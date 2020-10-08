Chhattisgarh Police arrested one former Congress leader named Amrit Tirkey on Monday for raping a minor girl. As per the report published in Hindi Daily Dainik Bhaskar, the incident happened one month ago, after which Tirkey himself went to the police station with his minor relative and alleged someone had raped her. The police registered a case against the accused and started an investigation, where they found that Tirkey was lying and in fact, he was the culprit.

SP Santosh Singh said during the investigation, they found out that the case was fake. The police questioned the victim again. On questioning, the victim said that Tirkey raped her and not the person she named while filing the complaint. Her statement was recorded in front of the magistrate, after which the police arrested Tirkey under Section 376 of the IPC and POSCO Act.

Tirkey was associated with the Congress Party and has contested the Lok Sabha elections from Dharamjaigarh in 2008. In 2019, he contested election from Raigarh as an independent candidate under the banner of Progressive Samajwadi Party. The infamous ‘bahubali’ of Chhattisgarh had been named in several highway robberies, illegal coal excavations, and many other crimes. He had covered up his wrongdoings under the shadow of his political connections.

Negligence by police in the rape case

When the victim took Tirkey’s name in front of the magistrate, SP Singh took charge of the case and registered FIR against Amrit Tirkey. During further investigation, negligence of the officers and police personnel of Dharamjaygarh and Reruma Chowki police station also came to light. The police also found out that Tirkey raped the 14-year-old victim for around eight months. Amrit had doubts that the victim’s family can file a complaint against him, so he sent them to the house of a relative living in Kapu Kadmodhori. The family of the victim filed a case against two men after Tirkey threatened them to do so.

More than 25 years of terror

Tirkey has become synonymous with terror for more than 25 years in the Dharamjaigarh-Pathalgaon area. He has more than a dozen cases registered against him since 1998. He was indulged in the coal mafia for more than 15 years. Tejpur area is known for its high-quality coal mines. He used to threaten forest and mining officers. Tirkey started his ‘career’ as a robber by attacking a truck on Dharamjaigarh-Pathalgaon highway. He had committed the robbery of countless bikes and trucks since then.