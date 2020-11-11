Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Home Politics Chirag Paswan and Asaduddin Owaisi are being accused of being vote-katwas and b-team of...
FeaturedOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

Chirag Paswan and Asaduddin Owaisi are being accused of being vote-katwas and b-team of BJP. But are they?

One thing common between Owaisi and Paswan is that both of them didn’t put up candidates in all constituencies, and so they clearly knew that they are not going to win the assembly elections of their own. However, that does not automatically make them vote-katwa.

Editorial Desk
Chirag Paswan and Asaduddin Owaisi are accused of being 'vote-cutters' in recently concluded Bihar elections
193

Vote-katwa or vote-cutter is a very well-known term in Bihar politics and outside Bihar too. It basically refers to candidates who eats into the assumed vote bank or support base of another candidate, thus weakening him or her.

Both Asaduddin Owaisi and Chirag Paswan are being termed such by supporters of MGB (Mahagathbandhan of RJD, Congress, and Left parties) and NDA (BJP, JD(U) and allies) respectively. Owaisi is being especially targeted, because those pointing fingers at him include ‘independent’ journalists.

First of all, one has to understand who is a real vote-katwa. The ideal or genuine vote-katwa is never in the fray for winning at all. He knows it right from the beginning that he is just there to weaken someone else and he has no chance of scoring a victory, though obviously he doesn’t say so openly. On many occasions, they are propped and paid to be a vote-katwa, while on other occasions, they could be acting out of their own volition.

They could be propped up in advance as ‘true’ representative of a support base, or could be a last minute angry or dissident leader deciding to fight elections, and in some cases, they could be candidates with strikingly similar names to confuse a few voters – yes, the last types do exist. Just go through ECI websites and check candidate lists of some constituencies randomly, and there are high chances you can spot such candidates.

Now let’s see if Owaisi and Paswan, rather their respective parties AIMIM and LJP, really qualify to be slotted into such categories. The last one obviously is ruled out as they clearly were not putting up candidates with similar names. The main criterion to declare them as vote-katwa or not is to understand if they had gone into the battle fully knowing that they will not win.

One thing common between Owaisi and Paswan is that both of them didn’t put up candidates in all constituencies, and so they clearly knew that they are not going to win the assembly elections of their own. However, that doesn’t in itself make one a vote-katwa, because by that standard, every small party or independent candidates are vote-katwas.

One will have to see that in the regions and constituencies selected by them, did they get into the battle fully knowing that they had no chance of winning, or they gave their best fight to try to win in those areas. Also, the reasons and motivations behind selecting the constituencies – whether because they were strong in those pockets or because they wanted to weaken someone there – also become relevant.

On this criterion, Paswan appears a vote-katwa of sort because he deliberately chose constituencies where JD(U) was fighting while leaving most of the seats contested by BJP unchallenged. This hints at a mindset that the primary motive was not to win, but to weaken the JD(U). However, the fact that he also pitted some candidates against the BJP can be argued that winnability was a factor too.

LJP ended up winning one seat of its own while it garnered votes that were more than the margin of loss of JD(U) candidates in around 25 seats. From JD(U)’s point of view, this is vote-katwa written all over it. Since it ended up making BJP the ‘bigger brother’ in the NDA, one can accuse Chirag as being the b-team of the BJP. So can Chirag Paswan and LJP be termed vote-katwa?

Not really. What LJP can argue in its favour, and they won’t be wrong, is that they never tried to hide this anti-JD(U) targeting at any point of time. Remember that a vote-katwa never publicly admits being so.

Chirag Paswan from the beginning said that his displeasure was with JD(U) and Nitish Kumar and not with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. He used to claim that he would form the government along with BJP after the results. A vote-katwa doesn’t publicly announce that his primary intention is to hurt a particular party only.

