechanism was launched as a step towards gaining the trust of the people.

There is no denying the fact that an effective grievance redressal mechanism is one of the pillars of the good governance system and is the top priority of the Modi government. 

‘Surajya’ as a Politics of Responsibility

Good governance not only means that the welfare measures reach the intended beneficiaries, but are also utilitarian in nature. In this respect, good governance measures addressed the key health challenges, such as, lack of awareness among women regarding menstrual hygiene and also increased the availability of sanitary napkins at low cost, thus addressing a health concern which was once considered a social taboo.

Under Stree Swabhimaan Yojana, Common Service Centres (CSC) provides affordable, reliable and eco-friendly sanitary napkins to adolescent girls and women in rural areas.

The utilitarian nature of the concept of ‘surajya’ found manifestation during the COVID-19 pandemics. For instance, while Digital India transformed India through the power of technology, bridged the digital divide and maintained the supply chain during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) ensured that the benefit of various welfare measures reached the intended beneficiaries, removed ghost beneficiaries and streamlined subsidies. 

Additionally, the Modi government became an ‘agent of change’ by boosting entrepreneurship and accelerating innovation in the economy. The effectiveness of such policies can be measured from the fact that innovative entrepreneur in the manufacturing sector utilized their skills to increase the production of essential medical items including not only PPE kits, masks but also ventilators, previously imported from other countries during the COVID-19 crisis.

In these testing times, the welfare initiatives were strengthened manifolds. Taking inspiration from Modi’s vision of good governance, the notion of ‘Politics of Responsibility’ has been promoted by the BJP Good Governance Cell under the guidance of Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe. For instance, during the pandemic, the ‘Seva Rasoi’ volunteers, a community kitchen run by the BJP Good Governance Cell, worked for 50 days to ‘feed the needy’.

Out of the many such endeavours, the cell expanded the reach of essential services to the residents of ChakChilla village, situated 8 kilometres from the Delhi Assembly, residing near Yamuna River. The volunteers of ‘Seva Rasoi’ travelled 15 minutes by boat from Yamuna Khadar in order to reach Chak Chilla village and made sure that good quality, hygienic and hot food reached the villagers. Apart from food, the volunteers provided masks as well as sanitary napkins for girls, hence promoted community welfare.

No doubt ideas, experience and expertise are essential elements of effective implementation of the concept of good governance to reach to people; however, it also requires, in the words of Dr. Vinay Shahasrabuddhe, a ‘Politics of Responsibility’ on part of all and ‘creative governance’ for the sustenance of ‘Surajya’!

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Avni Sablok
Senior Research Fellow at Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC), New Delhi

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Amul wishes PM Modi on behalf of 3.6 million farmers of Gujarat, wins Internet

OpIndia Staff -
Amul shared a montage of various ads featuring PM Modi on his 70th birthday
Read more
News Reports

Used the term UPSC Jihad because Zakat Foundation received funding from terror-linked organisations, Sudarshan TV tells SC

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan TV Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the controversial show 'UPSC Jihad' is called so because it has come to his knowledge through sources that the funding for Zakat Foundation is done through organisations linked to terror activities.
Read more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: The leader who followed his Raj Dharma

Opinions Avni Sablok -
Taking a cue from ancient Indian traditions, PM Narendra Modi highlighted that every Indian should have access to good governance and positive results of development.

Narendra Modi and the ‘lucky’ Rajkot (west) seat which paved his journey from RSS pracharak to Prime Minister of India

Political History of India OpIndia Staff -
On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, a look back at his electoral journey.

