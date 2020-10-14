Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Home News Reports Tanishq controversy: Secularism takes a bizarre turn as smashing patriarchy takes a backseat
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Tanishq controversy: Secularism takes a bizarre turn as smashing patriarchy takes a backseat

A social media user ranted against her Hindu neighbours because they were not their to cook food for her family while she was suffering from COVID-19

OpIndia Staff
Social media user calls out non-adherence of her Hindu neighbours to secularism after they fled the society plagued with coronavirus crisis
Tanishq advertisement
91

Amidst the controversy surrounding the Tanishq Jewellery’s advertisement that was accused by many as a shoddy attempt to promote subtle ‘love jihad’ and its subsequent efforts to make amends by removing the advertisement, social media is replete with posts that broaden the horizon of ‘secularism’ and shifts its blame entirely on Hindus.

A Twitter user uploaded a picture of a comment made by one of her friends on her Tanishq Jewellery post. In her comment, the lady, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, ranted against her Hindu neighbours for escaping to their hometowns and not being there for her husband and son to provide them with cooked meals. 

“You know I am COVID-19 positive and my old mother-in-law cannot cook and my husband and son have never entered the kitchen…so there is no one to cook food because society is sealed and maids are forbidden from coming inside…Now all my Hindu neighbours who were my close friends have gone to their hometowns not thinking how I will manage the situation,” the lady said in her comment.

She further adds that it was her Muslim maid who provided her family of four with cooked food for the last 12 days.

There are multiple issues in the lady’s argument. While “smashing the patriarchy” trope is in vogue these days, with most of the ‘liberals’ vociferously supporting it, it evidently takes a back seat as the social media user appears unapologetic in pigeonholing her family members on the basis of their gender. She asserts that her husband and son cannot cook food because they have never entered kitchen which implies that cooking food is the remit of the women in the house. 

Secondly and more broadly, the lady is holding Hindu neighbours around her accountable for her food crisis. One of the primitive instincts of living beings facing a mortal threat is self-preservation. It was but natural that neighbours around her may gone into panic when they found emergence of COVID-19 cases around them. In a bid to safeguard themselves against coronavirus, which has proven to be both highly contagious and potentially life threatening, the neighbours around her chose to safeguard themselves and bolt away to their escape hatches. 

However, the social media user’s grouse with her Hindu neighbours was that they chose to save their lives over waiting in the society and cater to her food requirements. In doing so, she gave it a communal flair to her argument, alleging that her Muslim maid and her husband came to her rescue and not her Hindu neighbours.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Tanishq controversy: Secularism takes a bizarre turn as smashing patriarchy takes a backseat

OpIndia Staff -
Secularism vs Patriarchy: Social media user slams Hindu neighbors for not cooking for them as men in the house don't cook
Read more
Social Media

Ahead of Bihar elections, Youth Congress highlights decreasing unemployment rates, indirectly praises Modi govt: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Citing the CMIE's data on overall unemployment rate in the country, the Congress party essentially claimed that the rate of unemployment has come down in the country and indirectly praised by the Narendra Modi-led government for the fall in unemployment levels.
Read more

Chetan Bhagat and left-leaning ‘intellectuals’ resort to elitist snobbery to attack the critics of the controversial Tanishq advertisement

Opinions Jinit Jain -
Tanishq removed its advertisement after criticism mounted against the organisation for subtly promoting 'love jihad' through its commercial

Law student who had accused former Union minister Chinmayanand of rape turns hostile, set to be tried for perjury

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The student appeared before the court on Tuesday and denied that she had made any allegations of sexual assault against Chinmayanand.

Congress leader Alka Lamba shares fake news on Twitter, gets schooled by Meerut police

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Alka Lamba linked the criminal advertisement to Uttar Pradesh while it actually related to the Congress ruled state of Rajasthan as clarified by Meerut police.

The violence and brutal reality of interfaith relationships: 20 instances were Muslim families were not as ‘accepting’ as ‘seculars’ want you to believe

Crime OpIndia Staff -
While the marriage and subsequent conversion of a non-Muslim girl into Islam is actively encouraged, Hindu men falling in love with Muslim girls often face a brutal, violent end.

