Sunday, October 4, 2020
“Why nobody has made a bomb to kill Narendra Modi?” former Madhya Pradesh MLA openly calls for Prime Minister’s assassination

Dada Rangulam Uikey also referred to the PM Narendra Modi as a 'murderer' who is allegedly behind destroying the lives of Indian citizens

OpIndia Staff
In a shocking comment, a former Madhya Pradesh MLA named Dada Rangulam Uikey openly wished for the assassination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public gathering. A member of the Gondvana Gantantra party, he is said to have made the contentious comments three days ago, where he asked why nobody has made a bomb to kill the prime minister.

Dada Rangulam Uikey lamented how none could devise a bomb to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “One man has fooled the entire country and we are forced to tolerate? Are bombs not being manufactured in other countries? To assassinate Indira Gandhi, bullets were available. To kill Rajiv Gandhi, suicide bombing was facilitated from abroad. Is nobody capable of manufacturing bomb to finish Modiji? I want to know if the other two can get killed, then why not him?” he was heard as saying.

The video of his speech has now gone viral on social media. Further referring to the Prime Minister as a ‘murderer’ who is allegedly behind destroying the lives of Indian citizens, the former MLA claimed, “The murderer is in this country. And that man is seated on the top spot in the power corridor. And that man is ready to finish the 130 crore people.” The BJP is yet to react to the comments made by Dada Rangulam Uikey.

NIA receives email issuing death threats to PM Modi

On August 8, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had received an email, which talked about killing India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in just three words. According to the report, the NIA wrote a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs citing details of the death threat to PM Modi, after which the MHA took up the matter with the Special Protection Group, which is responsible for the protection of Prime Minister Modi and the security cover for PM Modi has been enhanced in wake of the threat. The death threat was issued from the email id – ylalwani12345@gmail.com

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

