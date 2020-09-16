Wednesday, September 16, 2020
News Reports
Updated:

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for Covid-19

He is currently doing well and has isolated himself. He requested everyone who came in his contact to be careful and follow the protocol

Anurag
Nitin Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tested positive for Covid-19 (Image: Hindustan Times)
4

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari posted a tweet on 16th September in which he informed that he was tested positive for Covid-19.

In the tweet, he said he was feeling weak yesterday and consulted a doctor. During the check-up, he had been tested positive for Covid-19. He is currently doing well and has isolated himself. He requested everyone who came in his contact to be careful and follow the protocol.

In August, Home Minister Amit Shah was tested positive for coronavirus infection. After being discharged from Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, he was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi for post-Covid care.

Anurag
Multimedia graduate by education. Writer by profession. Poet by heart.

