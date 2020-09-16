Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for Covid-19

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari posted a tweet on 16th September in which he informed that he was tested positive for Covid-19.

Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 16, 2020

In the tweet, he said he was feeling weak yesterday and consulted a doctor. During the check-up, he had been tested positive for Covid-19. He is currently doing well and has isolated himself. He requested everyone who came in his contact to be careful and follow the protocol.

In August, Home Minister Amit Shah was tested positive for coronavirus infection. After being discharged from Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, he was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi for post-Covid care.