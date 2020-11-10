Trends show Shiv Sena performing worse than NOTA in 21 out of 22 seats in Bihar: Read details of all seats

The Bihar Assembly Election 2020 vote counting is underway and the result might be a massive upset from what the Exit polls predicted. The Exit Polls handed a victory to the RJD and Congress alliance, some, by a landslide. However, the trends till now prove that the Bihar election is a tough fight between the Mahagathbandhan and the NDA (BJP and JDU).
One clear loser in these elections, however, seems to be Shiv Sena. In several cases, according to the votes counted till now, Shiv Sena seems to be doing worse that NOTA (None of the above).
Here is a list of the constituencies in which Shiv Sena is contesting and the votes they have garnered so far. The numbers have been collated from the ECI website at 12:40 PM.
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Votes for Shiv Sena
|Votes for NOTA
|Paliganj
|Manish Kumar
|44
|284
|Gaya City
|Buti Sinha
|49
|159
|Wazirganj
|Mritunjay Kumar
|32
|160
|Chiraiya
|Sanjay Kumar
|254
|202
|Maner
|Ravindra Kumar
|63
|217
|Phulparesh
|Sanjay Kumar
|-
|774
|Raghopur
|Jayamala Devi
|44
|418
|Benipur
|Sanjit Kumar Jha
|531
|2808
|Madhubani
|Shankar Mahaseth
|114
|354
|Taraiya
|Ranjay Kumar Singh
|212
|279
|Astva
|Vinita Kumar
|92
|298
|Auria
|Pradeep Kumar Singh
|71
|279
|Kalyanpur
|Shatrughan Paswan
|369
|865
|Banmankhi
|Subhash Chandra Paswam
|61
|733
|Thakurganj
|Naveen Kumar Malik
|303
|529
|Samastipur
|Nand Kumar
|9
|108
|Sarai
|Pushpankumari
|104
|601
|Morwa
|Ranjan Manish Kumar
|88
|361
|Kishanganj
|Shivnath Mallik
|106
|156
|Bahadurganj
|Chandan Kuu. Yadav
|547
|849
|Narpatganj
|Gunja Devi
|58
|103
|Manihari
|Nagendra Chandra Mandal
|225
|1076
From the data, it is evident that currently, out of the 22 seats, in 21 seats Shiv Sena is trailing NOTA in the Bihar elections.
We will update this table periodically.