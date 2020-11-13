Friday, November 13, 2020
Home World 'This is the dog that curses Islam': YouTuber Fayez Kanfash, a Syrian immigrant in...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

‘This is the dog that curses Islam’: YouTuber Fayez Kanfash, a Syrian immigrant in Germany, flogs ‘Macron the dog’ amidst chants of Allahu Akbar

Inspired by radical Muslims across the world, a Berlin-based Syrian YouTuber Fayez Kanfash took to streets in Berlin to spew venom against French President Emmanuel Macron by referring to him as "Macron, the dog". Interestingly, Kanfash is supposed to be a 'satirist'.

OpIndia Staff
Syrian-immigrant in Germany Fayez Kanfash abusing Macron on the streets of Berlin/ Image Source: Middleeastmonitor
12

The hate campaign unleashed by Muslim groups against French President Emmanuel Macron continued across the world as Muslims are now indulging in promoting violence against French President Emmanuel Macron after he took a strong stand to fight the radical Islamic terror. Inspired by radical Muslims across the world, a Berlin-based Syrian YouTuber Fayez Kanfash took to streets in Berlin to spew venom against French President Emmanuel Macron by referring to him as “Macron, the dog”. Interestingly, Kanfash is supposed to be a ‘satirist’.

The Youtuber dragged a man wearing a mask of French President Emmanuel Macron through these streets as a mark of protest against the French President’s alleged act of Islamophobia. A video of him dragging and flogging a handcuffed man wearing a mask of French President Emmanuel Macron has gone viral on the internet.

In the video, Fayez Kanfash can be seen dragging and flogging a hand-cuffed person as onlookers cheer him. Burning pictures of Macron, the Syrian Youtuber can also be seen encouraging people to act against the French President as he flogs the masked man referring to him as a ‘lowlife and a dog’.

Kanfash also warned the onlookers that this is how people who curse Islam and the Prophet Muhammad will be treated and prompted fellow Muslims present at the spot to chant “Allahu Akbar!”.

“I bear witness that Muhammad is Allah’s Messenger,” says Fayez Kanfash as crowd chants ‘Allahu Akbar’ on the streets of Berlin.

“Do not kill him, he is not the real [Macron]. Just wait, you dog, you lowlife. You want to eat shawarma? I will let you eat my shoe! — Say: ‘Allah Akbar!” the Syrian Youtuber says.

Continuing to drag the Macron-face masked man, Kanfash abuses the French President saying, “This is Macron. We burned you. Did you curse Islam, you lowlife, you animal? Just wait, you dog… Let’s go, come with me. Let’s go, Macron. Let’s go! Whoever insults out Islam and our Prophet will be treated like this,”

“This is the dog that curses Islam. I swear that if you do that again. Come you dog, you lowlife, you insect. His wife wants to ban the hijab because the children are afraid. (Allah Akbar),” says the Youtube as he lits fire to Macron’s posters.

Kanfash has more than one million followers on Youtube and he uses his channel to promote bigotry and hatred against non-Muslims.

German police investigating the incident

As the act of flogging went viral on the internet, the German police took the matter into cognizance and began an investigation against Fayez Kanfash for filming act promoting violence against Macron.

A Berlin police said authorities were looking into whether the Macron flogging stunt amounted to incitement to commit violence or whether it was satire.

The 23-year-old Syrian immigrant Kanfash was also questioned about the incident. Kanfash said that he was stopped and questioned by police about the stunt. He also added that he wanted to show Germans and Westerners that freedom of expression has its limits.

“The intention was never to incite violence,” he said. Kanfash came to Germany after he fled Syria four years ago. “We just wanted to say, if freedom of expression allows you to insult our prophet, then don’t be offended if we insult your leaders,” the Syrian Youtuber defending his heinous act.

Muslim world turns against France

French President’s strong stance against radical Islam and in support of freedom of speech has infuriated Islamic nations like Turkey and Pakistan that have condemned France and French President alleging Islamophobia.

Pakistan’s National Assembly had even passed a resolution demanding its government to recall their non-existent envoy from France. Muslims across the globe have been taking out protests against France including in India. India had expressed solidarity with France and condemned the attacks on French people by Islamic terrorists.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

‘This is the dog that curses Islam’: YouTuber Fayez Kanfash, a Syrian immigrant in Germany, flogs ‘Macron the dog’ amidst chants of Allahu Akbar

OpIndia Staff -
Inspired by radical Muslims across the world, a Berlin-based Syrian YouTuber Fayez Kanfash took to streets in Berlin to spew venom against French President Emmanuel Macron by referring to him as "Macron, the dog",
Read more
News Reports

Obama’s opinion of Rahul Gandhi makes Indian Twitter trend ‘Maafi Maang Obama’, read why

OpIndia Staff -
Former US President Barack Obama highlights the inability of the Gandhi-scion to understand the way of politics as he says Rahul Gandhi lacked both aptitude and passion to master the art of politics.
Read more

Twitter removes Home Minister Amit Shah’s display photo citing copyright violation and locks account, calls it ‘inadvertent error’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Thursday night, a message was displayed on the display image section of Home Minister Amit Shah Twitter profile saying "Media not displayed".

