Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Home News Reports 28 foreign companies set to make investments worth over 9000 crores in Uttar Pradesh
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

28 foreign companies set to make investments worth over 9000 crores in Uttar Pradesh

In order to kickstart all the projects at the earliest, CM Yogi has given orders to give possession of allotted lands to entrepreneurs within two months.

OpIndia Staff
Uttar Pradesh to get over 46,500 crores in investments from 52 Indian and foreign companies
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Source: Indian Express)
158

While markets worldwide are reeling from the effects of the Wuhan virus pandemic, over twenty foreign companies are eyeing Uttar Pradesh to make investments worth over Rs 9000 crores. According to a government spokesperson, 57 domestic and foreign companies have signed agreements for investments worth Rs 46,501 crores with the state government. Out of these companies, 28 foreign companies have signed contracts worth Rs 9357 crores with the Yogi government. 29 domestic companies have made agreements worth Rs 37,441 crore.

According to reports, a footwear manufacturing company shifted to the state from China and is currently manufacturing in Agra after an investment of Rs 300 crore. The state government has allotted a total of 850 plots to entrepreneurs during the pandemic period. Around 350-acre land has been allotted in sector 28 near Yamuna Expressway for the proposed Dedicated Medical Device Park. An MoU has been signed with Kalam Institute of Health Technology to prepare a detailed project report for the park. In order to kickstart all the projects at the earliest, CM Yogi has given orders to give possession of allotted lands to entrepreneurs within two months. Besides, the state government has adopted various measures to attract investment including amendment in labour laws.

Here are the details of companies and investments made by them in Uttar Pradesh:

  • Two Canada-based companies to invest Rs 1746 crores.
  • Four Germany-based companies to invest Rs 300 crore.
  • One Hong Kong-based company to invest Rs 1000 crore in the state.
  • Seven Japanese companies have signed contracts worth Rs 2000 crore with the state government.
  • Two Singapore-based companies to invest Rs 1600 crore.
  • Three UK-based companies to invest Rs 1375 crore in the state.
  • Five companies from the USA to invest Rs 309 crore in the state.
  • Four Korean companies have signed contracts worth Rs 928 crore with the state government.

CM Yogi seems to be making every possible move to attract companies to invest in the state so that maximum employment can be generated. Migrants workers from various states including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were severely hit by the pandemic. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had formed a commission in May this to employ the people who have returned to the state due to the Coronavirus lockdown. CM Yogi had also signed MoUs with industry associations to generate around 9.5 lakh jobs.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUP news, UP cases, CM Yogi
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

While Imran Khan continues his rants against Emmanuel Macron, Pakistan govt expects debt relief of around $300 million from France

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani PM Imran Khan and Pakistan citizens have been dissing about France after Emmanuel Macron criticised radical Islam
Read more
News Reports

When Sonia Gandhi trusted Ahmed Patel for conveying to PV Narasimha Rao’s family that his funeral will not be held in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjaya Baru had said Ahmed Patel approached him to let PV Narasimha Rao's son know about Sonia Gandhi's message.
Read more

BJP releases audio, accuses Lalu Yadav of trying to lure NDA MLAs with offer of ministerial berths after he brings Nitish govt down

Politics OpIndia Staff -
In the audiotape, when Paswan said he cannot vote against the party, Lalu asked him to be absent from the assembly on Election Day.

Hyderabad elections: Owaisi makes ‘beef biriyani’ sly on BJP leaders, Raja Singh offers him pork biriyani

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As an insult to BJP leaders, Owaisi had stated that they should have some biriyani at a particular hotel in Hyderabad that is famous for beef dishes.

Wayanad: Bride lands for wedding in a helicopter, people gather thinking Rahul Gandhi has come

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The bride, Mariya Luke from Idukki, had made a grand entry for her wedding at a church in Wayanad.

How Congress lost Gujarat to save Ahmed Patel’s Rajya Sabha seat

Politics Nirwa Mehta -
The 2017 Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections which were contested by Ahmed Patel were one of the lowest points for Congress.

