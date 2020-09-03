Radical Islamist and JNU student Sharjeel Imam has been sent for 14-days judicial custody by a Delhi court in relation to North-east Delhi riots case. Imam was arrested under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by a Special Cell of the Delhi police on August 25. He was earlier sent for three-day police custody.

Imam was produced before the court through video conferencing when Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat sent him to jail. Imam is accused of being involved in the conspiracy that led to the break-out of riots in the national capital. A fresh charge sheet was filed against him by the Delhi police last month following the charge sheet filed in July. He was booked under various sections of the IPC and the UAPA in the new charge sheet. The charge sheet revealed that Imam wanted to transform the anti-CAA protests into a nationwide movement. His WhatsApp chats revealed during the investigation show that he used the misinformation spreading around the CAA to further his agenda and in this, he got the help of local Islamic clerics.

In one of the videos of his speeches, Imam was heard telling his supporters to cut Assam from the rest of India. The police also revealed that he had visited various mosques and distributed pamphlets in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi.

Earlier Imam was arrested on January 28 in the case related his speech during the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act near the Jamia Millia Islamia University in December last year. After that Assam police had taken in custody for his threat to cut-off Assam from the rest of the country, and he was kept in Guwahati jail where he got infected with the coronavirus. This caused a delay in the efforts of the Delhi police to bring him back to Delhi.