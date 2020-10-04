Sunday, October 4, 2020
‘Bombs hurled, women karyakartas molested’: BJP pro-farm Bills rally attacked by TMC goons in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh alleges political terrorism

On Saturday, one such BJP rally was attacked in Nodakhali village in Budge Budge area of South 24 Parganas allegedly by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers.

West Bengal: TMC goons attack BJP workers during a rally in South 24 Parganas
Screengrab of the video (Image Courtesy: ANI and Dilip Ghosh)
Days after the Trinamool Congress created an atmosphere of panic in the state of West Bengal over the implementation of the historic farm bills, the BJP took out rallies statewide to disseminate information about the provisions of the bill. On Saturday, one such BJP rally was attacked in Nodakhali village in Budge Budge area of South 24 Parganas allegedly by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers.

The BJP workers began their rally from Block No-1 in Bawali in Budge Budge to Satyapirtala. When the procession passed through the Shakher Bazaar, the party members reportedly came under the attack of Trinamool Congress goons. Soon, scuffle broke out between the two groups, culminating in stone-pelting and bombing in the area. The clash left several people injured on both sides.

TMC has alleged that the BJP workers had made objectionable remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, resulting in provocation. They claimed that on being instructed to refrain from doing so, the BJP workers refused to stop and thereby leading to the violent clash.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has also alleged that the BJP workers had vandalised one of their party offices. On being informed about the incident, the cops rushed to the spot, pacified both sides and detained a few people. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. TMC workers could be seen chasing BJP supporters with sticks.

State BJP chief condemns the hooliganism of TMC

When the incident took place, the State BJP President Dilip Ghosh was spearheading a rally in East Midnapore. While reacting strongly to the incident, he tweeted, “BJP workers and supporters attacked by TMC goons while taking part in a rally at Budge Budge in South 24 Parganas. Bombs and bullet shots were fired, karyakartas were beaten up, shops looted and Mahila karyakartas were molested. Where is democracy?”

He had also shared a video wherein a wounded BJP worker, soaked in blood, stated, “Amra BJP korle dosh? (Are we being punished for supporting BJP?)”

TMC protests against farm Bills with guns, DJs and dance

Social media is flooded with videos where TMC leaders and cadres are seen adopting innovative ways to raise their disapproval against the farm bills, in various parts of the state. In one such video, a TMC leader named Abdul Lalon was seen carrying a gun in one of the rallies organised by the Trinamool Congress against Farm Bills.

With the festive mood setting in due to the much-awaited Durga Puja round the corner, the TMC cadres were seen dancing and singing to the tunes of a DJ. Huge speakers are also seen tied on a cart with a female dancer seen perched on it, to shake a leg. This so-called protest rally was being carried out in Bhangar, South 24 Pargana district, West Bengal.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
