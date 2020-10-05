Sharing a snippet from the protest rally which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was addressing in Kolkata on Saturday, the Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) took to Twitter to eulogize the party supremo as “Bengal’s own vaccine” against the Modi government. In what can be called a bizarre way to express their reverence towards the party supremo, the party said that though BJP led by Narendra Modi was the biggest “pandemic” India has ever seen, the people should not worry as “Bengal has its own vaccine in the form of Mamata Banerjee, who will prevent this deadly virus from polluting the society”.

While the party has taken to the microblogging site to heap praises for their leader, in the 0.25 secs video clip, shared by the party, Mamata Banerjee is seen lambasting at the BJP party calling it India’s biggest pandemic. “Sabse bada pandemic toh BJP party hai. Khatam kar diya desh ko”, (the biggest pandemic is the BJP party which has finished India), said the TMC chief.

And as she does so, Mamata Banerjee, for reasons best known to her, carries a lit torch and mysteriously keep throwing its light inside her mouth. The act of shining a light inside her mouth with a torch becomes even more strange and suspicious when one realises that the rally was being held in broad daylight.

India’s #BiggestPandemicBJP, led by @narendramodi ji, is eating up the nation from inside, with its heavily casteist & despotic ideology. But fret not! Bengal has its own vaccine in the form of @MamataOfficial, who will prevent this deadly virus from polluting the society. pic.twitter.com/Yw99U4OH3g — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) October 5, 2020

Mamata Banerjee uses Hathras incident to target Modi .government

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had taken out a protest rally in Kolkata on September 3 (Saturday) against the recent Hathras incident. Using it as a platform to continue with her tirade against the Modi government, Mamata had said that the BJP government in the state of Uttar Pradesh, as well as the centre, was torturing Dalits the most and running a “dictatorship” in the country.

Banerjee said she would stand by the Dalit community till the end as her caste is “humanity” and she does not believe in differentiation on the grounds of caste and religion.

TMC trying to encash the opportunity to further their political campaign

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been up-in-arms to further their political campaign at the expense of the victim in the Hathras case. Taking a cue from Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, despite Section 144 still being in place, a four-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress, led by senior party leader Derek O’Brien had attempted to visit Hathras on Friday to express their solidarity with the victim’s family.

When they were stopped from entering the village, the party’s senior leader, Derek O’Brien had tried to pull off a similar ‘falling’ stunt like Rahul Gandhi. His p[arty members had then filed a complaint against the Hathras SDM claiming that they were manhandled by the UP police.