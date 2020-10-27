On Monday, actress Malvi Malhotra was stabbed by a Facebook friend near Fisheries University Road in Versova, Mumbai. The incident took place after the actress turned down the marriage proposal of a Facebook friend. The actress is known for her role in the film ‘Udaan’.

As per reports, the accused has been identified as Kumar Mahipal Singh. The attacker, who is a film producer by profession, became friends with Malvi on Facebook in 2019. She had met the accused a few times. However, the actress was forced to file a complaint with the police after Kumar Mahipal Singh prodded her for getting into a relationship and marrying him. The actress was forced to block him from all social media platforms. When Malvi cut off ties with the accused, he chose to stab her.

The actress was returning home from a coffee shop at around 9 when Singh said that he wanted to speak to her. When Malvi refused to comply, the accused stabbed her with a knife. She has suffered injuries on her right wrist, stomach and a finger on the left hand.

Actress Malvi Malhotra said to be stable now

Singh fled the crime scene, reportedly in his Audi car, and is yet to be arrested. The actress, who is under medical care at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, is said to be stable now. While speaking about the incident, senior inspector (Versova police station) Raghvendra Thakur informed, “We have registered an FIR against Singh under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), and are conducting an investigation into the case.”