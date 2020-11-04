Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Home News Reports "Attack of free press WILL BE OPPOSED": Home Minister Amit Shah tweets after Arnab...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews Reports
Updated:

“Attack of free press WILL BE OPPOSED”: Home Minister Amit Shah tweets after Arnab Goswami is assaulted and arrested by Mumbai Police

Earlier today, as reported by Republic TV, Mumbai Police team led by encounter specialist Sachin Vaze carrying assault rifles like AK 47 entered Arnab Goswami's house and assaulted him.

OpIndia Staff
Amit Shah condemns assault on Arnab Goswami (image courtesy: nationalheraldindia.com)
9

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday condemned the assault and subsequent arrest of Arnab Goswami by Mumbai Police in a 2018 abetment to suicide case which has been closed by court.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah said that this action by Mumbai Police reminds us of the Emergency era that was imposed by Indira Gandhi. “Congress and its allies have shamed democracy once again,” he tweeted. He said that this action by Mumbai Police is misuse of state power agains Republic TV and Arnab Goswami and it is an attack on individual freedom. “This attack on free press must and WILL BE OPPOSED,” he said.

Earlier today, as reported by Republic TV, Mumbai Police team led by encounter specialist Sachin Vaze carrying assault rifles like AK 47 entered Arnab Goswami’s house and assaulted him. Arnab Goswami’s minor son, his parents-in law were also subjected to assault. He was subsequently put in a pole van and arrested.

2018 abetment to suicide case

In May 2018, an FIR was filed against Arnab Goswami in an alleged abetment to suicide case. An interior designer had committed suicide in his bungalow in Alibaug. In a suicide note, Anvay Naik claimed Goswami and the other two persons—Feroz Shaikh and Niteish Sarda—owed him a total of Rs 5.4 crore. However, Goswami was investigated and case was closed by court after a closure report was filed by the Police. You could read about the case in detail here.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsarnab goswami arrested, arnab goswami amit shah
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

“Attack of free press WILL BE OPPOSED”: Home Minister Amit Shah tweets after Arnab Goswami is assaulted and arrested by Mumbai Police

OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday condemned the assault and subsequent arrest of Arnab Goswami by Mumbai Police in a 2018 abetment to suicide case which has been closed by court.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police marks 1.5 lakh Twitter accounts for posting ‘defamatory content’ against state govt, initiates legal action

OpIndia Staff -
The team of cyber experts with Mumbai Police has marked approximately 1.5 lakh Twitter accounts during the technical investigation, most of them were allegedly sharing 'defamatory content' against the Maha government.
Read more

Mumbai Police team led by encounter specialist Sachin Vaze reportedly assaults Arnab’s minor son, in-laws, carried AK-47 to arrest him

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
In a shocking display of might of state, the Mumbai Police not only assaulted and dragged Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami before making the arrest but also physically assaulted his minor son and other family members.

“Pig head in mosque in France?” Controversial Turkey Muslim group cries ‘Islamophobia’ over unconfirmed reports in Turkish media

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Turkish media on Monday claimed that a pig's head was left in Grand Mosque in the city of Compiegne in Oise.

Arnab Goswami arrested: Mumbai Police physically manhandle Republic TV chief at his residence, drags him to police station

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami physically assaulted, dragged by hair, arrested by Mumbai Police in an old 2018 closed case.

Subramanian Swamy writes ‘Russia is not a friend of India’, Russian Embassy says, ‘not just friends, but Russia is a soulmate of India’: Details

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy had penned an article in the Sunday Guardian, arguing that Russia can no longer be trusted in India's conflict with China

Recently Popular

News Reports

Arnab Goswami arrested: Mumbai Police physically manhandle Republic TV chief at his residence, drags him to police station

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami physically assaulted, dragged by hair, arrested by Mumbai Police in an old 2018 closed case.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

IIT grad who created ‘faster app’ to book Tatkal tickets got arrested because of Railways’ history with touts. Here are the details