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

Anvay Naik suicide case for which Arnab Goswami was arrested: Letters exchanged, the closure report, and unanswered questions

Nupur J Sharma -
On 4th of Nov, the country watched as Arnab Goswami was dragged out of his house by over 20 armed policemen for a closed 2018 suicide case
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fraud fact-checker accuses TrueIndology of lying, when caught, wants an HD-quality photo from 1904

OpIndia Staff -
Pratik Sinha's lies were exposed in an OpIndia report. After his shoddy 'fact-checking' was called out, he has now resorted to name calling and shifting goalposts.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Golu and Guddu kill driver Mushtaq with an axe for harassing their sister, surrender to police

OpIndia Staff -
The brothers, Golu and Guddu, reportedly reached the police station with a blood-stained axe and confessed to killing Mushtaq.
Read more
News Reports

Muzaffarnagar: Yogi govt demolishes illegal construction on 100 Bighas of forest dept land by Islamic preacher Pir Khushal Miyan

OpIndia Staff -
A letter written by Union Minister of State Dr Sanjeev Balyan to the DM ordered the authorities to get the land belonging to the forest department vacated at the earliest.
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad elections: Owaisi makes ‘beef biriyani’ sly on BJP leaders, Raja Singh offers him pork biriyani

OpIndia Staff -
As an insult to BJP leaders, Owaisi had stated that they should have some biriyani at a particular hotel in Hyderabad that is famous for beef dishes.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fraud fact-checking: AltNews co-founder Pratik Sinha spreads fake news while attempting to ‘fact-check’ old picture of a Hindu Sadhu

OpIndia Staff -
AltNews's Pratik Sinha posted fake information about an old image of a Hindu Sadhu in Kashmir in his hurry to call TrueIndology as a fraud.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

28 foreign companies set to make investments worth over 9000 crores in Uttar Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Out of these companies, 28 foreign companies have signed agreements for investments worth Rs 9357 crores with the Yogi government. 29 domestic companies have made agreements worth Rs 37,441 crore.
Read more
News Reports

All landline phones to be given STD facility as govt mandates adding 0 before mobile phone numbers while dialling from landline phones

OpIndia Staff -
To ensure that he transition to the new system is smooth, all the landline subscribers will get the STD dialling facility
Read more
News Reports

‘Mark of religious oppression, caste superiority’: Newly elected MP in New Zealand, Gaurav Sharma, targeted for taking oath in Sanskrit

OpIndia Staff -
A journalist in New Zealand targeted newly elected New Zealand MP Gaurav Sharma for for taking his oath in Sanskrit.
Read more
News Reports

Umar Khalid used cover of ‘atheism’ and exploited Sharjeel Imam’s ‘religious fanaticism’ to push violent brand of political Islam: Delhi Riots charge-sheet

OpIndia Staff -
The supplementary charge sheet describes Sharjeel Imam as 'detonator', while Umar Khalid described as 'veteran of sedition'
Read more
News Reports

While Imran Khan continues his rants against Emmanuel Macron, Pakistan govt expects debt relief of around $300 million from France

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani PM Imran Khan and Pakistan citizens have been dissing about France after Emmanuel Macron criticised radical Islam
Read more
News Reports

When Sonia Gandhi trusted Ahmed Patel for conveying to PV Narasimha Rao’s family that his funeral will not be held in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjaya Baru had said Ahmed Patel approached him to let PV Narasimha Rao's son know about Sonia Gandhi's message.
Read more
Politics

BJP releases audio, accuses Lalu Yadav of trying to lure NDA MLAs with offer of ministerial berths after he brings Nitish govt down

OpIndia Staff -
In the audiotape, when Paswan said he cannot vote against the party, Lalu asked him to be absent from the assembly on Election Day.
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad elections: Owaisi makes ‘beef biriyani’ sly on BJP leaders, Raja Singh offers him pork biriyani

OpIndia Staff -
As an insult to BJP leaders, Owaisi had stated that they should have some biriyani at a particular hotel in Hyderabad that is famous for beef dishes.
Read more
News Reports

Wayanad: Bride lands for wedding in a helicopter, people gather thinking Rahul Gandhi has come

OpIndia Staff -
The bride, Mariya Luke from Idukki, had made a grand entry for her wedding at a church in Wayanad.
Read more
Politics

How Congress lost Gujarat to save Ahmed Patel’s Rajya Sabha seat

Nirwa Mehta -
The 2017 Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections which were contested by Ahmed Patel were one of the lowest points for Congress.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
488,691FollowersFollow
20,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com