Recently Popular

Law

Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and others join hands to target Arnab Goswami and Republic TV in Delhi High Court: Read

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood's leading associations and production houses file a suit in Delhi High Court against Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Navika Kumar and Rahul Shivshankar.
Read more
News Reports

Tanishq removes controversial advertisement glorifying ‘love jihad’ following social media outrage

OpIndia Staff -
An advertisement promoting 'interfaith' marriage and 'love jihad' by Tanishq had sparked massive outrage on the internet
Read more
Media

AajTak anchor questioned on Social Media for sending a WhatsApp message full of praise to herself, journalist says message real

OpIndia Staff -
Deputy Editor and Anchor at AajTak, Chitra Tripathi, sent a message to herself on WhatsApp praising herself for her work.
Read more
Entertainment

What if religions were reversed in the Tanishq ad? Answer is bomb blast. Read why

OpIndia Staff -
When Mani Ratnam tried to show interfaith marriage with religions reversed, things didn't just remain limited to social media outrage.
Read more
News Reports

Tanishq showroom in Gujarat condemns the controversial ad glorifying ‘love jihad’, apologises to Hindu society

OpIndia Staff -
"The Tanishq advertisement running in media is shameful and Gandhidham Tanishq apologises to the Hindus of Kutch," message outside Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham read.
Read more
News Reports

‘We withdraw this film keeping in mind hurt sentiments’: Hindus win, Tanishq issues statement

OpIndia Staff -
Tanishq has issued a statement following the huge controversy created by its ad normalising Love Jihad.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Maharashtra: Police officials cut cake and celebrate birthday of history-sheeter in police station, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials seen celebrating birthday of a criminal by cutting cake in police station in Vasai Virar near Mumbai
Read more
News Reports

Tanishq controversy: Secularism takes a bizarre turn as smashing patriarchy takes a backseat

OpIndia Staff -
Secularism vs Patriarchy: Social media user slams Hindu neighbors for not cooking for them as men in the house don't cook
Read more
News Reports

Hathras Case: UP govt files compliance affidavit in SC, says three-layer security provided to victim’s family

OpIndia Staff -
The Uttar Pradesh government had also asked the Supreme Court to monitor the CBI probe and urged them to direct CBI to submit a fortnightly status report on the investigation to the state government
Read more
Social Media

Ahead of Bihar elections, Youth Congress highlights decreasing unemployment rates, indirectly praises Modi govt: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Citing the CMIE's data on overall unemployment rate in the country, the Congress party essentially claimed that the rate of unemployment has come down in the country and indirectly praised by the Narendra Modi-led government for the fall in unemployment levels.
Read more
News Reports

‘Will never forget’: Mehbooba Mufti urges Kashmiris to ‘continue the struggle’ in first message after being released from detention

OpIndia Staff -
In her first message after being released from detention, Mehbooba Mufti called the abrogation of Article 370 'undemocratic and illegal'.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala gold scam: Accused Swapna Suresh says CM Vijayan had multiple ‘private meetings’ with UAE consul general at his residence

OpIndia Staff -
Swapna Suresh has also admitted before the probing agency that the private meetings between Vijayan and the UAE diplomats were held at CM's official Vijayan's official residence in Thiruvananthapuram.
Read more
Opinions

Chetan Bhagat and left-leaning ‘intellectuals’ resort to elitist snobbery to attack the critics of the controversial Tanishq advertisement

Jinit Jain -
Tanishq removed its advertisement after criticism mounted against the organisation for subtly promoting 'love jihad' through its commercial
Read more
News Reports

IMF projects a contraction of 10.3% this year and a growth rate of 8.8% for the Indian economy in 2021

OpIndia Staff -
Noting the severe effects of lockdown on Indian economy, the World Bank said that India needed to continue with critical reforms to reverse the sudden effects of the pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Law student who had accused former Union minister Chinmayanand of rape turns hostile, set to be tried for perjury

OpIndia Staff -
The student appeared before the court on Tuesday and denied that she had made any allegations of sexual assault against Chinmayanand.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Congress leader Alka Lamba shares fake news on Twitter, gets schooled by Meerut police

OpIndia Staff -
Alka Lamba linked the criminal advertisement to Uttar Pradesh while it actually related to the Congress ruled state of Rajasthan as clarified by Meerut police.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
462,417FollowersFollow
18,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com