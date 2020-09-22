In a gruesome incident, a man allegedly slit open his pregnant wife’s stomach to find out the gender of the foetus on Saturday night. The incident took place in Badaun district, Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the man who ripped open his wife’s stomach with a sharp-edged weapon in the Nekpur locality under the Civil Lines police station area was identified as Pannalal.

While the unborn child died in the ghastly attack, the woman- Anita Devi (40) is battling for her life in the intensive care unit in New Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital. The Budaun police confirmed that the baby was stillborn late on Sunday. According to the police, the woman was six to seven months pregnant.

Man attacks wife after priest says that the sixth child will also be a girl

The accused has been remanded in custody and an FIR has been lodged against him. He has been booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other sections of the IPC.

Anita’s brother confirmed that the couple already had five daughters and his brother-in-law was desperate for a son. “He attacked her with a sickle and ripped her stomach saying that he wanted to check the gender of the unborn child,” the woman’s brother said.

According to reports, after a priest had allegedly predicted a sixth girl child for the couple, the father ripped the wife’s abdomen open to check the gender of the foetus.

Meanwhile, the accused, Pannalal has denied of intentionally hurting his wife and has instead called it an accident. Speaking to local media Pannalal said he threw the sickle at his wife but had no idea that it would injure her so severely.

Woman’s family confirmed accused would often beat his wife for giving him 5 daughters

The family of the woman has alleged that Pannalal often beats his wife for giving birth to 5 girl children, however, they hadn’t expected he would turn so violent.