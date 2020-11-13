The hate campaign unleashed by Muslim groups against French President Emmanuel Macron continued across the world as Muslims are now indulging in promoting violence against French President Emmanuel Macron after he took a strong stand to fight the radical Islamic terror. Inspired by radical Muslims across the world, a Berlin-based Syrian YouTuber Fayez Kanfash took to streets in Berlin to spew venom against French President Emmanuel Macron by referring to him as “Macron, the dog”. Interestingly, Kanfash is supposed to be a ‘satirist’.

The Youtuber dragged a man wearing a mask of French President Emmanuel Macron through these streets as a mark of protest against the French President’s alleged act of Islamophobia. A video of him dragging and flogging a handcuffed man wearing a mask of French President Emmanuel Macron has gone viral on the internet.

In the video, Fayez Kanfash can be seen dragging and flogging a hand-cuffed person as onlookers cheer him. Burning pictures of Macron, the Syrian Youtuber can also be seen encouraging people to act against the French President as he flogs the masked man referring to him as a ‘lowlife and a dog’.

Kanfash also warned the onlookers that this is how people who curse Islam and the Prophet Muhammad will be treated and prompted fellow Muslims present at the spot to chant “Allahu Akbar!”.

“I bear witness that Muhammad is Allah’s Messenger,” says Fayez Kanfash as crowd chants ‘Allahu Akbar’ on the streets of Berlin.

“Do not kill him, he is not the real [Macron]. Just wait, you dog, you lowlife. You want to eat shawarma? I will let you eat my shoe! — Say: ‘Allah Akbar!” the Syrian Youtuber says.

Continuing to drag the Macron-face masked man, Kanfash abuses the French President saying, “This is Macron. We burned you. Did you curse Islam, you lowlife, you animal? Just wait, you dog… Let’s go, come with me. Let’s go, Macron. Let’s go! Whoever insults out Islam and our Prophet will be treated like this,”

“This is the dog that curses Islam. I swear that if you do that again. Come you dog, you lowlife, you insect. His wife wants to ban the hijab because the children are afraid. (Allah Akbar),” says the Youtube as he lits fire to Macron’s posters.

Kanfash has more than one million followers on Youtube and he uses his channel to promote bigotry and hatred against non-Muslims.

German police investigating the incident

As the act of flogging went viral on the internet, the German police took the matter into cognizance and began an investigation against Fayez Kanfash for filming act promoting violence against Macron.

A Berlin police said authorities were looking into whether the Macron flogging stunt amounted to incitement to commit violence or whether it was satire.

The 23-year-old Syrian immigrant Kanfash was also questioned about the incident. Kanfash said that he was stopped and questioned by police about the stunt. He also added that he wanted to show Germans and Westerners that freedom of expression has its limits.

“The intention was never to incite violence,” he said. Kanfash came to Germany after he fled Syria four years ago. “We just wanted to say, if freedom of expression allows you to insult our prophet, then don’t be offended if we insult your leaders,” the Syrian Youtuber defending his heinous act.

Muslim world turns against France

French President’s strong stance against radical Islam and in support of freedom of speech has infuriated Islamic nations like Turkey and Pakistan that have condemned France and French President alleging Islamophobia.

Pakistan’s National Assembly had even passed a resolution demanding its government to recall their non-existent envoy from France. Muslims across the globe have been taking out protests against France including in India. India had expressed solidarity with France and condemned the attacks on French people by Islamic terrorists.