Here are the 12 measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman under Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 stimulus package

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamana announced 12 new measures under the new Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 stimulus package to boost the Indian economy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

NDA win was a feminist victory — but liberals were left praising a privileged man

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
On the face of it, the Bihar elections were closely contested, but was it as closely contested as the media would like us to believe? If not, why?

Unable to control pollution in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal goes to save the environment in Goa, gets his facts completely wrong: Here are the details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Goa CM Pramod Sawant said Arvind Kejriwal has expertise in creating centre-state rift, and he will not follow his advice

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Don’t waste your time on a lowly worm’, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani advises lawyer who filed cybercrime case against Kunal Kamra

OpIndia Staff -
After Kunal Kamra posted several tweets which were contempt of the Supreme Court, Advocate Chandani Shah had filed a case against him
Read more
News Reports

While Arnab Goswami spends his 7th night in jail for a closed case, wife of Firoz Nadiadwala arrested for possessing drugs gets bail by...

OpIndia Staff -
NCB had arrested the wife of Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala on Sunday after it recovered drugs from her residence
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader brings massive allegation, says Thackerays had land deals worth crores with late Anvay Naik’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
BJP's Kirit Somaiya has shared documents which show land deals worth crores between the Thackerays and the late Anvay Naik's wife.
Read more
Media

‘Rights cannot be claimed by depriving others of freedom’: Editor who hailed Arnab’s arrest in the dock, HC refuses to quash FIR against her

OpIndia Staff -
Ironically, Patricia Mukhim, who is currently in the dock for making an 'objectionable' post on Facebook, had refused to condemn Maharashtra government's witch-hunt against Arnab Goswami
Read more
News Reports

‘Order from Uddhav Thackeray is final’: BJP’s Nilesh Rane makes a stunning charge, shares audio of Shiv Sena leader threatening contractor

OpIndia Staff -
Nilesh Rane, sharing the audio wrote, “Shiv Sena is working to recover money by threatening the contractors of the same highway that they had once strongly objected to."
Read more
News Reports

‘Will shoot you, bow down to us if you want to live in Mewat’: Faisal and Parveen warn Hindu youth against following Hindu rituals...

जयन्ती मिश्रा -
"Mewat mein rehana hain toh humare hisaab see rehna hoga", the Hindu youth alleges he has been living under constant threat
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

World

‘This is the dog that curses Islam’: YouTuber Fayez Kanfash, a Syrian immigrant in Germany, flogs ‘Macron the dog’ amidst chants of Allahu Akbar

OpIndia Staff -
Inspired by radical Muslims across the world, a Berlin-based Syrian YouTuber Fayez Kanfash took to streets in Berlin to spew venom against French President Emmanuel Macron by referring to him as "Macron, the dog",
Read more
Media

Maharashtra police interrogate Republic TV CFO in connection with 2018 suicide case only 2 days after Arnab Goswami was released from Taloja jail

OpIndia Staff -
Summons to Republic TV CFO comes two days after Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami was granted interim bail in the same case
Read more
Media

‘Harish Salve did not charge a single rupee to represent me, I am deeply grateful’: Arnab Goswami on his first 9 PM debate back

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards senior advocate Harish Salve on live air for representing the news channel in the Supreme Court
Read more
News Reports

Obama’s opinion of Rahul Gandhi makes Indian Twitter trend ‘Maafi Maang Obama’, read why

OpIndia Staff -
Former US President Barack Obama highlights the inability of the Gandhi-scion to understand the way of politics as he says Rahul Gandhi lacked both aptitude and passion to master the art of politics.
Read more
Politics

I cannot be a silent spectator: Bengal Governor speaks up after BJP leader Dilip Ghosh’s convoy was attacked and stoned

OpIndia Staff -
On the 12th of Nov, convoy of BJP leader and West Bengal state president Dilip Ghosh was attacked as it passed through AH 48 and reached Jaigaon
Read more
News Reports

Twitter removes Home Minister Amit Shah’s display photo citing copyright violation and locks account, calls it ‘inadvertent error’

OpIndia Staff -
On Thursday night, a message was displayed on the display image section of Home Minister Amit Shah Twitter profile saying "Media not displayed".
Read more
News Reports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the statue of Swami Vivekananda at the JNU campus, here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
Amid protests by left-wing students, PM Modi unveiled the statue of Swami Vivekananda via video conferencing
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Police officer thrashes farmer to death after the farmer’s cow ate vegetables planted in the farm of the cop

OpIndia Staff -
Sub-inspector Jeetendra Kumar Mahto killed farmer Khemlal Mahto after the farmer's cow entered the cop's farm and ate few cauliflowers
Read more
News Reports

After losing Bihar elections, MGB CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav raises doubt on the election process, demands recounting of votes

OpIndia Staff -
Describing election results as a 'mandate for change', Tejashwi Yadav accused BJP of using money, power and deception in the elections
Read more
News Reports

Central government to provide Rs 900 crore to registered Gaushalas for their upkeep

OpIndia Staff -
The finance minister said that the amount would be distributed among registered gaushalas through state governments
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
481,364FollowersFollow
19,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com