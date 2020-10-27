Help and support for the elderly ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ couple continue to pour in. Dr Samir Sud, an ophthalmologist from Delhi, has offered free eye check-up and cataract surgery for the couple. Vasundhara Tankha Sharma, who shared the video on Twitter that was made by Gaurav Wasan, shared another update in which she informed that Dr Sud, who is the father of her friend, while watching the couple’s videos observed that both Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi have a cataract. He stepped up and ensured that the elderly couple get their cataract surgery done free of cost.

This is Dr. Samir Sud from @sharpsightdelhi 👏👏 — Vasundhara Tankha Sharma (@VasundharaTankh) October 26, 2020

In her tweet, Vasundhara informed that Dr Sud from Sharp Sight Eye Hospital in Delhi offered free check-up and surgery to the elderly couple. A report in TV9 Bharatvarsh has stated that the Sharp Sight Eye Hospital has done the necessary check-ups and the elderly couple are currently being treated there.

The story of ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’

On 7th October, a video started to go viral on social media platforms where an elderly couple was seen weeping due to the struggle during corona time. The couple ran an eatery in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, and was facing a hard time due to lockdown. The video was shared equally by netizens and celebrities who urged everyone to help the couple.

YouTubers and social media influencers like Madhur, aka The Placard Guy, went to the location to provide support to the elderly couple. The small eatery was also extensively covered by mainstream media. As the couple has received the much-required help, requests are being circulated on social media to find and support such people who want to earn their livelihood and live with dignity.

The controversy around donations

On 26th October, Youtuber Lakshay Choudhary came forward and alleged that Gaurav Wasan of Swad Official, who initially made the video of the elderly couple, has not yet paid them the donation money he collected on their behalf. Choudhary also alleged that several influencers gave their own account details instead of providing Kanta Prasad’s account details that led to a massive ‘scam’. Madhur, who was regularly visiting ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ has posted a series of tweets alleging Wasan used his wife’s account as well to collect money. He also claimed that he is getting threats after posting the update.

He knew Baba had QR code/bank account but still he used his account or his family members’account to collect funds, even before the video went viral. pic.twitter.com/EZOxRcVlkq — Madhur (@ThePlacardGuy) October 26, 2020

After his video, Wasan posted a video presenting a cheque worth Rs.2.33 lakh to Kanta Prasad.

However, some netizens in the comments alleged that he had said in a video interview to another Youtuber that he had received over 20 lakh rupees for the cause. Netizens have demanded that Wasan should share images of his bank statement for at least a week from 7th October to show how much money he has collected.

The story of Baba Ka Dhaba has also inspired people to locate and help small local businesses which are struggling during the pandemic.