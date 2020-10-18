Sunday, October 18, 2020
Woman accuses Congress student wing NSUI leader of sending an unsolicited inappropriate pic

After images went viral on social media, NSUI has suspended him for inappropriate behaviour.

OpIndia Staff
Online abuse
NSUI's Aaryaman Pratap Kushwaha sent unsolicited pic to a woman on DM (Representational Image: CNN)
7

A woman named Divyanshi Sheoran (legendivi_) has accused Congress’ student wing, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) State Co-ordinator, SM and RTI Cell, New Delhi Aaryaman Pratap Kushwaha (AaryamanPratap) of sending unsolicited, inappropriate pictures in private messages on Instagram.

In her Instagram stories, as shared by Twitter user iLLuminadii, Sheoran shared screenshots of her private conversation with Kushwaha in which he sent her an inappropriate photograph.

Inappropriate image shared by Aaryamam

In the above screenshot one can see Aaryaman sending inappropriate image of himself to Divyanshi.

Screenshot shared by Devyanshi

When she confronted him and asked why he sent her such a photo, he asked her to chill out as he allegedly sends similar images to ‘multiple people’ after a workout.

Divyanshi’s message

She wrote in her stories, “So, I don’t owe anybody any sort of clarification but just to get it out there, I don’t talk to him. We’re not friends. I just know him because we were in the same college, different sections. Then today out of nowhere, he sends me this picture and then tried to not APOLOGISE, but JUSTIFY, sending it.”

Suspension from NSUI

After the whole case started to get viral on social media, she shared a screenshot of a message allegedly from NSUI official Deepanshu Bansal in which he wrote to Aaryaman that he had been suspended from the designations in the organization till further orders. He said in the message that an enquiry committee had been formed to investigate the case and it was found that he was guilty in the same. Aaryaman has removed NSUI credentials from his social media account.

While sharing the message, Sheron wrote that she had mailed the screenshots to Pratap’s college dean and will update about the progress. As per her timeline, she is planning to take legal action against Pratap. Several advocates have already come forward to help her take the case ahead legally.