Trump campaign’s ‘4 more years’ video featuring PM Modi becomes blockbuster success, gains 10 million-plus impressions

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The video titled 4 more years was released in August this year as part of the Trump campaign ahead of the US presidential elections

Chinese PLA troops along the LAC blare Punjabi songs and Hindi messages on loudspeakers in an effort to demoralise Indian forces

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chinese soldiers try to demoralise the Indian troopers along the LAC at Pangong Tso lake by playing music and messages on loudspeakers

Recently Popular

News Reports

The Wire journalist loses her mind, claims Golden Retriever dog is ‘upper caste’

OpIndia Staff -
In ugly display of Brahmin hatred, the journalist went on to declare the Golden Retriever breed of dogs an upper caste.
Read more
News Reports

Kanagana Ranaut calls Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’ after Urmila attacks her asking to talk about drugs in its ‘origin’ Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Urmila Matondkar had slammed Kangana Ranut for criticizing Bollywood drug nexus, had asked to talk about drugs in Himachal Pradesh
Read more
News Reports

Lease of AMU school expires, family of former Jat King demand return of a part of land given by the king 90 years ago...

OpIndia Staff -
Former Jat king and freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh had leased 3.04 acres of land to AMU in 1929 for setting up a school
Read more
News Reports

Twitter suspends Chinese scientist’s account days after she had asserted that Wuhan coronavirus was made in a lab

OpIndia Staff -
The suspension of Dr Yan's account took place after she had gained over 60,000 followers in less than 48 hours.
Read more
Entertainment

Drugs, casual sex and taboos: This podcast by film journalist reaffirms what Kangana Ranaut says on the film industry

OpIndia Staff -
Film journalist Renil Abraham spills the beans on the deep, dark world of Bollywood.
Read more
Social Media

Nutella says they are ‘not halal’, Muslim fans try and convince themselves that they are not haram, just not halal certified

OpIndia Staff -
Nutella USA, while responding to a question on Twitter clarified that their product is not halal.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Ex-Congress MLA Badruddin Qureshi’s son accused of rape, forced conversion and torture of Hindu woman: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu woman alleges that she was raped as a minor by ex-Congress MLA's son
Read more
News Reports

Amul wishes PM Modi on behalf of 3.6 million farmers of Gujarat, wins Internet

OpIndia Staff -
Amul shared a montage of various ads featuring PM Modi on his 70th birthday
Read more
News Reports

Used the term UPSC Jihad because Zakat Foundation received funding from terror-linked organisations, Sudarshan TV tells SC

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan TV Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the controversial show 'UPSC Jihad' is called so because it has come to his knowledge through sources that the funding for Zakat Foundation is done through organisations linked to terror activities.
Read more
Opinions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: The leader who followed his Raj Dharma

Avni Sablok -
Taking a cue from ancient Indian traditions, PM Narendra Modi highlighted that every Indian should have access to good governance and positive results of development.
Read more
Crime

Tamil Nadu: Dalit BJP leader murdered while celebrating son’s birthday, nine arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The BJP youth wing leader was attacked at his home while he was celebrating his son's birthday.
Read more
News Reports

Illegal Pakistani immigrants a cause of worry for Greece, aggressive behaviour, harassment of female co-worker reported

OpIndia Staff -
The incident started after a Greek girl was harassed by a Pakistani illegal immigrant at her workplace, as per reports.
Read more
Political History of India

Narendra Modi and the ‘lucky’ Rajkot (west) seat which paved his journey from RSS pracharak to Prime Minister of India

OpIndia Staff -
On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, a look back at his electoral journey.
Read more
News Reports

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for Covid-19

Anurag -
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for Covid-19 during check-up after he was feeling week
Read more
News Reports

Kanagana Ranaut calls Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’ after Urmila attacks her asking to talk about drugs in its ‘origin’ Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Urmila Matondkar had slammed Kangana Ranut for criticizing Bollywood drug nexus, had asked to talk about drugs in Himachal Pradesh
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader Nitesh Rane writes to Amit Shah seeking security for Disha Salian’s fiance Rohan Rai, alleges there may be pressure from ‘influential people’

OpIndia Staff -
Nitesh Rane has said that Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai know details about the mysterious death of Salian
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,917FansLike
452,625FollowersFollow
15,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com