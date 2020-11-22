Sunday, November 22, 2020
Updated:

French Embassy in Pakistan calls out fake news circulated by a Pakistani federal minister claiming that France is bringing new law for Muslim citizens

Sharing a news report published by a website called the Muslim Vibe, Shireen Mazari said that French President Macron was doing to Muslims what Nazis did to the Jews in the country.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan 'Human Rights' Minister Shireen Mazari (L) and President Macron (R)
The terrorist-state of Pakistan has been relentlessly pushing anti-France propaganda ever since the French government took a strong vow to fight the menace of radical Islamic terrorism in the country.

Ever since then, Pakistan and its citizens have been protesting and unleashing their violent behaviour not only on the streets but also on social media by spreading fake news and calling for the boycott of French products.

Continuing the act of ‘digital Jihad’ on France, on Saturday, Minister for Human Rights in PM Imran Khan’s cabinet Shireen Mazari resorted to spreading misinformation on Twitter by claiming that France government has decided to identify and number the Muslim children in the country.

Sharing a news report published by a website called the Muslim Vibe, Shireen Mazari said that French President Macron was doing to Muslims what Nazis did to the Jews in the country. She claimed that Muslim children in France will be assigned special identity numbers just as Jews in Nazi Germany, who were forced to wear the yellow star of David on their clothing for identification.

The report cited by Mazari claims that President Macron had asked the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM), an organization with the country’s top Muslim leaders, to accept a “charter of republican values” as part of his fight against the radical Islam within France. He has given them a 15-day ultimatum to accept his new charter, the report stated.

The report added that the new charter that Macron is proposing will state that Islam is a religion and not a political movement and will prohibit any foreign interference with any Muslim organization or group within France. 

According to the report, the new charter had placed restrictions on home-schooling for Muslim families and harsher punishments for those who intimidate public officials based on religious grounds. The report also stated that France will now be giving Muslim children an identification number that could track them and ensure that they are attending school.

Punishing Muslim parents who break the laws around ID numbers with up to six months in jail in addition to large fines, the report stated.

The Pakistan’s so-called Human Rights Minister, citing this dubious report, went on to claim that French government was treating Muslims just as Germany during Nazi-era treated Jews.

Fake news, says French Embassy in Pakistan

After Pakistan Minister Shireen Mazari went on to indulge in fear-mongering by citing dubious reports on Twitter, the French government categorically rejected the allegations made against them by him.

Responding to Majari’s tweets, French Embassy in Pakistan called out her lies saying that claim she had made on Twitter was nothing but a ‘Fake News and false accusations’.

This is not the first time that Shireen Mazari has used Twitter to rant against countries and its individuals she has a problem with.

Pakistan ‘Human Rights’ Minister whines against Priyanka Chopra

Pakistan’s Minister for ‘Human rights’, surprising as it may sound, who has apparently been deaf and blind to all the human rights violations in their own country, had appealed to the UN and whined against Priyanka Chopra after she was made UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace.

In a letter to the UNICEF chief Henrietta Forte, Pakistan’s Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari had alleged that the Indian government is carrying out a campaign of ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Muslims and running ‘Nazi’ style detention centres in Assam. Mazari had further claimed that Priyanka Chopra had supported the ‘nuclear threat’ to Pakistan made by India’s defence minister.

Ranting against Priyanka Chopra, Mazari had urged the UNICEF chief to ‘denotify’ Chopra as a UN goodwill ambassador.

France reacts to Pakistan’s anti-France rhetoric

The shameless act by a senior Pakistani Minister to spread fake news against France and its government comes as a reaction after France has decided against upgrading Pakistan’s fleet of Mirage fighter jets, air defence systems and the Agosta 90B class submarines.

France has also reportedly asked Qatar to not allow Pakistani-origin personnel to work on the fighter jets, fearing that they will leak the technical details of the aircraft. Qatar is another country besides India which owns French-made Rafale jets.

The decision by Paris to not upgrade the Mirage III and Mirage 5 fighter jets could bear a huge impact on the Pakistani Air Force which has about 150 Mirage fighter aircraft manufactured by the French organisation Dassault Aviation.

Earlier this month, France took a stern decision of revoking the visitor visas of 183 Pakistani nationals, including kins of Lt Gen Ahmed Shuja Pasha, the erstwhile chief of Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI. Besides, France had also forcibly deported 118 Pakistanis.

The retributory action taken against Pakistan is believed to be grounded in Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s vigorous criticism of French President Emmanuel Macron over the latter’s comments on radical Islam in the wake of the gruesome killing of a teacher in the Parisian suburb.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

