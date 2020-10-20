An ABP News team deployed in Bihar to cover upcoming Assembly elections got attacked by miscreants in Arwal. There was an attempt to get into a scuffle with the anchor too. The incident took place during the channel’s program ‘Kaun Banega Chief Minister’ in Arwal. During the program, some miscreants in the crowd tried to target anchor Akhilesh Anand, who was hosting the show.

As per reports, workers from BJP, JDU, RJD, and other parties were present in the crowd. They were raising slogans in favour of their respective leaders. When the scuffle started, Anand and his team rushed towards their car to avoid the attack. The miscreants started pelting stones on them that damaged the car too.

Anand in a tweet said he was attacked during the program in Arwal, Bihar. He was chased down, and miscreants pelted stones on his team. “I know to which party these goons belong to. I will keep telling the truth. It does not matter if someone likes it or not,” he further added.

ABP News’ senior journalist Sumeet Awasthi shared on twitter that not just attack and assault on the news team’s journalists. some political leaders were threatening them over social media and messages too. He shared the screenshot where a Youth Congress leader has threatened ABP News journalists, saying that they deserve to be beaten up black and blue.

RJD’s Ravindra Singh is the sitting MLA from the Arwal constituency.

Bihar elections 2020

Assembly elections in Bihar for 243 seats will be held in three phases from 28th October to 7th November. The results will be announced on 10th November. The election commission is taking additional precautions keeping Covid-19 regulations in mind. 7 lakh hand sanitisers, 46 lakh masks and 6 lakh PPE kits will be supplied by the commission for election officials to protect them from the pandemic. 6.7 lakh units of face shields and 23 lakh pairs of gloves will also be arranged.