Assam: This Diwali, Reliance Industries Limited is covering the Shikhara of Kamakhya Temple with gold

The temple authorities have reportedly confirmed that the RIL has already sent the gold, which had arrived some days back and leafing work is already being carried out by Reliance Industries' jewellery division.

OpIndia Staff
This Diwali, Assam's Kamakhya Temple to be covered with gold
Assam's Kamakhya Temple, image courtesy: Patrika
This Diwali, Guwahati’s Kamakhya Temple, one if the most prominent Shakti Peethas of the the country, will be covered with gold. As per reports, the Reliance Industries Limited has taken up a project to decorate the shikhar as of the temple with gold leafing work.

As per reports, the RIL will be undertaking the project to cover the temple Shikhara with approximately 20 kgs of gold. The project is being called as the company’s ‘Diwali gift’ to the temple. RIL’s Mukesh Ambani had reportedly promised the temple authorities that he will donate 20 kgs of gold for the beautification of the temple.

The temple authorities have reportedly confirmed that the RIL has already sent the gold, which had arrived some days back and leafing work is already being carried out by Reliance Industries’ jewellery division. The company reportedly sent its own workers and also provided adequate security for the project. Currently, Reliance’s engineers, jewellers and workers are engaged at the temple to complete the project.

The work is expected to be completed before Deepavali. A TOI report has stated that workers sent by RIL from Mumbai are working relentlessly to complete the project. For the Shikhara, a copper frame has been prepared to support the gold leafing.

The Kalash was already of gold, now the entire dome to be covered with gold

Mohit Sharma, the Doloi of the temple, has stated to Guwahati Plus that the Kalash or the peak of the main dome was already made of gold. But now, with RIL’s donation, the entire dome will be covered with gold leafing work. RIL is bearing the entire cost of the project. Reportedly, Mukesh Ambani is an ardent devotee of Maa Kamakhya and he is expected to visit the temple after the project is complete. However, the RIL his yet to confirm anything.

Himanta Biswa Sarma had played a key role

The TOI report stated that minister Himanta Biswa Sarma jad played a key role to get RIL’s Mukesh Ambani on board for the project. RIL had submitted the proposal in September. The temple authorities believe that as the shrine had been closed for devotees for many months due to the COVID pandemic, the new beautification project, along with its gold top, will draw more devotees to the temple and will be one of the main attractions of the Diwali celebrations.

The gold leafing is estimated to cost about 10 crores to the Reliance Industries Limited.

