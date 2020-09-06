Sunday, September 6, 2020
Amid speculations of imminent arrest, Rhea Chakraborty reaches NCB office for interrogation

Showik Chakraborty, on Friday, reportedly confessed that he bought drugs for Rhea. He, along with Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda was interrogated for ten hours by NCB on Friday. He was subsequently arrested with Miranda

OpIndia Staff
Rhea to be interrogated by NCB
Rhea Chakraborty may get arrested by NCB (Image: Hinudstan Times)
54

As Rhea Chakraborty reached Narcotics Control Bureau’s Head Quarters, speculations of her subsequent arrest have started to make rounds as her brother Showik during interrogation on Friday named her as the one for whom he bought drugs. According to Times Now, several areas at the NCB HQ were being sanitized ahead of her interrogation. As there will be many people present on the premises, as per the Covid-19 guidelines, the sanitization process has to be completed before the interrogation starts.

As per live media reports, heavy security and police force have been deployed outside the NCB office.

Possible questions Rhea may have to face after Showik’s confession

Showik Chakraborty, on Friday, reportedly confessed that he bought drugs for Rhea. He, along with Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda was interrogated for ten hours by NCB on Friday. Samuel confessed as well that he used to buy drugs on the behest of Showik for Sushant. There were transactions between Samuel and Showik. Some of the transactions made on Rhea’s credit card are also being linked to the purchase of drugs. Showik was later arrested along with Miranda.

Rhea may face several questions during interrogation, including her drug chats, both personal and on group chats. NCB will try to find out if she was consuming drugs or not. They will try to figure out if she knew Sushant was taking drugs and if she knew what did she do about it. As per the family of Sushant Singh Rajput, they did not know Rajput used to take drugs. NCB may ask her what actions she took when she learned that his family did not know about the drug problem.

Death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant ended his life allegedly by suicide on 14th June 2020. Since then, the case has taken several twists and turns. From Mumbai Police questioning high profile people to Bihar Police and Mumbai police locking horns over the investigation, the case is now being seen on a broader spectrum by national investigation agencies including CBI, ED, and NCB.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

