Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana calls Sushant Singh Rajput a characterless man

Leaning on the leaked AIIMS report which concluded that actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a suicide and not a murder, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana has published a fierce article criticising those who had raised aspersions over Mumbai Police’s investigation of the case. However, in doing so, it had called the late actor a “characterless man”.

The editorial published in Saamana claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput was overwhelmed with “frustration” and “depression”, which led him to give up his life. “The investigation by the CBI revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput was a characterless man, suffering from acute levels of frustration and depression,” the article said.

Taking a dig at the detractors who had questioned Mumbai Police’s probe in the case and had demanded CBI probe, the Saamana piece asserted that the rapidity with which the case was transferred to CBI demonstrated some individuals, news organisations and central government’s zeal to tarnish the image of Maharashtra and Mumbai Police.

“Within 24 hours of the arrival of the CBI in Mumbai, Sushant Singh’s drug addiction came to the fore,” the editorial added alleging that Rajput’s reputation took a beating after the premier investigation agency took over the case from Mumbai Police.

“If there was a legal system to prosecute Sushant after his death, Sushant would have been prosecuted for drug use in the ‘drugs’ case,” Shiv Sena mouthpiece said.

Saamana takes a swipe at Kangana Ranaut and former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey following AIIMS report

Criticising actor Kangana Ranaut, who had likened Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and railed against the Mumbai Police for allowing the secessionist elements to paint Azaadi graffitis on the streets of the city, the Saamana editorial questioned the actor’s silence over the Hathras incident and asked whether the alleged rapists in Hathras were Kangana’s siblings.

Even former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, who had raised doubts over the Mumbai Police’s investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, came under the attack of the Shiv Sena mouthpiece. Citing the AIIMS report, Saamana article wondered how would Gupteshwar Pandey atone for slandering Mumbai Police for the last 100 days.

AIIMS panel re-evaluating Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem report rules out murder

Saamana’s searing article was predicated on the media report based on leaked AIIMS’ panel re-evaluation of the post-mortem report of Sushant Singh Rajput. Dr Gupta, who led the panel, reportedly concluded that based on the autopsy report of the actor, his death was due to suicide and not murder. The report highlighted that there were no injuries on the body other than of hanging and no marks of struggle/scuffle on the body and clothes of the late actor.

Refuting the allegations that Sushant Singh might have been strangulated to death, Dr Gupta told Times Now, “No conclusion or conclusion opinion of homicide or suicide could be made by seeing ligature marks and scene of occurrence. It’s difficult for doctors and next to impossible for general people, needed solely internal link discretion and forensic interpretation.”