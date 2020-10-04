Days after the Trinamool Congress created an atmosphere of panic in the state of West Bengal over the implementation of the historic farm bills, the BJP took out rallies statewide to disseminate information about the provisions of the bill. On Saturday, one such BJP rally was attacked in Nodakhali village in Budge Budge area of South 24 Parganas allegedly by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers.

The BJP workers began their rally from Block No-1 in Bawali in Budge Budge to Satyapirtala. When the procession passed through the Shakher Bazaar, the party members reportedly came under the attack of Trinamool Congress goons. Soon, scuffle broke out between the two groups, culminating in stone-pelting and bombing in the area. The clash left several people injured on both sides.

TMC has alleged that the BJP workers had made objectionable remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, resulting in provocation. They claimed that on being instructed to refrain from doing so, the BJP workers refused to stop and thereby leading to the violent clash.

#WATCH West Bengal: BJP workers, who were carrying out a march in support of Farm Laws yesterday in Nodakhali village of South 24 Parganas district, were attacked allegedly by TMC workers. Seven people arrested. (03.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/rpk3qsSyK8 — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has also alleged that the BJP workers had vandalised one of their party offices. On being informed about the incident, the cops rushed to the spot, pacified both sides and detained a few people. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. TMC workers could be seen chasing BJP supporters with sticks.

State BJP chief condemns the hooliganism of TMC

When the incident took place, the State BJP President Dilip Ghosh was spearheading a rally in East Midnapore. While reacting strongly to the incident, he tweeted, “BJP workers and supporters attacked by TMC goons while taking part in a rally at Budge Budge in South 24 Parganas. Bombs and bullet shots were fired, karyakartas were beaten up, shops looted and Mahila karyakartas were molested. Where is democracy?”

#PoliticalTerrorism of TMC



BJP workers and supporters attacked by TMC goons while taking part in a rally at Budge Budge in South 24 Parganas . Bombs and bullet shots were fired, karyakartas were beaten up, shops looted and mahila karyakartas were molested.

Where is democracy? pic.twitter.com/CFRu1yjgAD — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) October 3, 2020

He had also shared a video wherein a wounded BJP worker, soaked in blood, stated, “Amra BJP korle dosh? (Are we being punished for supporting BJP?)”

TMC protests against farm Bills with guns, DJs and dance

Social media is flooded with videos where TMC leaders and cadres are seen adopting innovative ways to raise their disapproval against the farm bills, in various parts of the state. In one such video, a TMC leader named Abdul Lalon was seen carrying a gun in one of the rallies organised by the Trinamool Congress against Farm Bills.

With the festive mood setting in due to the much-awaited Durga Puja round the corner, the TMC cadres were seen dancing and singing to the tunes of a DJ. Huge speakers are also seen tied on a cart with a female dancer seen perched on it, to shake a leg. This so-called protest rally was being carried out in Bhangar, South 24 Pargana district, West Bengal.