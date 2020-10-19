‘We are all items’: Kamal Nath brazens it out after referring to Dalit BJP leader Imarti Devi as ‘item’

A day after Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath went on a misogynist tirade against Dalit BJP leader Imarti Devi, he has now issued a statement to justify his remarks.

According to journalist Pallavi Ghosh, Kamal Nath had issued a statement saying, “We are all items .. there’s nothing objectionable in it … we are referred to as item numbers ..words have been distorted .. to deflect attention from (the) main issue like joblessness.”

While addressing a political rally on Sunday, Kamal Nath referred to the Dalit politician as an ‘item’. “Wo kya hai… main uska naam kyun lun… aapko mujhe starak karna chahiye tha kya item hai… (Who is she… what’s her name? You all should have warned me… what an item!),” Kamal Nath said as the crowd of Congress supporters yelled Imarti Devi’s name. The Congress supporters were seen hooting and cheering at his despicable remarks.

However, instead of tendering an apology, the senior Congress leader has decided to brazen it out. He claimed that his comment was distorted to deviate public discourse from ‘main issues’ such as joblessness.

NCW takes cognisance, will send notice to Kamal Nath and Election Commission

Reacting strongly to the derogatory remarks made by the Congress leader, National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma informed on Twitter that she would issue a notice to Kamal Nath and also write to the Election Commission.

Mayawati hits out at Kamal Nath

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati has lashed out at Kamal Nath and has demanded an apology, not just from the senior Congress leader but also the top leadership of the party. She said that the comments made by Kamal Nath exposed the mindset of the grand-old party towards the Dalit community.

BJP files complaint with Election Commission

The BJP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission over the indecent comment made by Kamal Nath against Imarti Devi. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Kamal Nath should withdraw his remarks and issue an apology over the same. BJP state general secretary Bhagwandas Sabnani stated, “We have lodged a complaint against Congress leader Kamal Nath referring `item’ word to Imarti Devi and insulting the women. We have demanded to put a ban on Nath’s political rallies and will also approach the National Women Commission and Nation Commission for Scheduled Castes to lodge a case and take appropriate action.”