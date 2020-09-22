Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Home Crime Uttar Pradesh: Man rips open pregnant wife's stomach with a sickle to check the...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Man rips open pregnant wife’s stomach with a sickle to check the gender of foetus

The accused has been remanded in custody and an FIR has been lodged against him. He has been booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other sections of the IPC.

OpIndia Staff
UP man cuts open pregnant wife's stomach to 'check' gender of foetus
Representational Image (courtesy: The Financial Express)
2

In a gruesome incident, a man allegedly slit open his pregnant wife’s stomach to find out the gender of the foetus on Saturday night. The incident took place in Badaun district, Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the man who ripped open his wife’s stomach with a sharp-edged weapon in the Nekpur locality under the Civil Lines police station area was identified as Pannalal.

While the unborn child died in the ghastly attack, the woman- Anita Devi (40) is battling for her life in the intensive care unit in New Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital. The Budaun police confirmed that the baby was stillborn late on Sunday. According to the police, the woman was six to seven months pregnant.

Man attacks wife after priest says that the sixth child will also be a girl

The accused has been remanded in custody and an FIR has been lodged against him. He has been booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other sections of the IPC.

- Advertisement -

Anita’s brother confirmed that the couple already had five daughters and his brother-in-law was desperate for a son. “He attacked her with a sickle and ripped her stomach saying that he wanted to check the gender of the unborn child,” the woman’s brother said.

According to reports, after a priest had allegedly predicted a sixth girl child for the couple, the father ripped the wife’s abdomen open to check the gender of the foetus.

Meanwhile, the accused, Pannalal has denied of intentionally hurting his wife and has instead called it an accident. Speaking to local media Pannalal said he threw the sickle at his wife but had no idea that it would injure her so severely.

Woman’s family confirmed accused would often beat his wife for giving him 5 daughters

The family of the woman has alleged that Pannalal often beats his wife for giving birth to 5 girl children, however, they hadn’t expected he would turn so violent.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUttar Pradesh news, Uttar Pradesh cases, sex determination
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Mumbai Police made actress Payal Ghosh wait till 2 AM, did not file sexual assault complaint against Anurag Kashyap: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The BMC declared her society a containment zone to prevent the actress from filing a complaint.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

ANI Editor rubbishes viral claim of the same person acting as a customer during demonetisation and farmer supporting agriculture Bills

OpIndia Staff -
Congress social media co-ordinator Vinay Kumar Dokania in a tweet alleged that a farmer interviewed by ANI over farm bills was the same man who praised demonetisation and Digital India in 2016
Read more

‘Secular’ anti-CAA protesters knew their Islamist comrades were trying to incite violence but did not inform police, WhatsApp texts reveal

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The WhatsApp conversations revealed that the Delhi riots were organised and facilitated through provocation and active mobilisation of the masses.

‘Remember Kamlesh Tiwari? The same will happen to you’: Asst Stores Officer Shakeel Ahmad threatens UP Minister Rajeshwar Singh

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As per police, a case has been filed against Shakeel Ahmed under Sections 504, 506, and 507 of IPC. Once the police finish investigation, they will arrest Ahmed as per law.

For AltNews, Muslims cease to be Muslims if they do not hate Narendra Modi or the RSS

Media OpIndia Staff -
AltNews questions the religiosity of Muslims who extend their support or are associated with the BJP and the RSS

NCB summons KWAN Agency CEO. Did you know Anurag Kashyap aide and film producer Madhu Mantena co-founded KWAN as well as Phantom films

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, until now, all the big Bollywood names which have emerged in the NCB's probe have links with KWAN Agency

Recently Popular

News Reports

An eyewitness tells media that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party held on the eve of her death: Here are...

OpIndia Staff -
An eyewitness has told News Nation that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party which she attended on the eve of her death on June 8.
Read more
Law

‘Whoever doesn’t want to watch the show, can go and read a novel, or turn off the TV’: Justice Chandrachud on Sudarshan News ‘UPSC...

OpIndia Staff -
"Read a novel, or turn off the TV", justice Chandrachud stated that if anyone doesn't like the content of the Sudarshan News show, they can choose not to watch it.
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: Is India going under lockdown once again from September 25?

OpIndia Staff -
PIB has debunked rumours on social media about the reimposition of lockdown from September 25 in the wake of Coronavirus surge.
Read more
Law

OpIndia, Indic Collective Trust and UpWord file intervention application in SC in Sudarshan News case, ‘Saffron terror’, fake news demonising Hindus find mention

OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia, Indic Collective Trust and UpWord Foundation have filed an application seeking an audience with the Supreme Court in a matter of Sudarshan News and UPSC Jihad show
Read more
News Reports

‘Maal you have?’ Deepika Padukone’s name emerges in the Bollywood drug abuse probe as NCB investigation intensifies

OpIndia Staff -
In a sensational revelation, Bollywood's top actress Deepika Padukone's name has emerged in the latest drug abuse probe carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)
Read more
News Reports

Bollywood drug web has extended links internationally, money is used for narco-terrorism: NCB chief Rakesh Asthana

OpIndia Staff -
Asthana informed that NCB has knowledge about the drug abuse in Bollywood parties and that the agency is gathering more evidence.
Read more

Latest News

Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Man rips open pregnant wife’s stomach with a sickle to check the gender of foetus

OpIndia Staff -
Man in UP arrested after he cut open his wife's stomach, allegedly suspecting that she is going to give birth to another girl.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police made actress Payal Ghosh wait till 2 AM, did not file sexual assault complaint against Anurag Kashyap: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The BMC declared her society a containment zone to prevent the actress from filing a complaint.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh death probe: Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till October 6 by NDPS court

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by NCB and sent to 14-days of judicial custody on September 8, 2020.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

ANI Editor rubbishes viral claim of the same person acting as a customer during demonetisation and farmer supporting agriculture Bills

OpIndia Staff -
Congress social media co-ordinator Vinay Kumar Dokania in a tweet alleged that a farmer interviewed by ANI over farm bills was the same man who praised demonetisation and Digital India in 2016
Read more
News Reports

Election affidavit complaints: Income Tax dept sends notices to Uddhav Thackeray and son, Sharad Pawar and daughter

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena and NCP have shrugged off the IT notice as 'routine activities'.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Unavailibity of cold storage, inefficient policies blamed for loss to potato farmers in the state

OpIndia Staff -
While the State produces 11.5 million tonnes of potatoes annually, there is a storage capacity of only 7 million tonnes.
Read more
News Reports

‘Secular’ anti-CAA protesters knew their Islamist comrades were trying to incite violence but did not inform police, WhatsApp texts reveal

OpIndia Staff -
The WhatsApp conversations revealed that the Delhi riots were organised and facilitated through provocation and active mobilisation of the masses.
Read more
News Reports

CM Yogi seeks suggestion from film personalities for the proposed Film City in Uttar Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
The proposed Film City is expected to be set up in Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.
Read more
News Reports

‘Remember Kamlesh Tiwari? The same will happen to you’: Asst Stores Officer Shakeel Ahmad threatens UP Minister Rajeshwar Singh

OpIndia Staff -
As per police, a case has been filed against Shakeel Ahmed under Sections 504, 506, and 507 of IPC. Once the police finish investigation, they will arrest Ahmed as per law.
Read more
News Reports

Reading, UK: ‘Are you Taliban?’, Sikh taxi driver attacked by four white men in apparent hate crime

OpIndia Staff -
Vaneet Singh, a Sikh Taxi Driver from Reading, has informed the Police that he was attacked by four white men on Sunday.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
454,570FollowersFollow
16,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com