Anurag -
The Print doesn't seem to get a simple idea that there were multiple illegalities involved, and why those rules were implemented in the first place.
Read more
Crime

YouTuber Nizamul Khan kills girlfriend’s brother Kamal Sharma after he opposed their relationship, arrested: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Nizamul Khan, a popular YouTuber, has been arrested by the Police in Noida for murdering the brother of his girlfriend.
Read more
News Reports

Tagore International School makes Hindu girls wear Hijab and spread message of Islam, after it had brainwashed children about Hadiya Love Jihad case

OpIndia Staff -
Tagore International School again finds itself in trouble after making Hindu girls wear the Hijab while Eid greetings.
Read more
Media

FIR and 65 crore defamation notice against publication, that cheered hounding of Republic TV, for reporting about Sharad Pawar-family owned paper

OpIndia Staff -
Even as folks at Newslaundry rejoiced at the systematic witch-hunting of Arnab Goswami and his news channel Republic TV, one of their own journalist and their own organisation is subjected to a similar kind of harassment
Read more
News Reports

A week after Rajiv Bajaj blamed Modi govt for ‘economic slow-down’, Bajaj Auto records highest-ever monthly sale

OpIndia Staff -
Contrary to claims made by Rajiv Bajaj, his company has made record sales in October 2020 amid the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

“Attack of free press WILL BE OPPOSED”: Home Minister Amit Shah tweets after Arnab Goswami is assaulted and arrested by Mumbai Police

OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday condemned the assault and subsequent arrest of Arnab Goswami by Mumbai Police in a 2018 abetment to suicide case which has been closed by court.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police marks 1.5 lakh Twitter accounts for posting ‘defamatory content’ against state govt, initiates legal action

OpIndia Staff -
The team of cyber experts with Mumbai Police has marked approximately 1.5 lakh Twitter accounts during the technical investigation, most of them were allegedly sharing 'defamatory content' against the Maha government.
Read more
World

Winner between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the US Presidential elections may not be known on election night: Here’s why

OpIndia Staff -
MI, WI and PA have 16, 10 and 20 electoral college votes respectively which are essential for a Donald Trump victory.
Read more
Editor's picks

Mumbai Police team led by encounter specialist Sachin Vaze reportedly assaults Arnab’s minor son, in-laws, carried AK-47 to arrest him

OpIndia Staff -
In a shocking display of might of state, the Mumbai Police not only assaulted and dragged Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami before making the arrest but also physically assaulted his minor son and other family members.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-serviceman’s son arrested for trying to hoist the tricolour in PDP office

OpIndia Staff -
Amandeep Singh had attempted to hoist the tricolour at PDP office as a mark of protest against Mehbooba Mufti's anti-India remarks.
Read more
News Reports

“Pig head in mosque in France?” Controversial Turkey Muslim group cries ‘Islamophobia’ over unconfirmed reports in Turkish media

OpIndia Staff -
Turkish media on Monday claimed that a pig's head was left in Grand Mosque in the city of Compiegne in Oise.
Read more
World

US Elections: Dancing to Despacito not enough learns Joe Biden as Hispanics propel ‘racist’ Donald Trump to victory in Florida

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump has won the key swing state of Florida dealing a thumping blow to Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Read more
News Reports

Arnab Goswami arrested: Mumbai Police physically manhandle Republic TV chief at his residence, drags him to police station

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami physically assaulted, dragged by hair, arrested by Mumbai Police in an old 2018 closed case.
Read more
World

Donald Trump Jr. slammed for posting image with distorted map of India, ex-senior Pakistan diplomat to India calls it ‘very encouraging’

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump Jr posted the image of a world map where Jammu & Kashmir and North-Eastern part of India were shown as separate.
Read more
World

Vienna attack: Islamic terrorist was released early on terror charges in 2019, had defended himself saying he had gotten into a ‘wrong mosque’

OpIndia Staff -
The Vienna gunman, who was neutralised by police forces, had a history of being associated with Jihad.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
474,286FollowersFollow
19,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com