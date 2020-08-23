Sunday, August 23, 2020

Left historian William Dalrymple was behind the withdrawal of book on Delhi riots by Bloomsbury, informs Islamist Aatish Taseer

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier William Dalrymple had announced on Twitter that he is working to stop the publication of the book by Bloomsbury
At least 3 authors withdraw their books from Bloomsbury after the publishing house withdrew a book under pressure from leftist gang

OpIndia Staff -
3 authors have announced they are withdrawing 11 books from Bloomsbury, while other have committed to never work with them
As Delhi Court observes Tahir Hussain instigated Muslims to riot, a flashback into how his role in Delhi Anti-Hindu riots was whitewashed by liberals

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain has admitted that Khalid Saifi, who is very close to him, planned the riots with him.
RamBhakt, Hindu, Hindutvavadi: Twitter pays tribute as person behind popular account OGSaffron passes away

K Bhattacharjee -
@OGSaffron was known to post aesthetic content on Twitter and he made a significant impact on the discourse surrounding Hinduism.
Basic data analysis shows that Delhi riots were not a ‘pogrom’

Abhishek Banerjee -
Just because more people from one community died in the Delhi riots compared to another community, it does not make it a pogrom
Sharjeel Imam likely to be brought back to Delhi by August 24 from Guwahati

Delhi Police Special Cell team has again reached Guwahati to bring back Sharjeel Imam back to the national capital. Delhi Police booked Imam under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his role in the anti-CAA protests that turned violent and subsequent riots.

A team of Delhi Police had gone to Assam on July 21 where Imam is kept in jail over his seditious remarks. However, just before he could be brought back, he had tested positive for Chinese coronavirus. This delayed the Delhi Police’s exercise to bring him back to Delhi.

On 25th July, Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against Sharjeel Imam where he is accused of delivering seditious speeches and inciting Muslim community to indulge in unlawful activities, detrimental to sovereignty and integrity of the nation. Delhi Police, in its charge sheet, has said that Imam defied the constitution and called it a ‘fascist’ document. In one of his speeches, he urged his followers to cut northeast states’ connection with the rest of India.

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police Special Cell team is in Guwahati to bring back Sharjeel Imam back to national capital
Delhi police arrest two businessmen who were transferring money to Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP through shell companies

Nupur J Sharma -
Delhi Police have arrested two businessmen, Mukesh and Sudhanshu Bansal, who were transferring money to Arvind Kejriwal run AAP through shell companies
Kangana Ranaut makes an announcement, will be joining Twitter soon: Watch her video message

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut is all set to join Twitter, announcement made via video message posted by her team
Supreme Court orders CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court further directed the CBI to also look into any other cases registered in future in relation to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Netflix cancels Hasan Minhaj’s ‘Patriot Act’

OpIndia Staff -
Online video streaming platform Netflix has cancelled comedian Hasan Minhaj's show 'Patriot Act'. Minhaj took to Twitter to make the announcement.