Further, Chirag inherits his politics from his father Ram Vilas Paswan who founded LJP. Senior Paswan unfortunately passed away before the elections, but he had founded LJP with an aim of being king-maker and not vote-katwa. In February 2005 Bihar assembly elections, Ram Vilas Paswan and LJP indeed ended up being the king-makers. However senior Paswan then refused to support either side, which led to another assembly elections for Bihar in October same year. Perhaps Chirag Pawan thought he could repeat the feat of February 2005, and thus he indeed was motivated to win on seats his party was contesting.

Therefore, LJP can’t really be accused of being a vote-katwa, though some allegations could stick.

Now let’s come to AIMIM i.e. Asaduddin Owaisi’s Hyderabad based party, which was supposed to be just a one-man party on a national stage for all practical purposes. But over the years the party has registered its presence way beyond Hyderabad. In Bihar assembly election 2020, his party won 5 seats and he could as well have become the king-maker if 4-5 seats of NDA were lost to MGB.

Owaisi has since announced that his party could fight the upcoming West Bengal assembly election too, and that has further led to him being a vote-katwa, apparently working in tandem with BJP to hurt ‘secular’ parties by eating away their Muslim votes. Congress and some ‘independent’ journalists never shy away from terming him the b-team of BJP. But is he?

With talk of khilafat 2.0, and “diminishing political representation of muslims”, India is almost re-living what happened exactly hundred years back. We have seen dubious individuals at Jamia Millia Islamia University, who are associated with an organisation that is considered the ‘Blood Brother’ of a banned Radical Islamic outfit, giving calls for Jihad following which violence erupted at the national capital. During the anti-CAA protests, even the Aligarh Muslim University, the founder of which gave the two-nation theory that led to the partition of the country, witnessed great violence.

In past few years we have witness an elaborate network of Islamic fundamentalist organizations whose people spread across the media and Universities attempted to foment discord within the country. The violence that shook Delhi earlier this year cannot be disassociated from this network by any means. Pro-Jinnah slogans were raised and ruling ‘secular’ dispensation watched as mute spectators because they did not wish to hurt their Muslim vote-bank.

Owaisi type of leader was bound to rise in India just as Jinnah rose during India’s independence. Owaisi is without a doubt fighting to win. He wants to establish Muslim authority and makes no effort fo shy away from it. And while he may end up hurting the electoral prospects of other parties, he is still fighting to win. That is why from for him, moving to West Bengal as next battleground is only natural progression.

To dismiss his political aspirations as ‘vote-katwa’ just because Congress, which even gave ticket to a pro-Jinnah leader to fight Bihar election, does not have monopoly over ‘Muslim votes’ for pretending to be a centrist party just reeks of entitlement.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termschirag paswan vote katwa, asaduddin owaisi vote katwa
Editorial Deskhttp://www.opindia.com
Editorial team of OpIndia.com

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Chirag Paswan and Asaduddin Owaisi are being accused of being vote-katwas and b-team of BJP. But are they?

Editorial Desk -
Vote-katwa or vote-cutter is a very well-known term in Bihar politics and outside Bihar too. It basically refers to candidates who eats into the assumed vote bank or support base of another candidate, thus weakening him or her.
Read more
News Reports

Two Freudian slips during the hearing of Arnab Goswami’s plea in Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court order denying him interim bail

OpIndia Staff -
During the hearing, Justice Chandrachud that the constitutional courts needed to interfere in the case to avoid treading on a path of destruction.
Read more

From UP to Bihar, Congress has become a burden on its allies

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The disastrous results in assembly elections and bypolls is not the only concern with Congress which is also struggling to have an inspiring leadership.

Pakistani politician wants Joe Biden to help Kashmiri people, only he thinks Biden is former President George Bush

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani politician cannot differentiate between Democrat Biden and Republican Bush, but begs for help anyway.

Rahul Gandhi cancels his 2-day Jaisalmer vacation due to ‘personal reasons’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
At the first sight of slight discomfort, Rahul Gandhi usually just packs off and goes off to undisclosed foreign locations.

Live updates: NDA crosses the majority mark as counting of votes continues late into the night

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Live updates of counting day for 243-seat Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls across 11 states for 58 seats.

