Sharjeel Imam likely to be brought back to Delhi by August 24 from Guwahati

Delhi Police Special Cell team has again reached Guwahati to bring back Sharjeel Imam back to the national capital. Delhi Police booked Imam under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his role in the anti-CAA protests that turned violent and subsequent riots.

A team of Delhi Police had gone to Assam on July 21 where Imam is kept in jail over his seditious remarks. However, just before he could be brought back, he had tested positive for Chinese coronavirus. This delayed the Delhi Police’s exercise to bring him back to Delhi.

On 25th July, Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against Sharjeel Imam where he is accused of delivering seditious speeches and inciting Muslim community to indulge in unlawful activities, detrimental to sovereignty and integrity of the nation. Delhi Police, in its charge sheet, has said that Imam defied the constitution and called it a ‘fascist’ document. In one of his speeches, he urged his followers to cut northeast states’ connection with the rest of India.