Recently Popular

News Reports

While Arnab Goswami spends his 7th night in jail for a closed case, wife of Firoz Nadiadwala arrested for possessing drugs gets bail by...

OpIndia Staff -
NCB had arrested the wife of Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala on Sunday after it recovered drugs from her residence
Read more
Politics

Trends show Shiv Sena performing worse than NOTA in 21 out of 22 seats in Bihar: Read details of all seats

OpIndia Staff -
The Bihar Assembly Election 2020 vote counting is underway and the result might be a massive upset from what the Exit polls predicted.
Read more
News Reports

Unable to accept her party’s dismal performance, Congress leader fumes on Bihari voters, calls them ‘poor and greedy’

OpIndia Staff -
"Poor greedy voters voted NDA for free Covid vaccine" claimed Congress Leader.
Read more
News Reports

Live updates: NDA crosses the majority mark as counting of votes continues late into the night

OpIndia Staff -
Live updates of counting day for 243-seat Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls across 11 states for 58 seats.
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader brings massive allegation, says Thackerays had land deals worth crores with late Anvay Naik’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
BJP's Kirit Somaiya has shared documents which show land deals worth crores between the Thackerays and the late Anvay Naik's wife.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Two ST workers commit suicide within 12 hours, blame Uddhav Thackeray govt for non-payment of dues, reduced salaries

OpIndia Staff -
The Uddhav Thackeray government has displayed their misplaced priorities by going after the dissidents such as Arnab Goswami and Kangana Ranaut but not addressing the financial woes suffered by the government employees
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Anti-India sentiment is the ‘Churan’ that sells the most in Pakistan: Imran Khan’s party leader admits on TV

OpIndia Staff -
Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the anti-India sentiment is the 'Churan' that sells the most in Pakistan.
Read more
News Reports

After Shiv Sena lost deposits on all the seats it fought in Bihar, party mouthpiece Saamana says credit must be given to it if...

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena said that due to the split in NDA in Maharashtra, Nitish Kumar will become CM despite JD(U) winning lesser seats then BJP
Read more
Politics

Chirag Paswan and Asaduddin Owaisi are being accused of being vote-katwas and b-team of BJP. But are they?

Editorial Desk -
Vote-katwa or vote-cutter is a very well-known term in Bihar politics and outside Bihar too. It basically refers to candidates who eats into the assumed vote bank or support base of another candidate, thus weakening him or her.
Read more
News Reports

Over 82 lakh paid in legal charges by BMC in Kangana Ranaut bungalow demolition case: Report

OpIndia Staff -
BMC in reply to RTI said they had paid 82.5 lakh to a senior lawyer to represent them in the Kangana case.
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court grants bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 suicide case, directs Maharashtra police to release him immediately

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court also slammed the Bombay High Court for not granting bail to Arnab Goswami citing technicalities
Read more
News Reports

Social media user Sameet Thakkar, arrested for making critical remarks against Thackerays, sent to police custody till November 13th

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police had rearrested Sameet Thakkar from the court premises after a Nagpur court granted him bail on November 2
Read more
News Reports

Asaduddin Owaisi flays the Congress party, says their leaders are ‘politically impotent’ to take on the BJP

OpIndia Staff -
Asaduddin Owaisi was responding to the allegations of counter-radicalisation levelled by Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on an India Today show.
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader brings massive allegation, says Thackerays had land deals worth crores with late Anvay Naik’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
BJP's Kirit Somaiya has shared documents which show land deals worth crores between the Thackerays and the late Anvay Naik's wife.
Read more
News Reports

Two Freudian slips during the hearing of Arnab Goswami’s plea in Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court order denying him interim bail

OpIndia Staff -
During the hearing, Justice Chandrachud that the constitutional courts needed to interfere in the case to avoid treading on a path of destruction.
Read more
News Reports

Online news portals, entertainment content platforms brought under the control of I&B ministry, govt issues notification

OpIndia Staff -
Government brings online content including news portals under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
479,932FollowersFollow
19,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com